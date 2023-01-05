Read full article on original website
Related
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden honors January 6 democracy defenders: 'History will remember your names'
President Joe Biden on Friday commemorated two years since the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol -- a day he's called "one of the darkest periods of our nation's history" -- seeking to elevate the law enforcement and election officials who held firm against the most serious effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power in American history.
Prince Harry accuses royals of complicity in Meghan’s pain
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has accused the royal family of being complicit in his wife Meghan’s anguish, claiming his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, had leaked private conversations to the media in order to burnish her own reputation. In interviews broadcast Sunday, Harry accused members of the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House GOP select panel will target DOJ and FBI and their 'ongoing criminal investigations'
House Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Department of Justice and the FBI, including their "ongoing criminal investigations," setting up a showdown with the Biden administration and law enforcement agencies over their criminal probes, particularly those into former President Donald Trump. The new House GOP majority has proposed that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New York judge denies motion from Trump and family to dismiss $250 million lawsuit
A New York state judge on Friday denied motions from former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump to dismiss the New York attorney general's $250 million lawsuit, finding some of the arguments "frivolous." Judge Arthur Engoron had previously rejected several of the Trumps' legal arguments...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two years after US Capitol attack, investigation into Trump and insurrection enters new phase
Two years after rioters stormed the US Capitol, the Justice Department's sprawling criminal investigation into the effort to block the peaceful transition of power enters a new phase with the special counsel adding two right-hand prosecutors to an experienced team that will ultimately determine whether former President Donald Trump or his allies should face prosecution.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
It's a bird. It's a plane. It's a Superman comic under the Constitution for this congressman
California's Robert Garcia will be sworn into office with the Constitution -- and a priceless vintage Superman comic. The comic is one of several sentimental items that will be underneath the Constitution when Garcia takes his ceremonial oath. The copy of "Superman" #1 will be joined by a photo of Garcia's parents, who died of Covid-19, and his citizenship certificate, according to a Thursday tweet from Garcia.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bernard Kalb, founding CNN 'Reliable Sources' anchor, dies at 100
Bernard Kalb, the long-time journalist and founding anchor of CNN's "Reliable Sources" program, died on Sunday at his home in North Bethesda, Maryland, his family said. He was 100. Kalb's death was caused by complications from a recent fall, his younger brother, Marvin Kalb, told CNN by phone. According to...
Comments / 0