ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Iowa's best girls basketball players: Meet the state's top centers

By Barry Poe
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aMbBT_0k4b3zTY00

By Barry Poe

Algona Garrigan's Audi Crooks (Photo by Britt Kudla)

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school girls basketball. The final list focuses on the centers.

There are hundreds of standout girls basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about any other centers worthy of fans’ attention in 2022-23.

Audi Crooks, 6-3, Sr., Algona Garrigan

Crooks, the most dominating inside performer in the state, announced last April that she will play basketball at Iowa State University. Crooks averaged 23.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game, leading Garrigan to the Class 1A state championship by shooting 72.3 percent from the field. Through three seasons, she has notched 1,845 points and 955 rebounds. She chose the Cyclones over Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Jenna Stephens, 6-0, Sr., Stanton

Stephens is coming off a junior season in which she averaged 16.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. She shot 44.3 percent for the Viqueens, who finished 24-1 with a loss in a regional final. Stanton was named to the 1A third team all-state squad.

Maren Miller, 5-11, Sr., Des Moines Christian

Miller is a versatile athlete who also stars in volleyball and soccer. She averaged 9.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the field.

Addy Johnson, 6-0, Jr., Westwood

Johnson can play anywhere from a 3 to a 5 and is coming off a strong sophomore campaign in which she earned third-team Class 1A all-state honors. Johnson averaged 18.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and shot 54.2 percent from the floor for a Rebel squad that was 20-3 overall and 11-0 in the Western Valley Conference.

Payton Peterson, 5-10, Jr., Dike-New Hartford

The University of Louisville volleyball commit led Dike-New Hartford to the Class 2A state title last season. Peterson led the North Iowa Cedar Central Conference with 18 points per game and dominates around the basket, pulling down more than four offensive rebounds per game. She was named a first team 2A all-stater.

Tyra Schuiteman, 6-0, Sr., Orange City Unity Christian

Unity Christian should be considered among the favorites in Class 2A with Schuiteman and Gracie Schoonhoven returning from a state tournament semifinal squad. Schuiteman averaged 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game and shot 55 percent from the field.

Abby Oberhelman, 5-7, Sr., Pocahontas Area

The 5-foot-7 post averaged 11.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game as a junior. She made 100 of 213 shots (46.9 percent) and came away with 40 steals.

Johnna Rotto, 6-0, Sr., Gilbert

She is probably more recognizable as a volleyball player, but Rotto is a curious prospect in basketball. Known primarily as a tough inside defender, she should improve her offensive numbers this season.

Rachel George, 5-11, Sr., Centerville

The Big Reds won 18 games and shared the South Central Conference title with a 10-2 mark. George averaged a double-double with 13.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. She also blocked four shots a game and shot 30.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Olivia Meyer, 5-7, Sr., Denison-Schleswig

Meyer saw action as a reserve for the Monarchs last season, but expect her to score much more this season. She led the Monarchs with 13 points in their season opener last week.

Marissa Ackerman, 5-11, Sr., Sibley-Ocheyedan

One of five returning starters for the Generals, who won 18 games and finished third in the Siouxland Conference, Ackerman averaged 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest. She shot 46.2 percent and averaged nearly two assists and steals per game.

Kendall McDaniel, 6-0, Jr., Indianola

McDaniel didn’t see much varsity action as a sophomore, but with three starters graduated, she should step into a major role for the Indians this season. McDaniel competed with the Lady Pure Prep AAU team over the summer, proving to be a dominant force inside both offensively and defensively.

Ella Sharar, 5-10, Jr., Iowa Falls-Alden

A strong low-post player, Sharar averaged 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds as a sophomore. She is listed as a center, but plays more of a forward position that can move inside or outside.

Xada Johnson, 5-10, Jr., Clear Lake

Not only did Johnson contribute 7.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore, she went to the free throw line 77 times, converting 70 percent of those. Johnson plays multiple sports and is an outstanding volleyball performer.

Sadie Maas, 6-0, Jr., Waukee Northwest

Maas was a starter on Waukee Northwest’s first girls basketball squad last season. She averaged 8.6 points and 5.3 rebounds as a sophomore and blocked 27 shots as well as shooting 54.7 percent from the field.

