The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
Taiwan Tracks Fighters, Bombers and Drones in China's Latest Combat Drill
Chinese forces conducted a joint combat exercise around Taiwan for the first since August 2022.
Biden flies in to López Obrador’s new airport for summit
MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of the most important diplomatic decisions by President Joe Biden at the gathering this week of North American leaders might have been his choice of airport. Biden arrived in Mexico City on Sunday evening via Mexico’s newest hub, the Felipe Angeles International Airport, a...
Weather tracker: no letup in rain for western US as further deluge forecast
The US has seen various types of severe weather in recent weeks, with much of the country bearing the brunt of a winter freeze. However, California has been subject to relentless rain since the turn of the year with little sign of this easing over the coming week. This “atmospheric river” has brought successive areas of low pressure and exceptional rainfall to major cities on the west coast, with San Francisco seeing more than 250mm (10 inches) of rain over a 10 day period up to 4 January.
What to Watch in Tech for Retail in 2023
After a tough year that saw major technology platforms change hands, revenues fall and online ads fail to keep share prices from tanking, it finally looks like tech is back — kind of. The CES electronics show returned to Las Vegas this week, albeit in smaller form, following years of complications due to COVID-19. The Consumer Technology Association, the organization behind CES, estimated 100,000 attendees for this year’s installment, which is somewhat impressive considering the pandemic is far from over. But the attendance pales in comparison with its pre-coronavirus numbers, at only a little more than half of the usual...
Farm Income up in 2022
(Omaha) Creighton University Economist Dr. Ernie Goss says the USDA is reporting that farm income in the Midwest is up 10 percent and 14 percent across the nation. Dr. Goss says this has led to an increase in equipment sales. Dr. Goss says numerous factors will affect farm income in...
UK government meeting unions in bid to end wave of strikes
LONDON — (AP) — U.K. government ministers are meeting trade union leaders on Monday in a bid to end a wave of strikes that has hobbled the rail network and strained the overburdened health system. Health Secretary Steve Barclay is holding talks with health care unions, while other...
Why car sales are falling in the U.S.
GM has reclaimed its title as America's top carmaker. A year after Toyota topped the domestic car sales charts — the first time a foreign company did that — Detroit returned to the top of the heap. But the victory comes during a tough year for the U.S. auto industry. "Supply chain issues, high interest rates, and low inventory meant that 2022 was a difficult year for car sales," Jalopnik reports. In fact, when all the sales are tallied up, 2022 might end up being the worst year for American car sales in more than a decade: Roughly 13.7 million...
