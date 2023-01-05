ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Western Massachusetts legislators hope Gov. Healey will draw attention to regional needs

Maura Healey was sworn-in as Massachusetts' 73rd governor Thursday. She became the first openly gay person to hold the office, and the first woman elected to the job. During her inaugural address at the State House, the Democrat focused less on those milestones, and more on her ambitious agenda. One priority will be combating climate change. Healey said creating the nation's first cabinet level climate chief.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Chicopee School Committee narrows superintendent search to 3 candidates

The Chicopee, Massachusetts, School Committee has narrowed its search for a new superintendent down to three candidates. The job became open after a previous superintendent was charged with a federal crime. Last spring, Chicopee superintendent Lynn Clark was accused of sending threatening text messages to a candidate for police chief...
CHICOPEE, MA

