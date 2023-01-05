Troy’s Oakland Mall will host a limited-time immersive experience called Choco Town beginning March 16 on the first floor of the mall, next to Hobby Lobby.

A Fever Original Event, the waitlist for tickets is now open and ticket sales officially begin Jan. 11. Individuals on the waitlist will have the opportunity to purchase tickets a day earlier, on Jan. 10.

“I can’t sugar-coat it. We’re really excited to bring Choco Town to the metro Detroit area. It’s one of the most delicious, fun, and Instagram-able experiences our guests will have this year — fully immersive and something they’ll never forget,” says Mary Fuhrman, associate producer at Fever. “A journey through this sweet village isn’t just something conjured in a dream. Visitors of Choco Town will marvel at the level of creativity and the intricate details put into it on every level.”

The adventure offers a chocolate-filled experience highlighted by a chocolate village filled with interactive elements.

The village will feature houses and fountains to chocolate-chip rain and a Cotton Candy Salon and banana-split swings, along with chocolate samples. New residents of Choco Town have the opportunity to make their own chocolate bar and learn how chocolate is made. The immersive experience also features taste-testing, games, and more.

Following an appearance in Boston in early 2022, Detroit is the second stop for Choco Town in the U.S.

Ticket prices will be released on Jan. 10. All ages are welcome — kids under 3 years old do not need a ticket. Minors under the age of 16 will not be allowed inside without a parent or guardian. Visits typically average 60 to 90 minutes.

Fever’s other immersive activations include Candlelight Concerts, attended by more than 3 million guests; “Stranger Things:” The Experience, co-produced with Netflix; and Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, winner of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice award.

The post Interactive Chocolate and Candy Experience Coming to Oakland Mall in Troy appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .