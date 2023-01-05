Robert Morris at Youngstown State odds, picks and predictions

The Robert Morris Colonials (7-8, 2-2 Horizon) battle the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2) Thursday. Tip from the Beeghly Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Robert Morris vs. Youngstown State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Robert Morris lost to Cleveland State 63-54 on Dec. 31, failing to cover as a 2-point home favorite. It has covered 6 of its last 8 games and is 8-4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Colonials are led by G Enoch Cheeks, who is averaging 17.5 points per game and has scored at least 20 in 2 of his last 3. Prior to the CSU loss, Robert Morris had won and covered its last 3 in a row.

Youngstown State lost to Purdue-Fort Wayne 76-71 on Dec. 31, failing to cover as a 4-point home favorite. The Penguins are 8-5 ATS on the season, yet are just 5-2 straight up at home. They had also won 3 in a row prior to the most recent loss. Youngstown State is just 2-3 ATS in its last 3 games.

Robert Morris at Youngstown State odds

Lines last updated at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Robert Morris +260 (bet $100 to win $260) | Youngstown State -360 (bet $360 to win $100)

: Robert Morris +260 (bet $100 to win $260) | Youngstown State -360 (bet $360 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Robert Morris +7.5 (-105) | Youngstown State -7.5 (-115)

: Robert Morris +7.5 (-105) | Youngstown State -7.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 143.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Robert Morris at Youngstown State picks and predictions

Prediction

Youngstown State 75, Robert Morris 71

PASS.

Both teams are coming off home losses which makes either tough to trust. While that could insinuate some value on Robert Morris at (+260), I would ultimately look toward the points for value here.

LEAN ROBERT MORRIS +7.5 (-105).

Robert Morris is 8-4-1 ATS this season and has its strength on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 65.2 points per game. The Colonials have covered 3 of their last 4 and are 3-1 ATS in conference games while Youngstown State is 2-2 ATS in Horizon League play. Robert Morris is also 3-3 straight up on the road.

The Penguins might have an efficient offense, but rank 318th and 327th in opponents’ FG percentage and 3-point FG percentage, respectively 45.9% and 36.6%.

Considering that weakness and the Colonials strength in conference play, back ROBERT MORRIS +7.5 (-105).

BET OVER 143.5 (-115).

Youngstown State is 3-1 O/U in conference games this season and 10-3 O/U this season. Its offense ranks No. 11 in the nation in points per game (84.1).

At home, it should be able to push the pace as it wants as well. The Penguins are 4-1 O/U at home this season. Robert Morris, is just 5-8 O/U this season but has gone Over the projected total in 3 of its last 4 games.

With those in mind, back the OVER 143.5 (-115).

