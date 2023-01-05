Read full article on original website
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Skyworth exhibits W82 Transformable OLED TV, first-gen outdoor Google TV and Coolita smart TV OS
Accessory AI Android Business Monitor Smart Home Software. As the "World's First Outdoor Google TV", this Skyworth device is of course part of its maker's CES 2023 expo. The OEM initially introduced the up-to-3,000-nit mini-LED device as the Clarus; however, it is apparently now to be known as the S1 on its imminent debut.
ETOnline.com
Save Up to $4,000 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs This Weekend
After spending more time in our living rooms over the holidays, it's possible you've been left wishing you'd taken advantage of the many Black Friday TV deals and upgraded to the latest Samsung TV. To kick off the new year with a better TV setup, Samsung is currently offering incredible deals on top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs.
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: TCL 98-inch QM8 mini-LED TV
TCL takes the “bigger is better” phrase to the extreme. CES is a place where we see a lot of TVs that might never actually go on sale. But TCL does typically show off TVs that will go on sale at some point, and we excited to check out the QM8 from TCL. This is a 98-inch mini-LED TV from TCL, that looks incredible. However, it’s not just the size that earned the TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV a Best of CES award from Android Headlines.
The Best Buy weekend sale kicks off today: save big on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more
Best Buy just launched the first great sale event of 2023, slashing prices on a ton of their most popular tech.
CNET
Port Your Number to Visible and Get Tons of Bonuses With a New iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 series is the latest and greatest in Apple's flagship lineup, and if you've been looking to get your hands on one of these sleek new phones, then we've got an offer you won't want to miss. There are tons of deals and discounts available out there, but most will require a new line of service, which makes it tough if you're already locked into a service plan with another carrier. But right now, Visible -- an affordable Verizon subsidiary -- you can get some great bonuses with your new iPhone 14 when you transfer your existing number over from another carrier.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | ASUS VivoBook 16X price drops 18% to no-brainer category on Newegg
The ASUS VivoBook 16X is going for US$100 off on Newegg, resulting in the lowest price for the laptop compared to other competing retailers. In addition to standard specs like a speedy processor, the VivoBook 16X offers other nifty features like a keyboard that reportedly stops bacterial growth and a webcam that has a privacy shutter.
insideevs.com
BYD Launches YangWang Luxury EV Brand, Shows 1,000+ Horsepower SUV And Supercar
BYD, the Chinese company that became the world’s largest plug-in vehicle maker in less than 20 years, launched a new car brand called YangWang, which aims to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi. To show what it can do, YangWang unveiled a pair of luxury EVs –...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | RedMagic Gaming TV, headphones, mouse and/or keyboard to launch soon
Accessory Android Gaming Leaks / Rumors Monitor Wearable Smartphone. Nubia's high-performance brand RedMagic started out in devices intended as mobile gaming powerhouses, the latest of which are the 8 Pro and Pro+ smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-driven flagships might be valuable additions to the Android market, if not for their edge-to-edge UDC displays, then due to their being proof that centrally-oriented rear cameras are still possible in 2023.
ZDNet
Save $1000 on this premium 75-inch QNED LG TV at Best Buy
The holiday season -- not to mention the influx of Christmas movies on show -- may have made you realize it is time to upgrade your existing, aging TV set. If this is the case, ZDNET has found an excellent deal on a premium smart TV worthy of consideration. Available at Best Buy, we've found a 75-inch LG 83 Series QNED smart TV on sale. Normally set with a retail price of around $2499, the US retail giant has slashed the price of this TV set to $1499, saving you $1000 for a limited time.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets four new colors as retailer leaks tempting pre-order gift for early Galaxy S23 buyers
Back in December there was a Galaxy S23 accessories leak that detailed the supposed colors of the S Pen: cream, green, lavender, and phantom black. This obviously led to the conclusion that these would also be the official introductory colors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it appears there will be four new colors for buyers to choose from, although they will be offered in “lower volume” compared to the main colors listed above. The official marketing names for the main colors are allegedly Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i5-13500HX outperforms the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX on Geekbench
Intel unleashed a barrage of laptop CPUs at CES 2023. Everything from the high-end Raptor Lake HX class to the low-power Alder Lake-N models was demonstrated. The former are repurposed desktop dies earmarked for high-performance devices. They have a base TDP of 55 Watts and can turbo up to 157 Watts when required. One of them, the Intel core i5-13500HX, has now made its Geekbench debut.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7700S falls short of the last-gen GeForce RTX 3060 in Geekbench's OpenCL benchmark
AMD finally bought graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture to laptops at CES 2023. However, it introduced only some mid-range SKUs, presumably to unveil the good stuff at Computex. One of the models announced, the Radeon RX 7700S, has now made its Geekbench debut. One can expect more of them to show up in the coming weeks now that laptops running the hardware have been announced by OEMs. Geekbench isn't exactly the best graphics card benchmark out there, so it's best to reserve judgment until more benchmark data shows up.
notebookcheck.net
Acer Aspire Vero AV14-51: 14-inch notebook with superb battery life
Alder Lake Intel Evo Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Ultrabook Windows. Acer's Aspire Vero AV14-51 lineup comprises 14-inch office notebooks in the mid to upper price segment. The review model is expected to retail for roughly €1,000 to €1,100 (US$1,053 to US$1,158). For the Aspire Vero, Acer's main focus is neither on specs nor performance, but rather on sustainability aspirations: the AV14's chassis is partially made of recycled plastic, and its box is made from recycled paper.
ZDNet
Ring unveils new car dashboard camera at CES 2023
You don't have to be a smart home aficionado to know Ring; most of us have encountered a Ring video doorbell in our daily lives. You may have noticed a video doorbell when visiting friends and family or trick-or-treating -- or maybe watching compilations of hilarious videos captured. Now, Ring wants to extend its security coverage to your car with the Ring Car Cam.
TechRadar
Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy
Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
notebookcheck.net
RTX 4080-rivaling Intel Arc Battlemage to launch in Q1 2024 while Arc Alchemist to be refreshed in Q3 2023 per leaked internal roadmap
It would be an understatement to say that Intel’s first foray into the discreet gaming GPU market has been less than ideal. The company’s debut cards failed to deliver on their promise owing to unoptimized drivers sparking rumors about the cancellation of Intel Arc for desktop gaming. Although subsequent drivers have improved performance, especially on older DirectX titles, the Arc graphics cards are still nowhere close to disrupting the desktop GPU status quo.
notebookcheck.net
Sony declares PlayStation 5 stock shortages over as it sells the most PS5 consoles ever
The times when buyers had to be waitlisted for a PlayStation 5 gaming console and had to resort to scalpers or be forced to buy needless junk together with it by various retailers are officially over, declared Sony's Jim Ryan, the president of its Interactive Entertainment division. The wait times should be almost non-existent now as the PS5 supply chain has improved dramatically, he added, and all retailers which carry the console would be able to have stock on much wider inventory levels than before.
notebookcheck.net
Updated | New Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra storage size leak leads to 128 GB resurrection and three different leakers in disagreement
A new Samsung Galaxy S23 leak has claimed that the regular model of the series will actually sport as little as 128 GB of storage space. This would put the entry-level Galaxy S23 on the same footing as the entry-level Galaxy S22, although the Galaxy S23 Ultra would start with a higher amount. However, three known leakers have offered differing opinions on this subject.
notebookcheck.net
Google releases new Android Auto with revised design, digital car key support and integrated WhatsApp calls
Google has finally released an updated Android Auto, which leaked almost a year ago before debuting in May at Google I/O 2022. The update has spent nearly two months in public beta too, but a blog post confirms that is has now reached stable status. Unfortunately, some features are locked to certain smartphones, although its revised design should be device agnostic.
