Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) available Sunday
The Indiana Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) as available for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Mathurin is dealing with soreness in his shoulder, but he should be good to go tonight against the Hornets. Our models project Mathurin for 25.4 fantasy points in tonight's game, with 17.8 points, 3.9...
CJ McCollum (rest) ruled out for Pelicans on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. McCollum is listed out due to rest purposes on the second leg of the back-to-back set. He'll likely return to his usual role Monday night versus Washington. For now, expect Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more work at the point.
Detroit's Saddiq Bey starting for injured Jalen Duren (ankle) Sunday
The Detroit Pistons listed Saddiq Bey as a starter for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bey will start against Philadelphia today while rookie Jalen Duren recovers from an ankle injury. Bey has a $5,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 28.4 fantasy points against the 76ers, with...
Pelicans starting Jose Alvarado for inactive C.J. McCollum (rest) on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his eighth start this season after C.J. McCollum was ruled out for rest reasons. In 32.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alvarado to score 32.1 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Saturday projection includes 14.2...
Nicolas Batum (ankle) will play for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Batum is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our...
Chris Paul (hip) questionable for Phoenix's Sunday matchup against Cleveland
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Paul's availability is currently in question after he was forced to leave on Friday with hip soreness. Expect Damion Lee to see more time at the guard positions alongside Landry Shamet if Paul is ruled out.
