Homebuilder Paul Estridge dies Jan. 8 at age 65
Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
Wabash County YMCA partners with Honeywell Arts & Entertainment
WABASH, IN – The Wabash County YMCA is excited to announce a partnership with. Honeywell Arts & Entertainment. Need something for the kids to do while you attend a Honeywell Center concert, have a. date night, or just enjoy a quiet evening? Register for Parents’ Night Out! Your child...
Two Franklin College physician assistant students from Carmel & Fishers participate in White Coat Ceremony
The Franklin College Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies Program held its White Coat Ceremony on Dec. 15, 2022. The college’s cohort of 22 PA students from the class of 2024 received their white coats and recited a medical oath before family and friends inside Custer Theatre in Old Main on the Franklin College campus.
Thomas Alan “Tommy” Bradford
Thomas Alan “Tommy” Bradford, 38, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 4:09 pm, Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Grant County, Indiana. He was born on October 6, 1984, in Wabash, to Thomas J. Bradford and Mary (Newman) Jacques. Tommy worked at Woody’s Towing in Huntington. He enjoyed mushroom hunting,...
Richard Eugene Merrick
Richard Eugene Merrick, 94, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 8:30 am, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at his home. He was born on March 18, 1928, in Wabash, to Cecil L. “Stub” and Gertrude P. (Miller) Merrick. Richard was a 1947 graduate of Roann High School, and was a...
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
Anita Maxine Blocher
Anita Maxine Blocher, 81, North Manchester, passed away January 3, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester. Born November 28, 1941, in Goshen, Indiana, Anita was the daughter of the late Robert John and Edith Martha (Miller) Graybill. Anita worked as a cosmetologist, CNA, and QMA before eventually retiring...
Dooley Hollars
Dooley Hollars, 94, Marion, passed away at 1:27 am on Friday, January 6, 2023, in his home surrounded by those who loved him dearly. He was born in Wilder, Tennessee, on Thursday, February 16, 1928, to John and Della (Dailey) Hollars. On June 27, 1953, he married Woodrie Lorraine Brawl, and they enjoyed 63 years together; she precedes him in death.
Gertie Edna Harmon
Gertie Edna Harmon, 84, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 5:20 am on Friday, January 6, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Swayzee. She was born in Delaware County, Indiana, on Thursday, May 5, 1938, to Charles and Eathel (Fletcher) Dobson. On December 4, 1955, she married G.L. “Babe” Harmon, and he preceded her in death.
Deborah Kae Dailey
Deborah Kae Dailey, 71, of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in her home. She was born in Oceanside, California, on July 20, 1951. Deborah is survived by her husband, Timothy J. Dailey; sons, TJ (Tara) Dailey, Trent (Angel) Dailey, and Todd (Jenna) Dailey; 10 grandkids: Roman, Hadley, Eden, Noah, Kaelynn, Kennedy, Oliver, Isaiah, Miles, and Grant; and sisters, Pam (Ken) Sechrist and Tina Gartland.
Horizon Transport Begins 2023 as an Employee-Owned Firm
Wakarusa, Ind.-based Horizon Transport has been generating plenty of positive news lately following the mid-December acquisitions of two Goshen, Ind.-based RV transportation firms, Dynamic Transportation Inc. and RV Transport Inc., both of which are being absorbed into Horizon’s Elkhart County operations, according to Horizon President & CEO Marion Schrock.
Alan George Kieffaber
Alan George Kieffaber, 83, died suddenly at his home in North Manchester, Indiana, early Wednesday morning, November 2. Alan was born May 24, 1939, in Akron, Ohio, the oldest of five children of Leland Emmert and Thelma Evangeline (Long) Kieffaber. He graduated from Manchester College (now University) in 1961 majoring in Peace Studies and Religion. He first attended the University of Chicago School of Religion, then transferred to Bethany Theological Seminary where he graduated with a Master of Divinity degree in 1964.
Neighbors near new jail site gather in opposition of jail plans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Although the planned location for a new Allen County Jail has changed, negative feedback has remained throughout the process of finding a new site. The latest display of disapproval was a gathering of homeowners near the location chosen for the new jail, 2911 Meyer Road.
Ethel Pearl Denney
Ethel Pearl Denney, 94, Marion, passed away into the arms of Jesus at 9:00 am on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Marion Health. She was reunited with the love of her life, Elbert, who preceded her in death in 1999. Ethel “Pearl” was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, November...
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
Savor Fort Wayne returns in January
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s a reason for people to try new restaurants or return to an old favorite; Savor Fort Wayne and the 12 days of dining deals will be back later this month. Over 70 restaurants will be offering special three-course meals at value prices from January...
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
Complaints filed against two Anderson apartment complexes for lack of heat,water
Residents at two apartment complexes in Anderson are dealing with no, heat, no water, exposed raw sewage and trash pile ups.
16-year-old driver in Friday Carmel crash dies
Carmel police have confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who crashed into a building on Friday, passed away Sunday morning.
