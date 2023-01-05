Read full article on original website
Man from out-of-town stabbed following fight in Southeast Fresno
One man is in the hospital after a stabbing from an apparent fight in southwest Fresno.
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman shot in Merced, drove self to Merced PD, officers say
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 21-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in Merced, and was able to drive herself to the Merced Police Department for help. Officers say the shooting occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of “D” Street around 1:00 a.m.
IDENTIFIED: Victim fatally struck in Fresno by patrol car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pedestrian struck by a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday evening has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say on Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. a patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue when Walker reportedly walked in front of the car and […]
Tulare County Deputies looking for missing at-risk Visalia man
33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon today in the area of Santa Fe and Tulare in Visalia wearing a grey hoodie and red bandana.
Five Southeast Fresno businesses destroyed in 3-alarm fire
Several southeast Fresno businesses are a total loss after an early-morning fire sparked at a strip mall.
thesungazette.com
Man shot, found dead in Tulare
On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
KMJ
Woman Taken To CRMC After She Was Hit By A Car Friday In Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
thesungazette.com
Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales
At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in shooting death of Fresno driver, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly shooting of a Fresno driver in July 2022 was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday. Officers say on July 23, 2022, they responded to the intersection of Clinton and Moroa avenues following a Shot Spotter activation. Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man, identified as Dominique […]
Suspect identified in murder of man inside car in central Fresno
Fresno Police have identified a suspect several months after the murder of a man inside his car in Central Fresno.
KMPH.com
Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
KMPH.com
Teens, 17, arrested after traffic stop leads to guns, marijuana, cash
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teenagers were taken into custody Saturday night after officers say they were caught driving with guns, money, and marijuana cartridges in southwest Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle and pulled it over just before midnight for vehicle code violations.
DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed when running across Fresno intersection
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a vehicle while running across a Fresno intersection on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. According to the police 30-year-old Zulema Arambula of Fresno was struck by a vehicle when she was running across the intersection on Shields and Anna […]
A woman has died following a house fire in Tulare County
A woman has died following a house fire in the city of Lindsay. Officials learned a person was possibly still inside but because of the size of the fire, crews were unable to go inside and search.
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire
January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
3rd arrest made in Dinuba convenience store armed robbery
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery. Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery. According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang […]
kingsriverlife.com
Animal Rescue of Fresno: New Year’s Cheers and Cheeseburgers
The New Year opens most beautifully to me with all my dear ones in good health, & each busy & happy in their own peculiar way. —Louisa May Alcott. Happy New Year peeps! How’s your noggin’? Today is the day for hangovers, leftovers, and water under the bridge. To wit; eat, drink, be merry, and forget about all the questionable stuff you did this past year. No regrets, no bad deeds, and no bad language. Well, I don’t know about that last one…dagnabbit! I started this article yesterday, and was going for my usual snarky remarks, sarcastic humor, and irreverent comments about how lousy this past year was. I was going to blather on and on about the ongoing health issues in our family, how our failing appliances all hate us, and if Lady Luck was ever going to shine through our windows again. Where the ding dang is she? My never-ending thought was how we should just boot 2022 out the window, kick it to the curb, and ring in the new one. Actually, what I really wanted to do was grab it by the shoulders and toss it into the flames of a well-known establishment. That’s right, the Fires of Mordor. Hey, what the heck were you thinking?
