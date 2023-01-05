CES 2023 | AMD details 4 nm Zen 4 Ryzen 7040 Phoenix-HS APUs with integrated Xilinx AI smarts alongside refreshed Zen 3 and Zen3+ offerings

Read full article on original website
Deal | Dell discounts the G2722HS 27-inch budget gaming monitor by a whopping 46%
With an impressive refresh rate of 165 Hz and 1 ms GtG response time, the Dell G2722HS gaming monitor also sports a 99% sRGB color gamut and comes covered by a 3-year advanced exchange service and premium panel exchange limited warranty. With an estimated value of US$279.99, the G2722HS is now available from Dell US for just US$149.99.
Banana Pi starts selling BPI-CM4 SoM with 4 GB RAM and 16 GB storage
Banana Pi has started selling the BPI-CM4, approximately eight months after announcing the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4) alternative. Initially, Banana Pi only shared 3D drawings of the system on module (SoM) and a few specifications, which it has now expanded upon in its BPI-CM4 wiki and its AliExpress product listing. To recap, the company had hoped to offer the SoM in multiple memory configurations, with 2 GB and 4 GB of RAM SKUs floated, plus 16 GB to 128 GB of eMMC flash storage.
iPhone 15 series: New leak reveals Type-C ports and Dynamic Island across all models as Apple's next-gen smartphones reportedly enter early production
While the rumor mill for the iPhone 15 series continues to spin slowly, well-known Apple source Mark Gurman has now revealed some tentative details of the next-gen iPhones—all of which are expected to debut later in the year, around September. According to Gurman, Apple will equip all iPhone 15...
Qualcomm and MediaTek might not release 3 nm SoCs this year due to high TSMC costs, insider sources claim
TSMC announced in late 2022 that the N3 process will not go online and instead will focus on an improved N3E node. Industry insiders were suggesting that this change of plan would come with higher production costs, which may put some TSMC clients in a difficult situation. Apple surely will not be affected by the price hikes, since the company has the resources to cover the extra expenses and set the trend with 3 nm A17 Bionic SoCs powering the 2023 iPhone 15 models. However, mobile SoC producers like Qualcomm and MediaTek might think twice before jumping on the 3 nm bandwagon this year. Sources close to DigiTimes are now suggesting that MediaTek is highly unlikely to release 3 nm SoCs in 2023, while Qualcomm has yet to make a final decision.
Rumor | OnePlus Ace 2 slated to launch soon following approval for sale in China
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Touchscreen. Now that the OnePlus 11 has been unleashed, the leak circuit has looped back onto the prospect of a second-gen Ace from the same company. Speculation as to its imminent launch has been sparked by the appearance of a new 5G device on the MIIT database called the OPPO PHK110, echoing the flagship's leaks as the PHB110.
MediaTek Dimensity 1080-powered Doogee V Max coming next month with a gargantuan 22,000 mAh battery
Android ARM Chinese Tech Smartphone Phablet Accessory. Those who thought that 10,000 mAh is a very large smartphone battery should soon re-think it because Chinese OEM Doogee is planning to leave common sense aside and go all the way up to an insane 22,000 mAh. This gargantuan smartphone will launch as Doogee V Max and, if everything goes as planned, it should hit the market next month for a price that has yet to be revealed.
15-inch MacBook Air on track for a 2023 launch as its 12-inch version gets the axe; Mac Pro also in the pipeline without user-expandable memory
Rumours about Apple's next generation of MacBooks have been around well before Apple refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Macbook Air with its newest M2 chip. Bloomberg's Mark Grumam, a source for many of these said rumours, has now laid out Apple's roadmap for 2023, and unfortunately for small laptop enthusiasts, the rumoured 12-inch MacBook Air has been pushed back indefinitely.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: New rumour points to thicker and heavier foldable with S Pen slot and improved cameras
Foldable smartphones have gotten lighter and thinner in the last few years, with the Oppo Find N2 setting new standards in this regard. However, a new rumour circulated by ThePixel suggests the opposite could be the case for this year's Galaxy Z Fold5. As always, we would recommend treating unsubstantiated rumours with caution, particularly considering that Samsung's next Galaxy Z Fold is not expected to launch for another 7 months or so.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra teaser suggests a 200 MP camera with improved low-light performance
Last month, all the alleged specs of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra surfaced online thanks to the Chinese TENAA regulatory body, including references to what could be a 200 MP main camera. A set of images showing dummy units was also shared back then, so it is not surprising to hear once again that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is coming with a triple camera setup on the back. However, this time a warm-up video is involved and, although it lacks technical specs, the hints are quite obvious.
