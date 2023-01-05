The New Year opens most beautifully to me with all my dear ones in good health, & each busy & happy in their own peculiar way. —Louisa May Alcott. Happy New Year peeps! How’s your noggin’? Today is the day for hangovers, leftovers, and water under the bridge. To wit; eat, drink, be merry, and forget about all the questionable stuff you did this past year. No regrets, no bad deeds, and no bad language. Well, I don’t know about that last one…dagnabbit! I started this article yesterday, and was going for my usual snarky remarks, sarcastic humor, and irreverent comments about how lousy this past year was. I was going to blather on and on about the ongoing health issues in our family, how our failing appliances all hate us, and if Lady Luck was ever going to shine through our windows again. Where the ding dang is she? My never-ending thought was how we should just boot 2022 out the window, kick it to the curb, and ring in the new one. Actually, what I really wanted to do was grab it by the shoulders and toss it into the flames of a well-known establishment. That’s right, the Fires of Mordor. Hey, what the heck were you thinking?

