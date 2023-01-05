Read full article on original website
Related
massdevice.com
Perspectum closes $36M Series C for imaging tech
Perspectum announced that completed the first close of its Series C funding round, bringing in a new $36 million investment. Oppenheimer Holdings led the funding round. The Series C brings Perspectum’s total amount raised since inception to about $120 million. “We are excited to have Oppenheimer and British Patient...
massdevice.com
Baxter to spin off renal care, acute therapies units
Baxter (NYSE:BAX) announced today that it laid out a strategic roadmap for the future that includes the spinoff of two business units. The company plans to spin its renal care and acute therapies units into an independent, publicly traded company. It expects the company to stand alone in the next 12 to 18 months.
geekwire.com
Cardiac Dimensions raises $35M for device to treat condition associated with heart failure
Cardiac Dimensions, a medical device company based in Kirkland, Wash., landed $35 million to support testing and marketing of its system to treat mitral valve regurgitation. Mitral valve regurgitation involves leakage of blood through the heart’s mitral valve during contraction of the left ventricle. The condition can lead to an enlarged heart and is associated with congestive heart failure.
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?
Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Skin Patch Predicts Heart Attack and Strokes
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Did you know, one in five heart attacks is silent? That means the damage is done, but the person is not even aware they had one. That's why being able to predict changes in your heart, organs, and arteries is vital to preventing the worst from happening. Now, the first-ever wearable patch may be able to predict cardiovascular problems earlier than ever before.
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
hcplive.com
Patients With Ulcerative Colitis Have a Higher Risk of Hypertension
Ulcerative colitis was considered an independent risk factor, while Crohn’s disease and unclassified inflammatory bowel disease were not. Ulcerative colitis is now seen as an independent risk factor for hypertension, while new research shows other forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are not independent risk factors. A team, led...
Biden visits El Paso in first trip to border, new Alzheimer's drug approved: 5 Things podcast
President Biden visits El Paso border to assess migrant crisis, Brazil protesters storm their Congress and high court in echo of Jan. 6: 5 Things podcast
physiciansweekly.com
Neglected Comorbidity of Chronic Heart Failure: Iron Deficiency
Iron deficiency is a significant comorbidity of heart failure (HF), defined as the inability of the myocardium to provide sufficient blood flow. However, iron deficiency remains insufficiently detected. Iron-deficiency anemia, defined as a decrease in hemoglobin caused by iron deficiency, is a late consequence of iron deficiency, and the symptoms of iron deficiency, which are not specific, are often confused with those of HF or comorbidities. HF patients with iron deficiency are often rehospitalized and present reduced survival. The correction of iron deficiency in HF patients is associated with improved functional capacity, quality of life, and rehospitalization rates. Because of the inflammation associated with chronic HF, which complicates the picture of nutritional deficiency, only the parenteral route can bypass the tissue sequestration of iron and the inhibition of intestinal iron absorption. Given the negative impact of iron deficiency on HF progression, the frequency and financial implications of rehospitalizations due to decompensation episodes, and the efficacy of this supplementation, screening for this frequent comorbidity should be part of routine testing in all HF patients. Indeed, recent European guidelines recommend screening for iron deficiency (serum ferritin and transferrin saturation coefficient) in all patients with suspected HF, regular iron parameters assessment in all patients with HF, and intravenous iron supplementation in symptomatic patients with proven deficiency. We thus aim to summarize all currently available data regarding this common and easily improvable comorbidity.
hcplive.com
Modified Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty and Tonsillectomy are Options for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Results indicated similar outcomes between those who underwent tonsillectomy and mUPPP, with minor differences favoring the tonsillectomy group. A randomized clinical trial compared the effectiveness of tonsillectomy (TE) and modified uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (mUPPP) as treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adult patients. Results indicated similar outcomes among each intervention group, with minor differences that were not clinically relevant.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Role of vitamin K2 on cardiovascular health subject of presentation at nephrology symposium
Central to the discussion was a new study that is investigating the effects of 1 mg of MenaQ7 Vitamin K2 as MK-7 from Gnosis by Lesaffre versus placebo on arterial stiffness and the occurrence of cardiovascular events in end-stage renal disease patients undergoing peritoneal dialysis over the course of 1.5 years.
