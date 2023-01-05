VIDEO: Tom Izzo Makes Light Of Assault That Occurred At Michigan Stadium

As videos began to circulate following the Michigan vs Michigan State game back in October, it became pretty clear that what occurred in that tunnel was one of the ugliest incidents to ever happen in college football. Two Michigan Football players were brutally assaulted by a group of Michigan State Spartans, with one actually using his helmet as a weapon.

The result? Seven Michigan State Spartans would be charged with assault, including one charge of felony assault. Not exactly something you want to make light of, particularly if you're the head coach (in any sport) at one of the Universities involved.

That's obviously not the case when it comes to Michigan State head basketball coach, Tom Izzo. Appearing on a recent radio show, Izzo discussed the upcoming matchup with Michigan on the hardwood. Multiple times, Izzo can be heard referencing "class" - conducting themselves with class, winning with class, the fans participating with class. And then, for some reason, Izzo decided to make light of the assault that occurred at Michigan Stadium a little over two months ago.

"You know, we talked to them a little bit last night because, you know, I'm not big on having stuff in the paper or on social media - so we kind of kiboshed that a little bit and hope they obey. There's never anything you hate more than anything that's on the locker room walls. At the same time, we don't downplay it...you know? I mean, it is what it is. It's a rivalry, I said the Hatfields against the McCoys, its been that way for every year I've been here. There's been some interesting games, some interesting things that have happened."

"The one thing I will ask in my press conference tomorrow, you know, with all the things that have gone on, I want our people to be absolutely crazy about Michigan State. Show some class, and be classy...we're gonna be that way. If we can beat them on the floor, that will be enough. Plus, we have separate tunnels so we should be good."

Izzo's last line drew significant applause, and even some laughter, from the crowd that was watching the broadcast.