FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title
The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
Georgia Bulldogs to celebrate national title with parade, Sanford Stadium program Saturday
The University of Georgia will celebrate the Bulldogs football team going back-to-back to win the 2022 National Championship on Saturday, January 14 with a ceremony at Sanford Stadium. Stadium gates open at noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Dawg Walk...
WATCH: Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett Press Conference After National Title
The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU has officially come to a close with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990.
PHOTOS: Georgia Repeats in Perfect Fashion
The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU is in the books with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990. Quarterback...
TCU Keeps Perspective After Brutal Championship Blowout
LOS ANGELES — The walk is a long one.
BREAKING: Stetson Bennett Sets New Single Season Passing Yards Record
The list of accolades has piled for Stetson Bennett during his time at the University of Georgia, and his list just got a little longer, and during the national title game nonetheless. He now officially holds the record for most passing yards in a single season in program history. Coming...
Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU
Georgia captured their second consecutive national title on Monday night after defeating TCU 65–7 in the biggest blowout in college football title history. The Bulldogs also finished the 2022 season with another feat: the No. 1 spot in the final poll from the Associated Press’s Top 25.
Bulldogs commemorative edition on sale Thursday
The Dawgs are back-to-back national champs, and we’ve got you covered. In honor of the University of Georgia’s historic feat, Times-Journal Inc. is publishing a commemorative championship edition with a special poster page, stories, highlights and photos from the national title game defeat of TCU.
Commanders Fire Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner
The Commanders will be looking for a new offensive play caller.
Private real estate investment firm to build industrial park in Locust Grove
LOCUST GROVE — A private real estate investment firm specializing in industrial development, acquisitions and net lease investments will be breaking ground at a site in Henry County. The Stonemont Financial Group closed on plans to develop a 903,200-square-foot industrial park in Locust Grove last week. The project is...
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
Stockbridge police opens new headquarters
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department has a new location to call its home. The newly renovated headquarters for the police department is located at 4545 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. All hands were on deck as Stockbridge police officers took time to move furnishings and other office materials...
