Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Pfizer's Paxlovid not included in China's national insurance
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China's health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive. Paxlovid, an oral medicine developed by New...
China finally eases rules for travellers after three years of severe Covid controls
China has dropped almost all the Covid testing and quarantine rules that have made travel to the People’s Republic so difficult over the past three years.The general requirement to spend days in a government quarantine centre followed by self-isolation in a hotel or home setting has been lifted.At the same time, Chinese citizens are now allowed to travel abroad for leisure.But with the exception of the Special Autonomous Regions of Hong Kong and Macao, tourists are not yet allowed in.These are the key questions and answers.Which foreigners are allowed into mainland China?Family members of Chinese citizens (or someone with a...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
European shares rise on China reopening, rate hike optimism
Jan 9 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday, extending the year's upbeat start to a second week, as China reopened its borders overnight and U.S. and European data soothed nerves about aggressive tightening by central banks.
Indian Hit ‘Dostojee’ Gets Channel 4 Deal – Global Bulletin
RIGHTS Channel 4 has acquired U.K. and Ireland broadcast and streaming rights for Indian festival favorite and box office success “Dostojee” (“Two Friends”), directed by Prasun Chatterjee. Set in 1992-93, when Hindu-Muslim tensions escalated in India in the aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the Bombay bomb blasts and percolated down to a remote village on the India-Bangladesh border, the film follows the friendship of two eight-year-old boys. Palash (Asik Shaikh), the son of a Hindu Brahmin and Safikul (Arif Shaikh), whose father is a Muslim weaver, are best friends, but fate intervenes. The film world premiered at the...
Pakistan seeks $8 billion in three years for flood recovery
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan needs $8 billion from its international partners over the next three years to rebuild the country that is reeling from last year's devastating floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in Geneva on Monday.
