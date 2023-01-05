ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Related
wamc.org

Berkshire DA Shugrue talks staffing appointments, plea agreement data sharing with Duke, relationship with Ford

On Wednesday, Pittsfield, Massachusetts lawyer Timothy Shugrue was sworn in as district attorney of Berkshire County. Just before entering Superior Court for the ceremony, he spoke with WAMC about key staffing appointments in his administration, his interest in continuing a data-sharing program with Duke University about the office’s plea agreements, and his relationship with retired Judge Daniel Ford- his mentor and a former Berkshire prosecutor whose record has faced criticism. Shugrue spoke with WAMC about his early goals.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wamc.org

Berkshire activists rally in downtown Pittsfield to declare “Never Again” on second anniversary of Jan. 6th insurrection

Berkshire County activists braved a wet, snowy afternoon to congregate in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts Friday and say “never again” to the January 6th insurrection on its second anniversary. Beneath the Civil War memorial at the heart of Park Square, community activist and Pittsfield Public Schools cultural proficiency coach...
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Pittsfield State Rep. Farley-Bouvier shares experience at historic Healey-Driscoll inauguration

Thursday’s swearing-in of 73rd Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey in Boston was historic. The former Attorney General is the first woman to be elected to the office in commonwealth history. She’s the first openly lesbian governor in the nation. Along with Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, the Healey administration is the first female-led executive office in Massachusetts history. It also marks a re-taking of the branch by Democrats after eight years of Republican Governor Charlie Baker. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, the Democratic State Representative from the 2nd Berkshire District, was on hand for the ceremony and the celebration that followed. She shared her experience with WAMC.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Board of Health OKs Updated Tobacco Ordinance

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health has concluded its seven-month process of updating the city's tobacco ordinance. "We should be very happy about that," Chair Bobbie Orsi said. The document was unanimously approved on Wednesday after receiving some finishing touches in November. No public comment was generated in...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Leaders respond to Holyoke, Springfield, W. Springfield police suspensions

A former West Springfield police captain accused of groping two co-workers at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade last March. A Springfield police officer who hasn’t worked at the department in nearly two years and faces criminal charges after using a stun gun on a cowering pregnant woman. A Holyoke police officer accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
HOLYOKE, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Cohoes Music Hall preservation effort receives more funding

Mayor Bill Keeler announces additional funding to repair the Cohoes Music Hall roof. Additional funding will go toward shoring up the Cohoes Music Hall. New York Assemblymember John McDonald, who represents the 108th district, joined fellow Democrat City of Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler Thursday to announce that $500,000 in State and Municipal Facilities grant funding has been secured to support restoration of the historic Cohoes Music Hall and Visitors Center building, including portions of the distinct decorative Mansard roof.
COHOES, NY
westernmassnews.com

Good Samaritan alerts occupants, crews to fire on North Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield crews responded to the 1200-block of North Street Sunday mornings for reports of a possible structure fire at a 2-family apartment building. According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, they received the 911 call at 7:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who saw smoke...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S. is Right Here in the Berkshires

The median age of the U.S. was as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

Car vs House accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle at I-391 on-ramp in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the on-ramp from Grattan Street in Chicopee to I-391 Northbound Saturday evening. According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the Springfield State Police Barracks responded to the scene. Police added that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and...
CHICOPEE, MA
wamc.org

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023

The start of a year is a time to celebrate or mourn the past 12 months. The best you can say about 2022 is that it was somewhat better than the previous two years. In 2022 COVID was still a factor, as it interrupted almost every venue. It was not uncommon for touring shows to be missing lead performers and one show that came to Proctors had 14 replacement actors. It was not called the “year of the understudy” for nothing.
SCHENECTADY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Shuttered Berkshire General Store Bought by Property Managers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire General Store closed its doors for good at the end of 2022 but there may be hope for a similar venture in its space. On Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to transfer a tobacco permit from the store to Cavalier Management, which has purchased the business.
PITTSFIELD, MA

