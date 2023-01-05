Epic 'City Climb' Experience in NYC Looks Terrifying Yet Exhilarating

Don't try this if you have a fear of heights.

New York City has one of the most recognizable city skylines in the world, and tourists will go to great lengths to find a picture-perfect view of it. Around 4 million visitors per year visit the Empire State Building alone to see the Big Apple from high above. But what if you could take the thrill of sightseeing to the next level?

If you're looking for that extra thrill, then strap into a harness and tackle the intense "City Climb" experience at Edge NYC. TikTok user @nycgreg took on the terrifying but exhilarating climb for himself.

View the original article to see embedded media.

OMG. Our hearts dropped to our stomachs when the video opened on that steep climb. There's no camera trick at work here to make it look steeper than it is. Visitors to City Climb have to tackle a 1,200 ft climb up a 45-degree angled staircase, making the City Climb the "highest open-air building ascent" in the world, according to their website . Even with the harnesses, an experience like this has to make for a serious adrenaline rush. However, if you can suppress your vertigo and press on up to the top, you'll be greeted with an incredible birds-eye view of the city. Since you're harnessed in, you can even lean out over the edge... if you dare.

But how many people would be able to get past their initial fear of heights? Many on TikTok found he idea to be extremely intimidating. "My hands and feet are sweaty just watching this," balked @omiramo. "We really put so much trust in harnesses," @taylorronan apprehensively remarked. "Don’t think I’d make it up the stairs. I’d be panicking so much. Too scary for me!!" said @portia_222.

We can't say we blame them- not only can those heights trigger serious acrophobia, but it's a physically demanding climb, too. However, it's that challenge that enticed other folks as well. "This was the best experience! Scared of heights but was so worth it!" shared @whereshegostiktok, who proudly faced her fears. "I can't wait for this to be the next fear I conquer. No better feeling than what's on the other side of facing the fear," said a determined @joeskurkis.

We love that mindset! After all, some of the most rewarding experiences in life are the most challenging ones. If you want to test your limits and treat yourself to the best view of NYC, take on the City Climb!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !