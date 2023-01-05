Read full article on original website
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Buffalo Bills and NFL to show support for Damar Hamlin during Week 18
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team, and the entire NFL, will show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Week 18. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. His heartbeat was restored and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.
Damar Hamlin selling 'Did We Win?' t-shirts, proceeds to benefit first-responders and the UC Trauma Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Moments after the Bills clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was quick to return the love he received after his injury. He tweeted out a link to "Did We Win?" t-shirts, where all proceeds will support first responders and the UC trauma center, where he's been treated since Monday night.
Faithful pour out prayers for Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Many people feel the outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin and his remarkable recovery extended to a higher being and “power of prayer.”. All 32 NFL teams changed their Twitter profile pictures to “Pray for Damar". The slogan extended from fans to...
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to speak
One day after doctors said that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress, the organization confirmed on Friday that Hamlin is speaking and his breathing tube has been removed. Hamlin is recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered during Monday night's game against the Bengals. "He continues to progress remarkably...
