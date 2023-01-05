TCU's opportunistic defense gives Horned Frogs a boost heading into CFP Championship

On Thursday Andy & Randy talked about the CFP National Championship game Monday between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at 7:30pm ET and why TCU’s opportunistic defense gives them a boost heading into this game.

“I think TCU’s defense is better than Ohio State’s. I think as a whole their defense is better.” Randy said.

“I think they are very opportunistic…Just going back and looking at some of their numbers this year and looking at numbers in that game (Fiesta Bowl Semifinal vs Michigan) and just the plays that were there in that game for Michigan and then the plays that were made in that game for Michigan. I mean TCU’s defense scored 14 points in that game and their special teams return a punt into the redzone…they accounted for 17 points outside of their offense.” Andy said.

The Georgia Bulldogs will be looking for back-to-back National Championships when they take on TCU this Monday January 9 th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at 7:30pm ET.

