BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo, 79, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 24, 1943, a daughter of the late Laco and Ava White Greathouse.Linda married her husband, Patsy A. “Junior” Dinaldo, Jr. on June 25, 1966, and they shared 56 years together. Junior resides at their home in Bridgeport.Mrs. Dinaldo is survived by three children, Mark Dinaldo and wife Amy of Richwood, WV, Patricia D. Allman and husband Brian of Hilton Head, SC, and Deana Ielapi and husband Michael of Bridgeport, WV; three grandchildren, Dylan Dinaldo, Dominic Ielapi, and Maria Ielapi; brother-in-law, Joe Dinaldo of Bridgeport; as well as several nieces and nephews.Linda was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by five sisters, Wilma Greathouse, Wanda McIntyre, Eugenia Shreves, Leymone Fiands, and Norma Grimm; and two brothers Kyle Greathouse and Arlis Greathouse.Linda was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School, Class of 1961 and graduated from the Beauty Academy in Wheeling, WV. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and was the owner of Millbrook Beauty Shoppe. She could always be seen supporting her grandchildren at their various activities, and she had a passion for baking, cooking and music. Nothing brought her more joy than sharing these passions with her family.Family and friends may call at the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10th A prayer vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Walt Jagela presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO