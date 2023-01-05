BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Moments after the Bills clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was quick to return the love he received after his injury. He tweeted out a link to "Did We Win?" t-shirts, where all proceeds will support first responders and the UC trauma center, where he's been treated since Monday night.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO