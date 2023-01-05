The Coleman Bluekatts won their district opener on Friday night over Roscoe, 53-46. Coleman led during most of the exciting and fast-paced game. The Katts were up 21-14 with 2:40 left in the 2nd quarter. However, the Plowgirls fought back to stay in the game tying it up with 5 seconds left in the 2nd at 24. In those 5 seconds, both scored again and the teams went into the dressing room at halftime tied at 26.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO