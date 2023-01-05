CES 2023 | Lenovo Smart Paper: Global version of YOGA Paper showcased running Android 11 with 10.3-inch E-Ink display

Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets four new colors as retailer leaks tempting pre-order gift for early Galaxy S23 buyers
Back in December there was a Galaxy S23 accessories leak that detailed the supposed colors of the S Pen: cream, green, lavender, and phantom black. This obviously led to the conclusion that these would also be the official introductory colors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it appears there will be four new colors for buyers to choose from, although they will be offered in “lower volume” compared to the main colors listed above. The official marketing names for the main colors are allegedly Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.
Deal | ASUS VivoBook 16X price drops 18% to no-brainer category on Newegg
The ASUS VivoBook 16X is going for US$100 off on Newegg, resulting in the lowest price for the laptop compared to other competing retailers. In addition to standard specs like a speedy processor, the VivoBook 16X offers other nifty features like a keyboard that reportedly stops bacterial growth and a webcam that has a privacy shutter.
Huawei P60 series tipped to launch with updated, potentially multiple, 50MP rear cameras
Huawei is slated to have done something more original with the rear camera design of its allegedly upcoming P60 smartphone series. Now, the devices might also come with at least one 50MP rear camera apiece, which may also represent an upgrade over their P50 predecessors that involves newer Sony sensors.
Google rolls out January 2023 update to Pixel smartphones with improved fingerprint sensor recognition and Spatial Audio support
Google has released another set of updates for its Pixel smartphone product stack, a month on from its last Feature Drop of 2022. While this month's update does not contain as many changes as the December 2022 Feature Drop, it should introduce some much-needed features for Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series smartphones. Strictly speaking, all models from the Pixel 4a onwards are eligible for the update, but Google has earmarked most changes for its two most recent smartphone generations.
Sony declares PlayStation 5 stock shortages over as it sells the most PS5 consoles ever
The times when buyers had to be waitlisted for a PlayStation 5 gaming console and had to resort to scalpers or be forced to buy needless junk together with it by various retailers are officially over, declared Sony's Jim Ryan, the president of its Interactive Entertainment division. The wait times should be almost non-existent now as the PS5 supply chain has improved dramatically, he added, and all retailers which carry the console would be able to have stock on much wider inventory levels than before.
AMD Radeon RX 7700S falls short of the last-gen GeForce RTX 3060 in Geekbench's OpenCL benchmark
AMD finally bought graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture to laptops at CES 2023. However, it introduced only some mid-range SKUs, presumably to unveil the good stuff at Computex. One of the models announced, the Radeon RX 7700S, has now made its Geekbench debut. One can expect more of them to show up in the coming weeks now that laptops running the hardware have been announced by OEMs. Geekbench isn't exactly the best graphics card benchmark out there, so it's best to reserve judgment until more benchmark data shows up.
Ram 1500 Revolution electric pickup to launch with Shadow Mode that follows a walking driver
After fleshing out a number of its planned electric trucks, the Stellantis conglomerate behind the Chrysler, Jeep, or Dodge brands in the US now got to its RAM trucks electrification plans, and just introduced the concept 1500 Revolution pickup EV during the ongoing CES 2023 expo in Las Vegas. The Ram 1500 Revolution concept should make it to the prototype stage and may be available for preorder at a sub-US$60,000 starting price as soon as this year with a release slated for 2024.
ASRock introduces NUC BOX mini-PCs based on 13th Gen Intel Core processors
ASRock has announced new mini-PCs based on Intel's latest Raptor Lake platform. Billed as the NUC 1300 BOX and the NUCS 1300 BOX, the pair will be available with the Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P, 12 cores processors with 80 EU and 96 EU Iris Xe iGPUs, respectively. Initially, ASRock will offer the following NUC 1300 BOX and NUCS 1300 BOX configurations:
Updated | New Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra storage size leak leads to 128 GB resurrection and three different leakers in disagreement
A new Samsung Galaxy S23 leak has claimed that the regular model of the series will actually sport as little as 128 GB of storage space. This would put the entry-level Galaxy S23 on the same footing as the entry-level Galaxy S22, although the Galaxy S23 Ultra would start with a higher amount. However, three known leakers have offered differing opinions on this subject.
Zendure SuperBase V nabs CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree status for its semi-solid state battery tech
Zendure's SuperBase V started out on Kickstarter, and has kept going until it has attained Innovation Award Honoree recognition within the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy category at CES 2023. It is built along the lines of the increasingly ubiquitous portable generator, albeit one so large that it has its own motorized wheels to move it around.
RTX 4080-rivaling Intel Arc Battlemage to launch in Q1 2024 while Arc Alchemist to be refreshed in Q3 2023 per leaked internal roadmap
It would be an understatement to say that Intel’s first foray into the discreet gaming GPU market has been less than ideal. The company’s debut cards failed to deliver on their promise owing to unoptimized drivers sparking rumors about the cancellation of Intel Arc for desktop gaming. Although subsequent drivers have improved performance, especially on older DirectX titles, the Arc graphics cards are still nowhere close to disrupting the desktop GPU status quo.
Google releases new Android Auto with revised design, digital car key support and integrated WhatsApp calls
Google has finally released an updated Android Auto, which leaked almost a year ago before debuting in May at Google I/O 2022. The update has spent nearly two months in public beta too, but a blog post confirms that is has now reached stable status. Unfortunately, some features are locked to certain smartphones, although its revised design should be device agnostic.
MINISFORUM Venus UM773 announced with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS APU
MINISFORUM has introduced the Venus UM773, effectively a new version of the Venus UM690. For reference, the latter relies on the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, a 45 W APU with eight Zen 3+ clocked at 4.9 GHz. In comparison, MINISFORUM has equipped the Venus UM773 with the Ryzen 7 7735HS, which one may expect to be an upgrade in some senses over the Ryzen 9 6900HX. However, the opposite is the case, with no discernable improvements from the Ryzen 9 6900HX.
Realme GT Neo 5 debut as inaugural 240W charging smartphone confirmed
Smartphone charging technology moves like lightning these days. Retal devices that beat even iQOO's briefly-held record of 200W have been a thing since late 2022 - however, Realme has now announced that it has beaten them all as it is first to launch a commercial-grade 240W system. It also asserts...
Xiaomi electric car rumored to be mid-size sedan starting from US$38,000
Rumors have been circulating that the first Xiaomi EV will be a mid-size sedan available in two versions. This is not the first time reports have circulated that Xiaomi's first electric vehicle will be a sedan. The vehicle, codenamed Modena, is believed to start from between 260,000 and 300,000 yuan (~US$38,022 to US$43,870), according to the latest rumor. It was suggested that the second model would retail for over 350,000 yuan (~US$51,182). The alleged models and pricing were reported by Chinese media outlet Jiemian.com, which listed its source as "people close to Xiaomi".
2023 OLED TV panels: LG's MLA technology versus Samsung's improved QD-OLED
Samsung returned to the OLED TV market last year with a bang, proving that its QD-OLED technology can easily rival LG’s long-standing WRGB OLED models. This year, we are seeing LG adapting to the new market conditions, as it tries to one-up the competition with a new Micro Lens Array tech combined with AI-powered META algorithms that can significantly boost the peak brightness of WRGB OLEDs. On the other hand, Samsung is not sitting on its hands either, since the 2023 QD-OLEDs integrate a new HyperEfficient ElectroLuminescent layer combined with better AI-powered pixel control. Vincent Teoh from HDTVTest managed to take some measurements from the 2023 LG and Samsung OLED panels and it looks like both are neck and neck when it comes to improved peak brightness.
Kia Niro EV Cargo unveiled with 460 km range and aluminum coated load area
The Kia Niro EV Cargo has been announced in the Netherlands. The company describes the electric vehicle as between its e-Soul delivery van and standard Niro EV models. The EV Cargo is built using a regular Niro and a smart conversion kit, designed in collaboration with Veth Automotive, converting the SUV into a delivery vehicle.
Tesla Model S Plaid becomes the fastest car in real-life acceleration test with no rollout
While Tesla lists its upcoming Roadster 2 performance sports car as capable of going from 0-60 MPH in 1.9 seconds, it actually offers a full-sized family sedan - the Model S Plaid - whose specs include a 1.99 seconds acceleration time available to drivers right now. Granted, the sub-2 seconds acceleration is measured "with rollout subtracted," clarifies Tesla, but Motor Trend's standardized testing procedure just confirmed what Tesla has been saying all along about the performance sedan's capabilities.
Tesla says lower Model Y and Model 3 production costs behind its drastic 14% price reduction
The base RWD Model 3 now starts from the equivalent of US$33,427, while the entry-level Model Y costs just US$37,875 in China after Tesla made another round of price cuts there. The Model 3 price is 14% down - its most drastic price decrease ever - while the Model Y's tag is again lowered by 10% like Tesla did just a couple of months ago. This makes the Model Y 43% cheaper than in the US, while the Model 3 price is now 30% lower than it is for Americans.
Federal regulations force Tesla to nix automatic window closure and app control options from its cars
Tesla recently had to issue a software update to solve the potential "pinching" of body parts that its automatic windows closure might cause in certain situations. While Tesla discovered the fault during testing procedures and logged a recall request with the NHTSA, now it seems to have removed a number of automated window options altogether, including ones used very often by its cars' owners.
