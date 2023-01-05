ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Epic 'City Climb' Experience in NYC Looks Terrifying Yet Exhilarating

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmgqX_0k4b5xvM00

Don't try this if you have a fear of heights.

New York City has one of the most recognizable city skylines in the world, and tourists will go to great lengths to find a picture-perfect view of it. Around 4 million visitors per year visit the Empire State Building alone to see the Big Apple from high above. But what if you could take the thrill of sightseeing to the next level?

If you're looking for that extra thrill, then strap into a harness and tackle the intense "City Climb" experience at Edge NYC.  TikTok user @nycgreg took on the terrifying but exhilarating climb for himself.

View the original article to see embedded media.

OMG. Our hearts dropped to our stomachs when the video opened on that steep climb. There's no camera trick at work here to make it look steeper than it is. Visitors to City Climb have to tackle a 1,200 ft climb up a 45-degree angled staircase, making the City Climb the "highest open-air building ascent" in the world, according to their website . Even with the harnesses, an experience like this has to make for a serious adrenaline rush. However, if you can suppress your vertigo and press on up to the top, you'll be greeted with an incredible birds-eye view of the city. Since you're harnessed in, you can even lean out over the edge... if you dare.

But how many people would be able to get past their initial fear of heights? Many on TikTok found he idea to be extremely intimidating. "My hands and feet are sweaty just watching this," balked @omiramo. "We really put so much trust in harnesses," @taylorronan apprehensively remarked. "Don’t think I’d make it up the stairs. I’d be panicking so much. Too scary for me!!" said @portia_222.

We can't say we blame them- not only can those heights trigger serious acrophobia, but it's a physically demanding climb, too. However, it's that challenge that enticed other folks as well. "This was the best experience! Scared of heights but was so worth it!" shared @whereshegostiktok, who proudly faced her fears. "I can't wait for this to be the next fear I conquer. No better feeling than what's on the other side of facing the fear," said a determined @joeskurkis.

We love that mindset! After all, some of the most rewarding experiences in life are the most challenging ones. If you want to test your limits and treat yourself to the best view of NYC, take on the City Climb!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City

A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] This is How New York City Looked Before it was Built

In this short video from YouTube channel Urbanist: Exploring Cities, see how New York City looked like before it was built, a sneak peek of a New York Public Library exhibition. via Urbanist. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Highest ice skating rink in NYC to open in Hudson Yards this month

For a limited time, New Yorkers can soon glide above it all.  The loftiest winter blading spot in town is slated to open more than 1,100 feet above ground this coming week. It will all be happening over at Manhattan’s Hudson Yards development, where — yes — the highest skating rink in New York City will allow patrons to drift over a 1,024-square-foot rink from Jan. 10 to March 14.  Instead of ice, however, visitors will be skating on “glice” — a synthetic material that’s said to feel just like the real thing. The “zero-energy ecological and synthetic ice rink” Sky Skate venue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lacademie.com

19 Best Greek Restaurants In New York City To Enjoy 2023

It is easy to find out that the best Greek restaurants in New York City are gradually flourishing through the years. With many healthy components, Greek cuisine is now an appropriate choice for having a great meal at affordable prices. As a center of gastronomes, New York is full of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lacademie.com

17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023

With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Taskrabbit shares 2023 home decor trends on the rise

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Last’s year home decor trends ranged from shades of green to midcentury modern furnishings. Tamara Rosenthal from Taskrabbit joined New York Living on Friday to break down all the home decor trends for 2023. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
NBC New York

NYC COVID Rates Top 30% as XBB Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now

COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn's East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data. And other boroughs are nearly as bad - positivity rates top 27% in the Astoria section of Queens and 22% in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelawaits.com

One Of New York City’s Most Famous Streets Is Getting A Major Makeover — Why It’s Great For Visitors

New Yorkers and visitors alike will soon get a break when they visit the city’s bustling Fifth Avenue. The stretch of Fifth Avenue from Bryant Park at 42nd Street to Central Park at 59th Street, which includes the Rockefeller Center area, is a major tourist destination because it’s known around the world for its shopping. Indeed, shoppers in that area can visit luxury boutiques for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Prada, Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Cartier, Omega, Chanel, and department stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

What’s next for Staten Island offshore wind? Here are 4 developments we’re eyeing in 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The offshore wind industry took significant steps on Staten Island in 2022 and put the borough in the center of the burgeoning energy sector. This year is expected to bring pivotal developments that may position the borough’s West Shore firmly as a hotbed of the assembly of massive components integral to wind farms expected to begin budding off New York’s coastline in the coming years.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
745
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy