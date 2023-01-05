Read full article on original website
colemantoday.com
Bluekatts Win District Opener Over Roscoe
The Coleman Bluekatts won their district opener on Friday night over Roscoe, 53-46. Coleman led during most of the exciting and fast-paced game. The Katts were up 21-14 with 2:40 left in the 2nd quarter. However, the Plowgirls fought back to stay in the game tying it up with 5 seconds left in the 2nd at 24. In those 5 seconds, both scored again and the teams went into the dressing room at halftime tied at 26.
brady-today.com
Savio Martinez Promoted to General Manager of Four Heritage Funeral Home Locations
Heritage Funeral Homes has recently announced the promotion of Savio Martinez to be the General Manager over the Brady, Brownwood, Menard and San Saba locations. A Marine veteran, Martinez became involved in the funeral industry after he graduated with an Associate degree in Mortuary Science from Amarillo College in 2007.
colemantoday.com
Bluekatts Begin District Play - Listen on KOXE.com
The Coleman Bluekatts will begin District play today hosting the Roscoe Plowgirls. Wear your BLUE and come cheer on the Katts! REMEMBER, Randy Turner will be streaming the game LIVE on KOXE.com or on the KOXE app. The broadcast will begin around 6:15, or when the Varsity begins warming up, so tune in and listen for Randy giving the pre-game introduction. District games for the girls and boys will be live-streamed on KOXE.com this season, with play-by-play presented by Randy Turner and/or Chad Anders. GO BLUEKATTS!
Friday Night Lights runningback arrested in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A famed Friday Night Lights runningback was arrested in Abilene on charges including failing to register as a sex offender. James “Boobie” Miles was booked into the Taylor County Jail Thursday for Failing to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register and Violation of Bond/Protective Order. He was released from jail […]
‘We’re going to continue to let people be loved in that home’: Abilene couple rebuys historic home, plans to restore ACU staple to its 1930s heyday
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home near Abilene Christian University (ACU) has long been an asset to staff and students since its construction in 1929. But the story behind the man who built that house, John E. McKinzie, tells one of love for ACU that’s been passed down generation-to-generation. “I have like 80 family members […]
brownwoodnews.com
Queen Fitness Studio, a women’s only workout facility, to hold grand opening Jan. 14-15
A unique fitness opportunity will be presenting itself to the women of Brown County, as Queen Fitness Studio is slated to open its doors Jan. 14-15 during its grand opening celebration. Located at 1621 Coggin, next to Lifeguard EMS, Queen Fitness Studio is a women’s only fitness studio and gym...
koxe.com
Jerbear Imaging Ribbon Cutting Held
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Jerbear Imaging on Monday, January 2nd. Sibling duo, Jason Gill and Joyce Morris of Blanket, TX have launched their new family business JerBear Imaging- a mobile ultrasound business. They offer 4D ultrasound for expecting mothers and pregnancy confirmation for livestock and breeders. They also provide litter counts for dog and cat breeders as well as livestock to confirm pregnancies.
brownwoodnews.com
Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Cox
Kenneth “Kenny” Cox, age 81, of Brownwood passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
nomadlawyer.org
13 Best Restaurants in Abilene, TX to Relish a Delectable Meal
Best Restaurants in Abilene: Abilene is a bustling city with a rich western heritage, authentic cultural experiences, and a vibrant food scene. If you’re especially interested in the food scene, you’ll find a plethora of options here to satiate your taste buds. From Texas classics such as BBQ,...
colemantoday.com
Santa Anna Scoop for Last Week
Santa Anna ISD Superintendent Todd White shared the events from last week, and next week's calendar with Coleman Today. Scroll through the embedded link.
colemantoday.com
Greg Cedillo Appointed TxDOT Brownwood District Engineer
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently appointed Greg Cedillo, P.E. as the Brownwood District Engineer, effective January 1, 2023. The Brownwood District TxDOT Office serves Coleman County. Cedillo began his career with TxDOT in 1999 after graduating from Texas Tech University. He served as an engineering assistant in the...
BREAKING: Fire engulfs shed in North Abilene, two cars & RV damaged
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire behind a house on Burger street burned a shed, RV and two cars. At 4:54 p.m., the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire. Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like gunshots, but authorities confirmed that the sound was from something in the fire. No injuries were reported. […]
BREAKING: Building fully engulfed in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building has caught on fire near North 12th and Grape Street. Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a building. This building was vacant and […]
colemantoday.com
Building Removal Continues at Coleman County Medical Center
The photo, taken by local historian Ralph Terry, is of the Coleman County Medical Center complex on January 6, 2023. Both the 1923 and 1937 hospital buildings have been razed leaving the 1967 building to the right of the photo and the newly constructed Coleman County Medical Center to the back or west of the original hospital complex.
Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
Abilene man arrested for assault has charges upgraded after death of victim
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested Monday, charged with Family Violence Aggravated Assault, will be having his charges upgraded to Felony Murder after the death of his victim. According to a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), police responded to a call about an injury in the 600 block of […]
Wanted man apprehended after driving through yards while trying to evade police in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade the police has been apprehended. Around 5:00 p.m. on January 4, agents with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Patrol approached a wanted man in south Abilene. 21-year-old Damien Joiner stopped in the 2000 block […]
Crime Reports: Two victims report harassment in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery – To Defraud or HarmA 68-year-old […]
colemantoday.com
County Commissioners to Meet Monday Morning - Oaths for Four County Employees
Coleman County Commissioners Court will meet Monday, January 9, at 9:00 am in the 42nd District Courtroom, on the 2nd floor of the Coleman County Courthouse. The agenda is below:. Call to Order. Declare a Quorum Present. Invocation. Public Comments, Announcements, Visitors Not on the Agenda. COMMISSIONERS COURT. Deputation and...
Abilene man accused of forcing woman into vehicle, raping her at local park
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of forcing a woman into his car then raping her has been arrested. Mavric Hobbins was arrested Thursday for Sexual Assault in connection to an incident that happened in April 2021. Court documents state a woman reported she was in the driveway of her boyfriend’s house when […]
