Fresno, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

Woman shot in Merced, drove self to Merced PD, officers say

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 21-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in Merced, and was able to drive herself to the Merced Police Department for help. Officers say the shooting occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of “D” Street around 1:00 a.m.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim fatally struck in Fresno by patrol car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pedestrian struck by a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday evening has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say on Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. a patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue when Walker reportedly walked in front of the car and […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Man shot, found dead in Tulare

On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near  North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
DINUBA, CA
KMJ

Woman Taken To CRMC After She Was Hit By A Car Friday In Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales

At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Teens, 17, arrested after traffic stop leads to guns, marijuana, cash

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teenagers were taken into custody Saturday night after officers say they were caught driving with guns, money, and marijuana cartridges in southwest Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle and pulled it over just before midnight for vehicle code violations.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire

January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3rd arrest made in Dinuba convenience store armed robbery

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery. Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery. According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang […]
DINUBA, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Animal Rescue of Fresno: New Year’s Cheers and Cheeseburgers

The New Year opens most beautifully to me with all my dear ones in good health, & each busy & happy in their own peculiar way. —Louisa May Alcott. Happy New Year peeps! How’s your noggin’? Today is the day for hangovers, leftovers, and water under the bridge. To wit; eat, drink, be merry, and forget about all the questionable stuff you did this past year. No regrets, no bad deeds, and no bad language. Well, I don’t know about that last one…dagnabbit! I started this article yesterday, and was going for my usual snarky remarks, sarcastic humor, and irreverent comments about how lousy this past year was. I was going to blather on and on about the ongoing health issues in our family, how our failing appliances all hate us, and if Lady Luck was ever going to shine through our windows again. Where the ding dang is she? My never-ending thought was how we should just boot 2022 out the window, kick it to the curb, and ring in the new one. Actually, what I really wanted to do was grab it by the shoulders and toss it into the flames of a well-known establishment. That’s right, the Fires of Mordor. Hey, what the heck were you thinking?
FRESNO, CA

