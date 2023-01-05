Read full article on original website
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 7th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 7th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty,
wccbcharlotte.com
Cornelius Police Searching for New Information in Madison County in the Case of Missing Madalina Cojocari
CORNELIUS, N.C. — One of Madalina’s family members was in the Madison County area between the dates of November 22d 2022 to December 15th, 2022. Police are seeking firsthand eyewitness information from anyone who may have seen this Toyota Prius or white female in the area. Madalina was...
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat
GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
wccbcharlotte.com
MEDIC: North Charlotte Shooting Leaves One Person With Life-Threatening Injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is hurt after a shooting in North Charlotte. It happened around 4:20 on Saturday afternoon near Davis Lake Community Park off David Cox Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on any arrests or what led up...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Searching for Missing 21-Year-Old
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin was last seen on foot at approximately 4:23 pm on January 3, 2023, in the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. Mr....
wccbcharlotte.com
Dozens Gather For Balloon Release For Shanquella Robinson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends gathered in Huntersville for a balloon release for Shanquella Robinson, one day before her 26th birthday. A crowd gathered at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday afternoon, as they honored her life, while praying for justice. The FBI and Mexican authorities have been investigating...
wccbcharlotte.com
Sunday Marks 20 Years Since Deadly Plane Crash At Charlotte Douglas Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Sunday marks 20 years since a plane crashed at Charlotte Douglas Airport, killing all 21 people on board. Air Midwest Flight 5481 fell from the sky, seconds after takeoff on January 8, 2003. An NTSB report found one of the mechanics, contracted to work on the...
wccbcharlotte.com
12-Year-Old Hit Crossing Street in Rock Hill Has Died From Their Injuries
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police have said that the 12-year-old child struck on Celanese Road has died from their injuries. ROCK HILL, S.C. (News Release) — On January 5, 2023, at 7:15 p.m., Rock Hill Police responded to the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road for a traffic accident involving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz and a 12-year-old pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located the juvenile in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries.
wccbcharlotte.com
Michael Phelps’ Message For Men: Go To Therapy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Michael Phelps is opening up about his mental health struggles. The most decorated Olympian of all time is urging other men to go to therapy. His advice comes as the world continues to mourn the loss of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Boss died by suicide last month. The father of three’s death is shining a light on high-functioning depression. Phelps, who also has three children, says therapy saved him. The 37-year-old says in 2014, he locked himself in a room for four days and contemplated suicide. During a new interview for Today.com, Phelps says, “I could put on a happy face in public, but behind closed doors, I was having meltdowns that no one knew about.” He goes onto say, “Being a male athlete, I think felt like I had to be big and macho and tough,” and, “We’re taught to stuff things down and that sharing feelings is a sign of weakness.”
wccbcharlotte.com
What the Tech: Talk to Your Dog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Over 100,000 people are now at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show. Thousands of exhibitors are manning huge exhibits to show their new products. This is my 11th year covering the show and I’m never surprised at what companies are inventing and releasing.
wccbcharlotte.com
Edge On The Clock: Why Are Lottery Jackpots Getting So Big?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Actor Edward Norton says he’s recently discovered that the real-life Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother. He learned of his family connection to the 17th century daughter of a Native American chief from historian Henry Louis Gates, Junior. Gates confirmed Norton’s long-standing family rumor on the PBS genealogical history show he hosts. Norton also discovered that his third great-grandfather was a slave owner, a realization that he says left him understandably uncomfortable.
wccbcharlotte.com
Fitness Friday with Charlotte FIT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FIT is a fitness company catering to the individual who desires a customized workout routine, an intimate environment, and community support to help them reach their health goals. Owner and Master Trainer Taylor Calamese is a former athlete and her goal is to be an...
wccbcharlotte.com
Celebrating the Start of Mardi Gras Season with Renata’s Kitchen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carnival season is underway which means Mardi Gras is just around the corner in New Orleans. The Feast of the Epiphany officially begins Carnival, which celebrates the time when the three kings journeyed to visit the Christ child. The celebration ends on Fat Tuesday, which is...
Comments / 0