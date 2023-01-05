ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why The Philippines Is Embracing Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has been gaining momentum globally and the Philippines is no exception. The nation is embracing digital currency and its potential to revolutionise financial transactions. In the past few years, cryptocurrency has become increasingly popular in the Philippines, with more and more people investing in it and businesses starting to accept it as payment. As a result, the country is starting to see the benefits of cryptocurrency and the advantages it offers to both individuals and businesses.
Sam Bankman-Fried Might Lose Robinhood Assets To FTX Debtors

In the latest update, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of a bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, requests the court to block debtors’ access to his Robinhood shares. A report announced by US prosecutors revealed the Robinhood shares are worth $450 million. SBF has been under house arrest since his apprehension...
Next Crypto Exchange On The Brink? Huobi And Justin Sun Rumors Intensify

Multiple rumors surrounding Huobi and its supposed “shadow owner” Justin Sun are currently fueling fears that another crypto exchange may experience a bank run. Seychelles-based exchange Huobi has seen a significant increase in net outflows over the past 24 hours, according to Nansen data. $60.9 million of the...
Why Bank Of France Is Calling For A Stringent Crypto Licensing

Following the trend of global jurisdictions to amend crypto regulations, France’s central bank governor highlights the urgent need for stringent crypto regulations in the country. While expressing his thoughts in a speech he made in Paris on January 5, the governor of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de...
Justin Sun Confirms Huobi Staff Layoffs As Insolvency Rumors Swell

TRON founder Justin Sun, rumored to be the shadow owner of Huobi Global, has confirmed that the crypto exchange was laying off a significant amount of its workforce. This comes amid several rumors circulating in the crypto community, all of which end with the conclusion that Huobi is reportedly insolvent.
LBank Exchange Will List Luxurion (LXRN) on January 9, 2023

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 6, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Luxurion (LXRN) on January 9, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LXRN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on January 9, 2023. As a next-generation...
Is Cryptocurrency Still a Good Investment In 2023?

As the world moves towards more digital payment systems in a bid to get rid of cash, one thing is for sure: cryptocurrency may play a significant role in the future we all look forward to. But with recent fraudulent activities and numerous failed cryptocurrency projects, there have been concerns about whether cryptocurrency investments are worth it in the coming year.
Why The Dollar Death Cross Is Bullish For Bitcoin

Today, the Dollar Currency Index saw a death cross on the daily timeframe. Bitcoin, as an asset trading against USD, is especially susceptible to strength or weakness in the greenback. But what exactly happens when the dollar death crosses and what has this meant in the past for crypto?. DXY...
Binance Joins a Sanction Specialist Association to Further Established Guidelines In Crypto

Despite the bear market, Binance is one of the firms that has continued to build and make meaningful partnerships with firms and organizations. In its latest headline on partnerships, Binance joined the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS), which provides sanctions training for multinational corporations and financial institutions. Founded in...
ECB Officials Want To Monitor Crypto Under Gambling Laws

In an official blog post, the European Central Bank (ECB) has urged that cryptocurrency users should be given protection under online gambling laws. The crypto crash of 2022 has been devastating for the industry and has led to regulatory policies being altered all across the globe. In the blog post, an executive board member of the ECB suggested that the crypto industry should be scrutinized strictly.
These 5 ‘Lesser Known’ Crypto Made Headlines In The 1st Week Of January

As the first week of 2023 is about to end, some crypto managed to shake off New Year jitters and put together stellar performances, at least in the weekly gains department. While maiden crypto Bitcoin and altcoin king Ethereum are slow to gain some steam, “lesser known” digital coins have managed to steal the spotlight as they outworked these heavyweights.
Why This FTX Former Chief Engineer Is Now Under The Lens Of U.S. Authorities

U.S. authorities are casting a bigger net to come after key figures who may have been involved in anomalies at disgraced crypto exchange FTX. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are now carrying out an investigation on former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Only In Crypto: A Croissant Reviews 2022’s Funniest Moments

2022 was one of the hardest years for crypto and digital assets; the industry saw highs and lows and some of its funnier moments since its inception. Via Twitter CroissantETH tried to review and account for some of these “absolutely unforgettable” moments. A Review Into The Best Crypto...
Fame Global (FAMEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 6, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Fame Global (FAMEG) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FAMEG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a hyper connected fashion metaverse, FAME nourishes existing...
Vodafone to receive $1.8 billion from sale of Hungarian unit

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British telecom group Vodafone (VOD.L) said it had agreed the sale of its Hungarian business to local IT company 4iG and the Hungarian state, and would receive a total cash consideration of 1.7 billion euros ($1.82 billion) from the deal.
Crypto Lender Genesis Reduces Staff As It Ponders On Bankruptcy Filing

A lot of ups and downs going on in the crypto industry have pushed some, if not most, companies to the edge of insolvency. Following its request for emergency bailout funding, popular crypto lender Genesis has slashed its staff members and is now considering a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. This...
Bitcoin Holders To Expect More Difficulties As Data Point To Looming BTC Price Drop

Bitcoin, following the implosion of crypto exchange FTX, continues to struggle not only in terms of its trading price but also in its profitability. It can be recalled that the company, back in November 2022, moved to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a U.S. county court, and collapsed in just a matter of days.

