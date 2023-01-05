China has dropped almost all the Covid testing and quarantine rules that have made travel to the People’s Republic so difficult over the past three years.The general requirement to spend days in a government quarantine centre followed by self-isolation in a hotel or home setting has been lifted.At the same time, Chinese citizens are now allowed to travel abroad for leisure.But with the exception of the Special Autonomous Regions of Hong Kong and Macao, tourists are not yet allowed in.These are the key questions and answers.Which foreigners are allowed into mainland China?Family members of Chinese citizens (or someone with a...

47 MINUTES AGO