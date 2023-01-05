ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Ex-Capitol police chief claims Pelosi chose ‘optics’ Jan. 6

(NewsNation) — Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund had a number of criticisms about outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the committee investigating the Jan.6 Capitol Riots, and former President Donald Trump in an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert. Sund spoke to Vittert about his recently published book, “Courage...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Bolsonaro supporters storm presidential palace

Former president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the Brazilian presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, 8 January, in scenes which have been compared to the Capitol insurrection in the US.Protesters breached security barricades to invade three buildings including the National Congress, which are connected in Brasilia’s Three Powers square, in an effort to reinstate Mr Bolsonaro as president.The incident came a week after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Mr Bolsonaro’s left-wing rival, was inaugurated as president.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Associated Press

Israel’s Ben-Gvir bans Palestinian flag-flying in public

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s national security minister has ordered police to ban Palestinian flags from public places in the latest crackdown by the country’s new hard-line government. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s order follows a series of other punitive steps against the Palestinians since taking office late last...

