Kentucky State

The Spun

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills and NFL to show support for Damar Hamlin during Week 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team, and the entire NFL, will show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Week 18. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. His heartbeat was restored and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Faithful pour out prayers for Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Many people feel the outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin and his remarkable recovery extended to a higher being and “power of prayer.”. All 32 NFL teams changed their Twitter profile pictures to “Pray for Damar". The slogan extended from fans to...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to speak

One day after doctors said that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress, the organization confirmed on Friday that Hamlin is speaking and his breathing tube has been removed. Hamlin is recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered during Monday night's game against the Bengals. "He continues to progress remarkably...