Makayla Farnum, 5-10, Jr., North Scott

A solid contributor for the Lady Lancers since her freshman season, Farnum is a strong performer with her hands in the ball inside the lane. She scored 11 points in North Scott’s season debut.

Brooklyn Baumgardner, 6-2, Jr., Ballard

Baumgardner was a contributor off the bench for the Bombers as a sophomore. She has plenty of upside, so look for her to continue to improve as her career progresses.

Chloe Wierson, 5-11, Jr., Collins-Maxwell

Wierson was her team’s second-leading scorer as a sophomore, averaging 12.8 points per game to go along with 8.7 rebounds. She scored a combined 37 points in the Spartans’ first two games of the 2022-23 season.

Delaney Goshorn, 5-9, Jr., AHSTW

Goshorn led the Vikings in scoring (13.6 ppg.) and rebounding (6.1 rpg.) as a sophomore. She has combined for 38 points and 16 rebounds in the first two games this season.

Kahlie Hill, 6-1, Jr., Calamus-Wheatland

Hill has already established herself as a threat in just two varsity seasons. She led the Warriors with 13.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore, with 2.4 steals an outing and 52.2-percent shooting. Hill recorded a double-double in the 2022-23 season opener.

Eva Steffensen, 5-11, Jr., CAM

A well-rounded performer, Steffensen averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last season. She made nearly half of her shots, including 33.8 percent from the arc.

Chloe Costello, 5-8, Jr., Northwood-Kensett

Costello was the only player who averaged double figures for the Vikings last season, averaging an even 10 points per game. She also contributed 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.0 assists an outing and had 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a season opener.

Amani Jenkins, 6-2, Soph., Des Moines North

Jenkins burst onto the scene by averaging 14.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots as a freshman last season. She is a 49.4-percent shooter and is dominating with her back to the basket.

Ava Locklear, 5-11, Jr., Clear Creek-Amana

Locklear averaged 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season.

Desta Hoogendoorn, Jr., Central Lyon

Hoogendoorn was a solid contributor for least season’s Class 2A state runners-up. As a sophomore, she averaged 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game

The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
FORT WORTH, TX
thecomeback.com

Illinois basketball player makes shocking decision

The Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team received some horrible news on Friday regarding freshman guard Skyy Clark, who is stepping away from the program due to personal reasons. Clark took to social media to reveal the news, stating that it is “time to step away from basketball and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama

Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
LEXINGTON, KY
WGMD Radio

NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report

The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Former 5-star target enters portal, no tailgating at SoFi, more

As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, there are lots of stories buzzing around. Former 2020 Georgia target Jordan Burch, a five-star defensive lineman from South Carolina, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Burch was a recruiting focus in Georgia’s 2020 class but ultimately chose to stay home and play for the Gamecocks.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Kentucky basketball message boards want John Calipari sent to the moon

In what’s been a disappointing season for Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and John Calipari hit a low point against Alabama on Saturday. After yet another top-5 recruiting class, what started as a very promising Kentucky season has turned into a nightmare before our very eyes. The Wildcats 10-4 record is slightly misleading, as they’ve lost every tough test against a ranked opponent this season. This made facing a No. 7-ranked Alabama on the road a daunting feat, and one they surely did not pass.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program

The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football earns pledge from standout JUCO Edge

Iowa football didn’t have to look too far for its latest transfer commitment. The Hawkeyes earned a pledge from an in-state product on Friday. Iowa Western Community College resides in Council Bluffs, Iowa and that’s where the latest Iowa transfer is from. Jackson Filer is now a Hawkeye.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings

The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?. Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat

The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
Q98.5

Iowa Lands Another Quarterback From The Transfer Portal

No position on the Iowa Hawkeye football team gets as much attention as the quarterback. The days of seeing Spencer Petras under center are over. The Hawkeyes have added some nice talent at the position and have also seen quarterbacks leave the Iowa program. The talent portal has provided Iowa with another option at the signal caller position.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: 10 burning questions as the Huskers head into the offseason

It was another turbulent season for Nebraska football. Scott Frost was fired after 3 games. Mickey Joseph served as interim coach and led the Huskers to a season-ending win over Iowa. But it wasn’t enough to land the full-time gig, as AD Trev Alberts hired former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, and Joseph ran into legal trouble days after Rhule’s introductory press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy