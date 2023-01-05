Read full article on original website
New axe throwing, smash room opens in Bridgeport
If you're interested in trying axe throwing, a sport that is getting more popular recreationally in West Virginia, there is a new facility in Bridgeport.
WDTV
Local restaurant continues to flourish as others close
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parkette Family Restaurant opened in 1955. It has stayed in the Lehosit family for two generations now. Logan Lehosit is the manager at Parkette. Once his dad, Emil Lehosit, retires, he will take over as the owner. Lehosit said the hardest time for locally-owned restaurants was...
Wheeling gets $400,000 grant for bus project, could move bus terminal
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now that the Streetscape Project is well on its way, Wheeling wants to make another long-term move using a $400,000 grant the city has received. City Manager Robert Herron says officials would like to move the Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority bus stop located in downtown to somewhere different. Currently, the […]
More parking coming to downtown Buckhannon
The Upshur County Commission announced on Thursday that it recently acquired land near the Upshur County courthouse to improve the parking situation for employees and the general public.
New Buckhannon Care Xpress is movie theater themed
A West Virginia healthcare provider hopes to have a box office hit with its new state-of-the-art, theater-themed facility.
WDTV
Carolyn Joyce McClain Daugherty
Carolyn Joyce McClain Daugherty of Clarksburg went home on January 6th. She was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Joyce Boone McClain of Ida May, WV. Carolyn was a graduate of Farmington High School, class of 1968. She graduated from Fairmont State College in 1971. In 1972, Carolyn met the love of her life, Gary Daugherty. They married on October 5, 1974. They spent 50 wonderful years together.
WDTV
Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo, 79, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 24, 1943, a daughter of the late Laco and Ava White Greathouse.Linda married her husband, Patsy A. “Junior” Dinaldo, Jr. on June 25, 1966, and they shared 56 years together. Junior resides at their home in Bridgeport.Mrs. Dinaldo is survived by three children, Mark Dinaldo and wife Amy of Richwood, WV, Patricia D. Allman and husband Brian of Hilton Head, SC, and Deana Ielapi and husband Michael of Bridgeport, WV; three grandchildren, Dylan Dinaldo, Dominic Ielapi, and Maria Ielapi; brother-in-law, Joe Dinaldo of Bridgeport; as well as several nieces and nephews.Linda was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by five sisters, Wilma Greathouse, Wanda McIntyre, Eugenia Shreves, Leymone Fiands, and Norma Grimm; and two brothers Kyle Greathouse and Arlis Greathouse.Linda was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School, Class of 1961 and graduated from the Beauty Academy in Wheeling, WV. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and was the owner of Millbrook Beauty Shoppe. She could always be seen supporting her grandchildren at their various activities, and she had a passion for baking, cooking and music. Nothing brought her more joy than sharing these passions with her family.Family and friends may call at the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10th A prayer vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Walt Jagela presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
A ‘dino-mite’ performance comes to Clarksburg
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center held its debut showing of Diggery Digger's Dino Show, a live, interactive experience that lets kids be a part of the show.
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Lewis County
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Lewis County two weeks from now.
Metro News
Marshall County mine idled by fire
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — The Shoemaker Mine in Marshall County has been temporarily shutdown by the Mine Safety and Health Administration. MSHA reported being notified of a fire at the mine’s Whittaker Portal on Thursday. The agency ordered the mine closed and miners removed as an investigation into the cause of the fire and remediation were underway.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 8
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses the right financial strategy. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
WDTV
James “Jim” Alonzo Smith
James “Jim” Alonzo Smith, 80, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Spencer on June 30, 1942, a son of the late Harold D. Smith and Rose Eleanor Dawkins Smith.
Pantry Plus More holds first Saturday distribution
A few weeks ago, Pantry Plus More held its final round of Tuesday deliveries, however that didn't mean that the group's services would cease to exist.
WTRF
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
Bald eagle shot in West Virginia, WVDNR seeking information
HARMAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police are searching for a potential suspect after a bald eagle was found injured with a gunshot wound in Randolph County. According to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, the female bald eagle was recovered by the WVDNR Natural...
Elkins hosts special meeting regarding TIF district
Elkins City Council called a special council meeting just before its regularly scheduled meeting regarding creating Redevelopment District No. 1, approval of Project Plan No. 1, as well as the issuance of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) obligations.
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: All natural air freshener
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of an all natural air freshener. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
wajr.com
Star City sinkhole mystery solved, fix on the way
STAR CITY, W.Va. – After weeks of speculation the source of the Star City sinkhole has been determined. West Virginia Department of Highways Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations Joe Pack said crews used a dye test to isolate, then locate, the problem. “We feel as though somewhere...
WDTV
Construction worker hospitalized after being hit in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said a construction worker was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Morgantown. The accident happened around 2:09 p.m. at the intersection of Fairview Rd. and Grafton Rd. in Morgantown, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The construction worker was...