2minutemedicine.com
Chlorthalidone is not superior to hydrochlorothiazide in preventing hypertension-related cardiovascular events
1. Patients with hypertension who received chlorthalidone did not have a lower occurrence of adverse cardiovascular outcomes compared to patients who received hydrochlorothiazide. 2. Patients who received chlorthalidone did not have a lower occurrence of non-cancer-related deaths than patients who received hydrochlorothiazide. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Thiazide...
science.org
Decreased serotonin transporter activity in the mitral valve contributes to progression of degenerative mitral regurgitation
Degenerative mitral valve (MV) regurgitation (MR) is a highly prevalent heart disease that requires surgery in severe cases. Here, we show that a decrease in the activity of the serotonin transporter (SERT) accelerates MV remodeling and progression to MR. Through studies of a population of patients with MR, we show that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) use and SERT promoter polymorphism 5-HTTLPR LL genotype were associated with MV surgery at younger age. Functional characterization of 122 human MV samples, in conjunction with in vivo studies in SERT−/− mice and wild-type mice treated with the SSRI fluoxetine, showed that diminished SERT activity in MV interstitial cells (MVICs) contributed to the pathophysiology of MR through enhanced serotonin receptor (HTR) signaling. SERT activity was decreased in LL MVICs partially because of diminished membrane localization of SERT. In mice, fluoxetine treatment or SERT knockdown resulted in thickened MV leaflets. Similarly, silencing of SERT in normal human MVICs led to up-regulation of transforming growth factor β1 (TGFβ1) and collagen (COL1A1) in the presence of serotonin. In addition, treatment of MVICs with fluoxetine not only directly inhibited SERT activity but also decreased SERT expression and increased HTR2B expression. Fluoxetine treatment and LL genotype were also associated with increased COL1A1 expression in the presence of serotonin in MVICs, and these effects were attenuated by HTR2B inhibition. These results suggest that assessment of both 5-HTTLPR genotype and SERT-inhibiting treatments may be useful tools to risk-stratify patients with MV disease to estimate the likelihood of rapid disease progression.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify new pathway for preventing cardiac fibrosis
Researchers at the University of Colorado School of Medicine have discovered a new mechanism for slowing scarring of heart tissue—a process known as cardiac fibrosis. "Fibrosis of the heart occurs in response to a variety of stresses," says the study's corresponding author, Timothy McKinsey, Ph.D., professor of medicine in the Division of Cardiology. "It can be good. For example, if you have a heart attack and a significant amount of your cardiac muscle dies, you need to replace that muscle with something. In that case, the fibrotic scar keeps the heart from rupturing and prevents someone from dying. But we're more interested in pathological fibrosis, which is uncontrolled fibrosis that occurs in someone who has long-standing hypertension or other comorbidities. That can cause stiffening of the heart and lead to something called diastolic dysfunction."
neurologylive.com
Rare Epilepsies, Comorbidities, and Genetic Therapies: Danielle Andrade, MD, MSc, FRCPC
The professor of neurology at the University of Toronto talked about 3 conditions that were discussed during the epilepsy therapies symposium at the 2022 AES Conference. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “In patients with Dravet syndrome, the all cause mortality was 15.8 for 1000 persons a year...
hcplive.com
Phase 2b Data Support AR882 for Treatment of Chronic Gout
The data reported significant improvements in serum urate (sUA) following 12 weeks of treatment. Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc, announced positive results from its Phase 2b study evaluating AR882 for the treatment of chronic gout. The data, which will be presented in full at an upcoming scientific conference, reported significant improvements in serum urate (sUA) following 12 weeks of treatment.
mpo-mag.com
CES 2023: OMRON Healthcare Unveiling New Efforts to Eliminate Heart Attack, Stroke
OMRON Healthcare Co. Ltd. is on a mission to eradicate heart attacks and strokes, and it is revealing its strategy at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The company is unveiling a new remote patient-monitoring (RPM) service at the show to realize its "Going for Zero" heart attack and stroke elimination mission. Specifically, OMRON is setting its sights on atrial fibrillation (AFib), one of the growing types of arrhythmias, and is introducing various efforts to detect early AFib.
optometrytimes.com
CAM for the treatment of Sjögren syndrome–related ocular surface disease
Patient quality of life has been shown to be severely impaired by the associated ocular surface symptoms, so treatment aims for symptomatic relief and prevention of further damage to the ocular surface. Sjögren syndrome is a potentially life-threatening chronic autoimmune disorder that can cause irreversible damage to exocrine glands, such...
beckersdental.com
Vivos Therapeutics gets FDA clearance for sleep apnea treatment device
Medical technology company Vivos Therapeutics received FDA 510(k) clearance for its daytime-nighttime device to treat obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics develops treatments for dentofacial abnormalities, mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea and snoring in adults. The device expands the palate to open the airway and facilitate nasal breathing, according to a Jan....
Comments / 0