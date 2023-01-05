The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the schedule for the 2023 Cardinals Caravan, presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance. The Cardinals Caravan returns for the first time since 2020 and will traverse 20 different cities across Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Indiana. A combination of more than 35 current Cardinals players, minor league prospects, alumni and team broadcasters will embark on one of six different caravans through Cardinal Nation from January 13-16.

