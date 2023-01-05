ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks plan to beat Rams, wait on Lions-Packers for playoff future

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBofX_0k4b5dW400

When asked about his team's NFL playoff chances, Seattle Seahawks special teams captain Nick Bellore practically pulled a Forrest Gump.

"I'm too dumb to know all the (playoff scenarios)," Bellore said. "I think ultimately we don't gain anything thinking of the Lions and Packers. We just have to focus on the Rams."

The Seahawks (8-8) will play host to the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) on Sunday afternoon and need a victory to maintain their hopes of gaining the NFC's third and final wild-card berth.

They would then need Green Bay to lose to visiting Detroit -- or play to a tie -- in Sunday night's regular-season finale, to reach the postseason.

"We can't really worry about (the Lions-Packers game). There's nothing we can do but worry about ourselves," Seahawks center Austin Blythe said.

The Seahawks kept their hopes alive with a 23-6 victory against the visiting New York Jets last Sunday as Geno Smith threw for a pair of first-half touchdowns and rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133 yards. The victory came at a price as linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who is third in the NFL with 161 tackles, suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and is done for the season.

Seattle's top three running backs -- Walker (ankle/illness), Travis Homer (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) -- all missed practice time this week, as did receiver Tyler Lockett (shin), tight end Noah Fant (knee), guard Phil Haynes (ankle), defensive ends Quinton Jefferson (illness) and Poona Ford (calf), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (foot) and safety Ryan Neal (knee).

The NFL sometimes schedules games with playoff implications for simultaneous kickoffs, but the league instead opted to put the Lions-Packers game in prime time. That has created some concern in Seattle, as Detroit would be eliminated if the Seahawks win in the afternoon and have little to play for that evening.

"I know that there's been maybe some question about the order of the games being played on Sunday or whatever, and that doesn't mean anything to me," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "We don't care about that one bit. It's not going to change anything that we're doing. We're going for it. And then maybe there would be a pretty good party afterward to watch the next game."

The Rams have lost eight of their last 10 games, including a 27-23 defeat to visiting Seattle on Dec. 4, and are wrapping up the worst season by a defending Super Bowl champion.

"I think what I used to refer to as adversity is a very different thing now," Rams coach Sean McVay said. The Rams are coming off a 31-10 defeat to Los Angeles Chargers -- their eighth loss by a double-digit margin this season.

"You can feel in the locker room, guys are tired of losing," Rams linebacker Earnest Jones said. "We came into this year expecting a totally different outcome than we're getting, so I think there was a little bit of shellshock early on. I think over time, this is only going to make this organization and the players that are going to be here only hungrier.

"I think this is a learning experience, but it will benefit us in the end."

The Rams have practiced without three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald (ankle) this week, as well as receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) and center Brian Allen (calf). --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: Frustrating season ends with giant question marks for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

GREEN BAY — Now what? That’s the question that lingers after a thoroughly disappointing ending to an incredibly frustrating 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers. All that momentum the Packers had built in late December and early January was flattened with a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. All those hopes that had been raised about this team potentially making a deep run in the postseason were crushed at home by a division rival that had been eliminated...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

Jalen Hurts, Eagles land top playoff seed in NFC by beating Giants

Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win Sunday over the visiting New York Giants. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wyoming News

Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach

Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean McVay is going to take time after the season to contemplate his future, ESPN reported Saturday. McVay's future with the team is in "limbo," per the report. The Rams are 5-11 heading into their regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday after a campaign marred by injuries. That, along with getting...
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon

The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical. Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) expected to play Sunday

It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking no chances in their quest for the NFC's top seed entering the postseason. With the 13-3 Eagles one win from securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, starting quarterback and potential Most Valuable Player candidate Jalen Hurts is expected to play in his team's home game Sunday against the New York Giants, NFL Network reported Saturday. Hurts has not played...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wyoming News

Jaguars stun Titans in final minutes to clinch AFC South

Josh Allen returned a fumble for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining and the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 by recording a 20-16 victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. The victory gave the Jaguars (9-8) the AFC South title, while Tennessee (7-10) endured its seventh straight loss. Jacksonville, which has won five straight games, won the fourth division crown in franchise history. Rayshawn Jenkins...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wyoming News

Bears secure No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to Texans’ win

The Chicago Bears moved past the Houston Texans in the draft order on the final day of the regular season to lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears lost 29-13 Sunday to the visiting Minnesota Vikings and finished the season 3-14. The Texans then rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 for their third win of the season, wrapping the season with a...
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season

The Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith following the team's season finale on Sunday, his tenure as head coach lasting one year with a 3-13-1 record. Smith went out with a win, as the Texans rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 on a Hail Mary touchdown for a season-high point total. The win, however, cost the Texans the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, as they slid to...
HOUSTON, TX
Wyoming News

Breathing tube gone, Bills S Damar Hamlin speaks to Bills via FaceTime

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is talking to teammates after having his breathing tube removed. The Bills said Hamlin was part of the team's Friday morning message via video call. "Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: 'Love you boys.'" Hamlin, 24,...
Wyoming News

Seeing yellow: The data behind penalties in the NFL

NFL fans never like it when a flag is thrown on their team, especially when an instant replay shows that the ref got it wrong. Many fans also resent the frequency of penalty calls because they're seen as "coddling" players and slowing down the game. "Just let them play!" is their mantra, although you'll never hear a football fan say that when a call favors their team. OLBG dug into...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
32K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy