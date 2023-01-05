Read full article on original website
Berkshire DA Shugrue talks staffing appointments, plea agreement data sharing with Duke, relationship with Ford
On Wednesday, Pittsfield, Massachusetts lawyer Timothy Shugrue was sworn in as district attorney of Berkshire County. Just before entering Superior Court for the ceremony, he spoke with WAMC about key staffing appointments in his administration, his interest in continuing a data-sharing program with Duke University about the office’s plea agreements, and his relationship with retired Judge Daniel Ford- his mentor and a former Berkshire prosecutor whose record has faced criticism. Shugrue spoke with WAMC about his early goals.
Berkshire activists rally in downtown Pittsfield to declare “Never Again” on second anniversary of Jan. 6th insurrection
Berkshire County activists braved a wet, snowy afternoon to congregate in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts Friday and say “never again” to the January 6th insurrection on its second anniversary. Beneath the Civil War memorial at the heart of Park Square, community activist and Pittsfield Public Schools cultural proficiency coach...
Pittsfield State Rep. Farley-Bouvier shares experience at historic Healey-Driscoll inauguration
Thursday’s swearing-in of 73rd Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey in Boston was historic. The former Attorney General is the first woman to be elected to the office in commonwealth history. She’s the first openly lesbian governor in the nation. Along with Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, the Healey administration is the first female-led executive office in Massachusetts history. It also marks a re-taking of the branch by Democrats after eight years of Republican Governor Charlie Baker. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, the Democratic State Representative from the 2nd Berkshire District, was on hand for the ceremony and the celebration that followed. She shared her experience with WAMC.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 8, 2023 edition
Amanda Marie Cotto and Jeffrey Craig Barsaleau to Stephine S. Busbee, 55 Royal Lane, $240,100. Anthony J. Smigelski Jr., and Patricia A. Sniegowski to Fahad Rajee, 1001 Suffield St., $335,000.
Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
Pittsfield Board of Health OKs Updated Tobacco Ordinance
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health has concluded its seven-month process of updating the city's tobacco ordinance. "We should be very happy about that," Chair Bobbie Orsi said. The document was unanimously approved on Wednesday after receiving some finishing touches in November. No public comment was generated in...
Leaders respond to Holyoke, Springfield, W. Springfield police suspensions
A former West Springfield police captain accused of groping two co-workers at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade last March. A Springfield police officer who hasn’t worked at the department in nearly two years and faces criminal charges after using a stun gun on a cowering pregnant woman. A Holyoke police officer accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
Cohoes Music Hall preservation effort receives more funding
Mayor Bill Keeler announces additional funding to repair the Cohoes Music Hall roof. Additional funding will go toward shoring up the Cohoes Music Hall. New York Assemblymember John McDonald, who represents the 108th district, joined fellow Democrat City of Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler Thursday to announce that $500,000 in State and Municipal Facilities grant funding has been secured to support restoration of the historic Cohoes Music Hall and Visitors Center building, including portions of the distinct decorative Mansard roof.
Good Samaritan alerts occupants, crews to fire on North Street in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield crews responded to the 1200-block of North Street Sunday mornings for reports of a possible structure fire at a 2-family apartment building. According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, they received the 911 call at 7:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who saw smoke...
One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S. is Right Here in the Berkshires
The median age of the U.S. was as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle at I-391 on-ramp in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the on-ramp from Grattan Street in Chicopee to I-391 Northbound Saturday evening. According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the Springfield State Police Barracks responded to the scene. Police added that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and...
New Covid-19 variant causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023
The new Covid-19 variant concern is XBB, and it's causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023.
There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023
The start of a year is a time to celebrate or mourn the past 12 months. The best you can say about 2022 is that it was somewhat better than the previous two years. In 2022 COVID was still a factor, as it interrupted almost every venue. It was not uncommon for touring shows to be missing lead performers and one show that came to Proctors had 14 replacement actors. It was not called the “year of the understudy” for nothing.
Massachusetts man held for trial on charges he killed Northampton mom of two
Seven months after 31-year-old Samantha Rementer was found dead in her home, authorities still do not know why her boyfriend allegedly beat her with a floor lamp and strangled her with its cord. On Thursday, 35-year-old Thadius McGrath, of South Chatham, Massachusetts, was held for trial on murder and other...
Springfield police seize $2,000,000 in drugs and related paraphernalia
The Springfield Police Department made several arrests last week related to drug investigations in the city.
Shuttered Berkshire General Store Bought by Property Managers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire General Store closed its doors for good at the end of 2022 but there may be hope for a similar venture in its space. On Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to transfer a tobacco permit from the store to Cavalier Management, which has purchased the business.
Hunter cited for baiting deer in Hampshire County
Massachusetts Environmental Police have cited a man for baiting deer in Plainfield.
Distribution of fentanyl gets Springfield man nearly 7 years in prison
A Springfield man was sentenced for drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl.