Updated | New Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra storage size leak leads to 128 GB resurrection and three different leakers in disagreement
A new Samsung Galaxy S23 leak has claimed that the regular model of the series will actually sport as little as 128 GB of storage space. This would put the entry-level Galaxy S23 on the same footing as the entry-level Galaxy S22, although the Galaxy S23 Ultra would start with a higher amount. However, three known leakers have offered differing opinions on this subject.
Xiaomi confirms MWC 2023 showcase as Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13S Ultra global launch rumours circulate
MWC 2023 is fast approaching, with this year's Barcelona trade show set to take place between February 27 and March 2. The GSMA already lists MWC 2023 exhibitors, including Samsung. Xiaomi has now confirmed its attendance, during which it will allow people to 'experience new Xiaomi technology'. Xiaomi has not revealed what devices it plans to showcase yet, but 91mobiles and Xiaomiui claim to have obtained information about upcoming global launches.
OnePlus 11 already outselling the Xiaomi 13 and Vivo X90 series as exec confirms no OnePlus 11 Pro plans
OnePlus debuted its first flagship phone for the year, the OnePlus 11, in China last week. The OnePlus 11 is scheduled to launch globally next month, but already looks to be a sales success, with it seemingly outselling other heavyweights like the Xiaomi 13 series. As revealed by OnePlus on...
Huawei P60 series tipped to launch with updated, potentially multiple, 50MP rear cameras
Huawei is slated to have done something more original with the rear camera design of its allegedly upcoming P60 smartphone series. Now, the devices might also come with at least one 50MP rear camera apiece, which may also represent an upgrade over their P50 predecessors that involves newer Sony sensors.
Google rolls out January 2023 update to Pixel smartphones with improved fingerprint sensor recognition and Spatial Audio support
Google has released another set of updates for its Pixel smartphone product stack, a month on from its last Feature Drop of 2022. While this month's update does not contain as many changes as the December 2022 Feature Drop, it should introduce some much-needed features for Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series smartphones. Strictly speaking, all models from the Pixel 4a onwards are eligible for the update, but Google has earmarked most changes for its two most recent smartphone generations.
Tesla hints there will be no further Model 3 or Model Y price cuts as its supply chain has now stabilized
Tesla recently made another round of Model 3 and Model Y price cuts, citing a manufacturing cost decrease stemming from production efficiencies achieved in its retooled Gigafactory in Shanghai. The Tesla vehicle price cut was rather significant - up to 14% - and its VP of External Affairs Grace Tao advised in an interview that this will be the last Mode Y and Model 3 price decrease for the foreseeable future.
iPhone SE 4 loss is Qualcomm's gain, says top analyst
5G Apple Business Leaks / Rumors iPhone Smartphone. Qualcomm is typically not one to celebrate the cancellation of a potential new mobile device, as it loses the smartphone silicon giant the chance to underpin its market dominance by competing with it, or to sell components to its maker (or, occasionally, both). However, according to the widely-regarded TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it might make an exception in the case of the iPhone "SE 4".
Google Pixel Watch receives January 2023 update with third-party watch face fix
Google has announced a new software rollout for the Pixel Watch, with the company seemingly set on distributing monthly updates for its first smartwatch. According to the company's support page, all Pixel Watch models are eligible, with RWD9.220429.073 distributed globally and RWD9.220429.073.J1 for smartwatches sold in Japan and Taiwan. Currently, Google hopes to have finished this month's rollout by the end of this week.
Philips R6 Slim robot vacuum and mop arrives with self-cleaning docking station
The Philips R6 Slim robot vacuum cleaner is now available in China. The vacuum has up to 2,700 Pa suction power and a 0.4 L onboard dustbin, with various brushes to help lift and trap dirt. The gadget can also mop your floors, rotating the dual mop heads up to 120 times per minute and delivering 6 N of force.
Official Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra design-confirming leather cases turn up in eBay classifieds
Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks are coming thick and fast now, with the smartphones expected to be launched within a few more weeks (February 1). This latest leak was initially shared by SnoopyTech on Twitter, with a commenter on the relevant tweet then posting a link to eBay classifieds (Germany) where the Galaxy S23 case packaging is listed and shown off from the front and rear. There are cases for each of the three expected SKUs: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
DIZO Watch D Pro and Watch D Ultra smartwatches arrive with oversized displays
DIZO is now selling two new Watch D smartwatches, building on the Watch D Plus. Billed as the Watch D Pro and the Watch D Ultra, the pair are available in the same colourways but with different feature sets. DIZO continues to expand its smartwatch lineup, now with the Watch...
