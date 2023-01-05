CES 2023 | AMD details 4 nm Zen 4 Ryzen 7040 Phoenix-HS APUs with integrated Xilinx AI smarts alongside refreshed Zen 3 and Zen3+ offerings

TSMC announced in late 2022 that the N3 process will not go online and instead will focus on an improved N3E node. Industry insiders were suggesting that this change of plan would come with higher production costs, which may put some TSMC clients in a difficult situation. Apple surely will not be affected by the price hikes, since the company has the resources to cover the extra expenses and set the trend with 3 nm A17 Bionic SoCs powering the 2023 iPhone 15 models. However, mobile SoC producers like Qualcomm and MediaTek might think twice before jumping on the 3 nm bandwagon this year. Sources close to DigiTimes are now suggesting that MediaTek is highly unlikely to release 3 nm SoCs in 2023, while Qualcomm has yet to make a final decision.

11 HOURS AGO