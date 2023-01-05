Alan George Kieffaber, 83, died suddenly at his home in North Manchester, Indiana, early Wednesday morning, November 2. Alan was born May 24, 1939, in Akron, Ohio, the oldest of five children of Leland Emmert and Thelma Evangeline (Long) Kieffaber. He graduated from Manchester College (now University) in 1961 majoring in Peace Studies and Religion. He first attended the University of Chicago School of Religion, then transferred to Bethany Theological Seminary where he graduated with a Master of Divinity degree in 1964.

