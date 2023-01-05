ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

colemantoday.com

Bluekatts Win District Opener Over Roscoe

The Coleman Bluekatts won their district opener on Friday night over Roscoe, 53-46. Coleman led during most of the exciting and fast-paced game. The Katts were up 21-14 with 2:40 left in the 2nd quarter. However, the Plowgirls fought back to stay in the game tying it up with 5 seconds left in the 2nd at 24. In those 5 seconds, both scored again and the teams went into the dressing room at halftime tied at 26.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Bluekatts Begin District Play - Listen on KOXE.com

The Coleman Bluekatts will begin District play today hosting the Roscoe Plowgirls. Wear your BLUE and come cheer on the Katts! REMEMBER, Randy Turner will be streaming the game LIVE on KOXE.com or on the KOXE app. The broadcast will begin around 6:15, or when the Varsity begins warming up, so tune in and listen for Randy giving the pre-game introduction. District games for the girls and boys will be live-streamed on KOXE.com this season, with play-by-play presented by Randy Turner and/or Chad Anders. GO BLUEKATTS!
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Friday Night Lights runningback arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A famed Friday Night Lights runningback was arrested in Abilene on charges including failing to register as a sex offender. James “Boobie” Miles was booked into the Taylor County Jail Thursday for Failing to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register and Violation of Bond/Protective Order. He was released from jail […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘We’re going to continue to let people be loved in that home’: Abilene couple rebuys historic home, plans to restore ACU staple to its 1930s heyday

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home near Abilene Christian University (ACU) has long been an asset to staff and students since its construction in 1929. But the story behind the man who built that house, John E. McKinzie, tells one of love for ACU that’s been passed down generation-to-generation. “I have like 80 family members […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Jerbear Imaging Ribbon Cutting Held

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Jerbear Imaging on Monday, January 2nd. Sibling duo, Jason Gill and Joyce Morris of Blanket, TX have launched their new family business JerBear Imaging- a mobile ultrasound business. They offer 4D ultrasound for expecting mothers and pregnancy confirmation for livestock and breeders. They also provide litter counts for dog and cat breeders as well as livestock to confirm pregnancies.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Cox

Kenneth “Kenny” Cox, age 81, of Brownwood passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
nomadlawyer.org

13 Best Restaurants in Abilene, TX to Relish a Delectable Meal

Best Restaurants in Abilene: Abilene is a bustling city with a rich western heritage, authentic cultural experiences, and a vibrant food scene. If you’re especially interested in the food scene, you’ll find a plethora of options here to satiate your taste buds. From Texas classics such as BBQ,...
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Santa Anna Scoop for Last Week

Santa Anna ISD Superintendent Todd White shared the events from last week, and next week's calendar with Coleman Today. Scroll through the embedded link.
SANTA ANNA, TX
colemantoday.com

Greg Cedillo Appointed TxDOT Brownwood District Engineer

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently appointed Greg Cedillo, P.E. as the Brownwood District Engineer, effective January 1, 2023. The Brownwood District TxDOT Office serves Coleman County. Cedillo began his career with TxDOT in 1999 after graduating from Texas Tech University. He served as an engineering assistant in the...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Building fully engulfed in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building has caught on fire near North 12th and Grape Street. Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a building. This building was vacant and […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Building Removal Continues at Coleman County Medical Center

The photo, taken by local historian Ralph Terry, is of the Coleman County Medical Center complex on January 6, 2023. Both the 1923 and 1937 hospital buildings have been razed leaving the 1967 building to the right of the photo and the newly constructed Coleman County Medical Center to the back or west of the original hospital complex.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Wanted man apprehended after driving through yards while trying to evade police in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade the police has been apprehended. Around 5:00 p.m. on January 4, agents with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Patrol approached a wanted man in south Abilene. 21-year-old Damien Joiner stopped in the 2000 block […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Two victims report harassment in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery – To Defraud or HarmA 68-year-old […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

County Commissioners to Meet Monday Morning - Oaths for Four County Employees

Coleman County Commissioners Court will meet Monday, January 9, at 9:00 am in the 42nd District Courtroom, on the 2nd floor of the Coleman County Courthouse. The agenda is below:. Call to Order. Declare a Quorum Present. Invocation. Public Comments, Announcements, Visitors Not on the Agenda. COMMISSIONERS COURT. Deputation and...

