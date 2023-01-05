Iowa's best girls basketball players: Meet the state's top centers

By Barry Poe

Algona Garrigan's Audi Crooks (Photo by Britt Kudla)

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school girls basketball. The final list focuses on the centers.

There are hundreds of standout girls basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about any other centers worthy of fans’ attention in 2022-23.

Audi Crooks, 6-3, Sr., Algona Garrigan

Crooks, the most dominating inside performer in the state, announced last April that she will play basketball at Iowa State University. Crooks averaged 23.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game, leading Garrigan to the Class 1A state championship by shooting 72.3 percent from the field. Through three seasons, she has notched 1,845 points and 955 rebounds. She chose the Cyclones over Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Jenna Stephens, 6-0, Sr., Stanton

Stephens is coming off a junior season in which she averaged 16.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. She shot 44.3 percent for the Viqueens, who finished 24-1 with a loss in a regional final. Stanton was named to the 1A third team all-state squad.

Maren Miller, 5-11, Sr., Des Moines Christian

Miller is a versatile athlete who also stars in volleyball and soccer. She averaged 9.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the field.

Addy Johnson, 6-0, Jr., Westwood

Johnson can play anywhere from a 3 to a 5 and is coming off a strong sophomore campaign in which she earned third-team Class 1A all-state honors. Johnson averaged 18.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and shot 54.2 percent from the floor for a Rebel squad that was 20-3 overall and 11-0 in the Western Valley Conference.

Payton Peterson, 5-10, Jr., Dike-New Hartford

The University of Louisville volleyball commit led Dike-New Hartford to the Class 2A state title last season. Peterson led the North Iowa Cedar Central Conference with 18 points per game and dominates around the basket, pulling down more than four offensive rebounds per game. She was named a first team 2A all-stater.

Tyra Schuiteman, 6-0, Sr., Orange City Unity Christian

Unity Christian should be considered among the favorites in Class 2A with Schuiteman and Gracie Schoonhoven returning from a state tournament semifinal squad. Schuiteman averaged 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game and shot 55 percent from the field.

Abby Oberhelman, 5-7, Sr., Pocahontas Area

The 5-foot-7 post averaged 11.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game as a junior. She made 100 of 213 shots (46.9 percent) and came away with 40 steals.

Johnna Rotto, 6-0, Sr., Gilbert

She is probably more recognizable as a volleyball player, but Rotto is a curious prospect in basketball. Known primarily as a tough inside defender, she should improve her offensive numbers this season.

Rachel George, 5-11, Sr., Centerville

The Big Reds won 18 games and shared the South Central Conference title with a 10-2 mark. George averaged a double-double with 13.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. She also blocked four shots a game and shot 30.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Olivia Meyer, 5-7, Sr., Denison-Schleswig

Meyer saw action as a reserve for the Monarchs last season, but expect her to score much more this season. She led the Monarchs with 13 points in their season opener last week.

Marissa Ackerman, 5-11, Sr., Sibley-Ocheyedan

One of five returning starters for the Generals, who won 18 games and finished third in the Siouxland Conference, Ackerman averaged 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest. She shot 46.2 percent and averaged nearly two assists and steals per game.

Kendall McDaniel, 6-0, Jr., Indianola

McDaniel didn’t see much varsity action as a sophomore, but with three starters graduated, she should step into a major role for the Indians this season. McDaniel competed with the Lady Pure Prep AAU team over the summer, proving to be a dominant force inside both offensively and defensively.

Ella Sharar, 5-10, Jr., Iowa Falls-Alden

A strong low-post player, Sharar averaged 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds as a sophomore. She is listed as a center, but plays more of a forward position that can move inside or outside.

Xada Johnson, 5-10, Jr., Clear Lake

Not only did Johnson contribute 7.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore, she went to the free throw line 77 times, converting 70 percent of those. Johnson plays multiple sports and is an outstanding volleyball performer.

Sadie Maas, 6-0, Jr., Waukee Northwest

Maas was a starter on Waukee Northwest’s first girls basketball squad last season. She averaged 8.6 points and 5.3 rebounds as a sophomore and blocked 27 shots as well as shooting 54.7 percent from the field.

Makayla Farnum, 5-10, Jr., North Scott

A solid contributor for the Lady Lancers since her freshman season, Farnum is a strong performer with her hands in the ball inside the lane. She scored 11 points in North Scott’s season debut.

Brooklyn Baumgardner, 6-2, Jr., Ballard

Baumgardner was a contributor off the bench for the Bombers as a sophomore. She has plenty of upside, so look for her to continue to improve as her career progresses.

Chloe Wierson, 5-11, Jr., Collins-Maxwell

Wierson was her team’s second-leading scorer as a sophomore, averaging 12.8 points per game to go along with 8.7 rebounds. She scored a combined 37 points in the Spartans’ first two games of the 2022-23 season.

Delaney Goshorn, 5-9, Jr., AHSTW

Goshorn led the Vikings in scoring (13.6 ppg.) and rebounding (6.1 rpg.) as a sophomore. She has combined for 38 points and 16 rebounds in the first two games this season.

Kahlie Hill, 6-1, Jr., Calamus-Wheatland

Hill has already established herself as a threat in just two varsity seasons. She led the Warriors with 13.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore, with 2.4 steals an outing and 52.2-percent shooting. Hill recorded a double-double in the 2022-23 season opener.

Eva Steffensen, 5-11, Jr., CAM

A well-rounded performer, Steffensen averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last season. She made nearly half of her shots, including 33.8 percent from the arc.

Chloe Costello, 5-8, Jr., Northwood-Kensett

Costello was the only player who averaged double figures for the Vikings last season, averaging an even 10 points per game. She also contributed 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.0 assists an outing and had 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a season opener.

Amani Jenkins, 6-2, Soph., Des Moines North

Jenkins burst onto the scene by averaging 14.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots as a freshman last season. She is a 49.4-percent shooter and is dominating with her back to the basket.

Ava Locklear, 5-11, Jr., Clear Creek-Amana

Locklear averaged 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season.

Desta Hoogendoorn, Jr., Central Lyon

Hoogendoorn was a solid contributor for least season’s Class 2A state runners-up. As a sophomore, she averaged 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.