ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden honors January 6 democracy defenders: 'History will remember your names'

President Joe Biden on Friday commemorated two years since the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol -- a day he's called "one of the darkest periods of our nation's history" -- seeking to elevate the law enforcement and election officials who held firm against the most serious effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power in American history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House GOP select panel will target DOJ and FBI and their 'ongoing criminal investigations'

House Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Department of Justice and the FBI, including their "ongoing criminal investigations," setting up a showdown with the Biden administration and law enforcement agencies over their criminal probes, particularly those into former President Donald Trump. The new House GOP majority has proposed that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two years after US Capitol attack, investigation into Trump and insurrection enters new phase

Two years after rioters stormed the US Capitol, the Justice Department's sprawling criminal investigation into the effort to block the peaceful transition of power enters a new phase with the special counsel adding two right-hand prosecutors to an experienced team that will ultimately determine whether former President Donald Trump or his allies should face prosecution.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

It's a bird. It's a plane. It's a Superman comic under the Constitution for this congressman

California's Robert Garcia will be sworn into office with the Constitution -- and a priceless vintage Superman comic. The comic is one of several sentimental items that will be underneath the Constitution when Garcia takes his ceremonial oath. The copy of "Superman" #1 will be joined by a photo of Garcia's parents, who died of Covid-19, and his citizenship certificate, according to a Thursday tweet from Garcia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bernard Kalb, founding CNN 'Reliable Sources' anchor, dies at 100

Bernard Kalb, the long-time journalist and founding anchor of CNN's "Reliable Sources" program, died on Sunday at his home in North Bethesda, Maryland, his family said. He was 100. Kalb's death was caused by complications from a recent fall, his younger brother, Marvin Kalb, told CNN by phone. According to...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy