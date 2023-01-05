ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pfizer's Paxlovid not included in China's national insurance

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China's health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive. Paxlovid, an oral medicine developed by New...
The Independent

China finally eases rules for travellers after three years of severe Covid controls

China has dropped almost all the Covid testing and quarantine rules that have made travel to the People’s Republic so difficult over the past three years.The general requirement to spend days in a government quarantine centre followed by self-isolation in a hotel or home setting has been lifted.At the same time, Chinese citizens are now allowed to travel abroad for leisure.But with the exception of the Special Autonomous Regions of Hong Kong and Macao, tourists are not yet allowed in.These are the key questions and answers.Which foreigners are allowed into mainland China?Family members of Chinese citizens (or someone with a...
Variety

Indian Hit ‘Dostojee’ Gets Channel 4 Deal – Global Bulletin

RIGHTS Channel 4 has acquired U.K. and Ireland broadcast and streaming rights for Indian festival favorite and box office success “Dostojee” (“Two Friends”), directed by Prasun Chatterjee. Set in 1992-93, when Hindu-Muslim tensions escalated in India in the aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the Bombay bomb blasts and percolated down to a remote village on the India-Bangladesh border, the film follows the friendship of two eight-year-old boys. Palash (Asik Shaikh), the son of a Hindu Brahmin and Safikul (Arif Shaikh), whose father is a Muslim weaver, are best friends, but fate intervenes. The film world premiered at the...

