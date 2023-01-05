Read full article on original website
Related
Lenders Use Marketplaces to Bring Credit to Small Retailers
For Main Street’s small retailers, offering customers personalized financing options can be what separates a sale from a drive by. As much as consumers are cautious about what they buy right now, they’re also selective in terms of which credit products they use to finance their purchases. And...
Echo Acquires Prelude to Modernize Healthcare Disbursements
Payments company Echo Health has acquired healthcare disbursement hub provider Prelude Software. “Together, ECHO and Prelude Software will continue to drive improvements by leveraging Prelude’s disbursement platform, PayPilot, along with ECHO’s fully integrated digital payment platform,” Echo said in a news release Wednesday (Jan. 4). Steve Root,...
Retail CFOs Invest in Payments Tech to Streamline Operations
Forty-six percent of manufacturers that have previously invested in liquidity forecasting and management applications are still making these investments or plan to continue doing so. This continued investment is a good indicator of the extent to which manufacturers and retailers are counting on finance system improvements to help weather economic uncertainty and keep pace with the economy’s digital shift.
Accenture Completes Acquisition of Supply Chain Firm Inspirage
Accenture is expanding its digital supply chain capabilities with the acquisition of Inspirage. The global professional services company said in a Wednesday (Jan. 4) press release that it has completed the acquisition of the integrated Oracle Cloud specialist firm that has an emphasis on supply chain management. The purchase had been announced Sept. 6.
Genesis Reduces Headcount and Discusses Bankruptcy
Genesis Global Trading is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy. The cryptocurrency lender has also laid off 30% of its staff across departments, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Jan. 5), citing unnamed sources. The company is working with an investment bank to evaluate its options. Reached for comment, a...
Amazon and Walmart Lead Retail Industry Shift to Returns and Results
While early industry-wide readings on retail sales range from record high to essentially flat if 7% inflation is factored in, fears of a fourth-quarter washout amid a glut of inventory and promotion appear to have been overblown, with pockets of strength and weakness offset by a tide of not so bad.
Conagra: Inflation Extends Effects of Stay-at-Home Economy on Food Spending
Packaged food brands are benefitting from consumers’ ongoing preference for food at home post-quarantine, prompted by inflation. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) company Conagra Brands, parent of Slim Jims, PAM, Reddi Wip and many others, spoke to this trend Thursday (Jan. 5) while reporting its second-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. The company noted that consumers’ price anxieties have extended the pandemic’s effect on their food spending habits past the point when one would have expected to see normalization.
Savings Accounts Play Larger Role in Bank vs Neobank Battle
Banks risk losing customers to neobanks — and a key battleground may lie with savings accounts. And in that case, the advantage may go to the traditional financial institutions (FIs), who have the installed base of clients, the financial firepower and a host of complementary and adjacent revenue streams that the digital-only upstarts just don’t have.
Boxed Considering Sale of Company as eGrocers Flounder
Online consumer-facing wholesale retailer Boxed is considering selling the company as eGrocers face economic challenges. The eTailer announced Thursday (Jan. 5) that its board and advisors are exploring the possibility of selling the company as well as looking into new ways to access additional capital, aiming to announce a new fundraise within the next couple of months.
Study Finds Growing Consumer Interest in Payment Vaults to Ease Online Checkout
The ability to use previously stored credentials to make seamless payments has changed modern commerce: Our research found that 80% of consumers have saved their payment information via merchant websites, apps or digital wallets. Shoppers want a frictionless checkout experience, and most of them trust their information to multiple eCommerce...
Designer Shoe Warehouse Promotes Industry Vet to Be Next CEO
Designer Brands, the designer, producer and retailer of footwear and accessories said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release that DSW President Doug Howe is to succeed Roger Rawlins as CEO effective April 1. “As a result of a comprehensive succession plan, we are pleased to appoint Doug, a strategic...
Apple Expands Fitness Offerings as Consumers Embrace Digital Health
Apple is beginning 2023 with a series of new offerings for its Fitness+ service. Beginning next week, the platform will roll out a new kickboxing workout and add a new theme called “Sleep” to its meditation library, the company said on its blog Thursday (Jan. 5). In addition,...
Young Consumers 70% More Likely to Pay Doctors Digitally
Looking back at the trends of 2022, digitization of healthcare achieved milestones in how consumers pay for medical treatments, with younger demographic groups taking the lead. Much occurred between mid-year and year’s end, which is summarized in the report “How Digital Has Changed the Consumer Healthcare Experience and Expectations: June...
Customer Retention is a Choice for Subscription Merchants
The choices that subscription merchants make — or don’t make — to address customer retention matter. Sellers who thought the challenges of the so-called “Great Unsubscribe” were in the past need to think, and plan, again. “It’s relevant for tough times, and in the new...
D2C Subscriptions Must Find Alternative Revenue Streams This Year
In 2023, D2C companies relying on recurring payments may need to rethink their business model. In an interview with PYMNTS, Matthew Berk, CEO and co-founder of direct-to-consumer (D2C) coffee company Bean Box, which offers both subscriptions and products available for one-time purchase, argued that companies that depend on the former will be facing a harsh reality, as economic challenges continue.
Automakers Monetize Car-Level Data as Connected Economy Revs Up
For automakers, making and selling the car is a start — selling data is what comes next. To that end, automaker Stellantis NV — which makes Jeeps and Fiat cars, among other autos — is establishing a new, software-focused unit to harness car-level information and provide some additional revenue streams and thus some top-line torque.
Report: Fanatics Dumps 60% Stake in Candy Digital Amid ‘Imploding NFT Market’
Sports retailer Fanatics has lost its taste for NFTs and is unloading its majority stake in Candy Digital. The company plans to divest its 60% stake in Candy to escape what Fanatics Executive Chairman Michael Rubin called an “imploding NFT market,” CNBC reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing an internal email.
Payments Software Firm ACI Worldwide Seeks Potential Buyer
ACI Worldwide is reportedly in talks about a potential sale. The provider of payments software is talking with private equity firms and working with financial advisors as it gauges interest in an acquisition, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing unnamed sources. ACI Worldwide did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request...
Blackberry Showcases Connected Vehicle Platform that Includes Embedded Digital Wallet
Blackberry showcased an embedded vehicle wallet at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company debuted its in-vehicle software platform Blackberry IVY at CES on Thursday (Jan. 05). The technology, co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS), offers auto manufacturers an integrated artificial intelligence solution for digital cockpits and the company...
Target Hopes to Boost Food Sales With Tabitha Brown Partnership
Target is targeting vegan consumers with its ongoing partnership with actor-author Tabitha Brown. Beginning Sunday (Jan. 8), shoppers can purchase a line of vegan food products, tableware, cookware and kitchen decor curated by Brown, Target said in a news release. The launch, dominated by products that sell for under $10,...
