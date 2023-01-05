ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title

The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

PHOTOS: Georgia Repeats in Perfect Fashion

The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU is in the books with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990. Quarterback...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

TCU Keeps Perspective After Brutal Championship Blowout

LOS ANGELES — The walk is a long one. Scenes from Athens, where students and fans celebrated the Georgia Bulldogs football national championship on Jan. 9, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Athens celebrates Georgia Bulldogs' football national championship.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

BREAKING: Stetson Bennett Sets New Single Season Passing Yards Record

The list of accolades has piled for Stetson Bennett during his time at the University of Georgia, and his list just got a little longer, and during the national title game nonetheless. He now officially holds the record for most passing yards in a single season in program history. Coming...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU

Georgia captured their second consecutive national title on Monday night after defeating TCU 65–7 in the biggest blowout in college football title history. The Bulldogs also finished the 2022 season with another feat: the No. 1 spot in the final poll from the Associated Press’s Top 25.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Bulldogs commemorative edition on sale Thursday

The Dawgs are back-to-back national champs, and we’ve got you covered. In honor of the University of Georgia’s historic feat, Times-Journal Inc. is publishing a commemorative championship edition with a special poster page, stories, highlights and photos from the national title game defeat of TCU.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Commanders Fire Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner

The Commanders will be looking for a new offensive play caller. Scenes from Athens, where students and fans celebrated the Georgia Bulldogs football national championship on Jan. 9, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Athens celebrates Georgia Bulldogs' football national championship.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Private real estate investment firm to build industrial park in Locust Grove

LOCUST GROVE — A private real estate investment firm specializing in industrial development, acquisitions and net lease investments will be breaking ground at a site in Henry County. The Stonemont Financial Group closed on plans to develop a 903,200-square-foot industrial park in Locust Grove last week. The project is...
LOCUST GROVE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge police opens new headquarters

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department has a new location to call its home. The newly renovated headquarters for the police department is located at 4545 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. All hands were on deck as Stockbridge police officers took time to move furnishings and other office materials...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

