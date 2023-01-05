Maura Healey was sworn-in as Massachusetts' 73rd governor Thursday. She became the first openly gay person to hold the office, and the first woman elected to the job. During her inaugural address at the State House, the Democrat focused less on those milestones, and more on her ambitious agenda. One priority will be combating climate change. Healey said creating the nation's first cabinet level climate chief.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO