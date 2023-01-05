ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Interactive Chocolate and Candy Experience Coming to Oakland Mall in Troy

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHnuw_0k4ayHaF00
Fever will open the doors to its Choco Town immersive experience at Oakland Mall on March 16, with tickets going on sale for those on the waitlist on Jan. 10, and the general public Jan. 11. // Courtesy of Fever

Troy’s Oakland Mall will host a limited-time immersive experience called Choco Town beginning March 16 on the first floor of the mall, next to Hobby Lobby.

A Fever Original Event, the waitlist for tickets is now open and ticket sales officially begin Jan. 11. Individuals on the waitlist will have the opportunity to purchase tickets a day earlier, on Jan. 10.

“I can’t sugar-coat it. We’re really excited to bring Choco Town to the metro Detroit area. It’s one of the most delicious, fun, and Instagram-able experiences our guests will have this year — fully immersive and something they’ll never forget,” says Mary Fuhrman, associate producer at Fever. “A journey through this sweet village isn’t just something conjured in a dream. Visitors of Choco Town will marvel at the level of creativity and the intricate details put into it on every level.”

The adventure offers a chocolate-filled experience highlighted by a chocolate village filled with interactive elements.

The village will feature houses and fountains to chocolate-chip rain and a Cotton Candy Salon and banana-split swings, along with chocolate samples. New residents of Choco Town have the opportunity to make their own chocolate bar and learn how chocolate is made. The immersive experience also features taste-testing, games, and more.

Following an appearance in Boston in early 2022, Detroit is the second stop for Choco Town in the U.S.

Ticket prices will be released on Jan. 10. All ages are welcome — kids under 3 years old do not need a ticket. Minors under the age of 16 will not be allowed inside without a parent or guardian. Visits typically average 60 to 90 minutes.

To join the waitlist or purchase tickets, click here.

Fever’s other immersive activations include Candlelight Concerts, attended by more than 3 million guests; “Stranger Things:” The Experience, co-produced with Netflix; and Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, winner of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice award.

The post Interactive Chocolate and Candy Experience Coming to Oakland Mall in Troy appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn family takes flower power to new level, with coffee shop inside a florist shop

Why build a flower shop alone when you can build a coffee shop inside the same space?. That's what a Dearborn family has done and, as a result, inside The Flower Shop Detroit X The Coffee Shop Detroit, you can buy specialty coffee drinks with names like Pink Poppy, White Orchid, Black Dahlia and Rose Sangria, yes, named after flowers. Customers can also buy those flowers in-store depending on the season.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Emagine bringing back Winter Kids Series with $3 movies for all ages

(CBS DETROIT) - Emagine Entertainment is bringing back its Winter Kids Series, allowing children and families to see kid's movies at all locations for a deep discount. The series runs from Friday, Jan. 20 to Thursday, March 23, with a new movies playing every week. Tickets are just $3 for all ages and magic pack concessions are available for $5. Here is the schedule for the Winter Kids Series: Jan. 20-26: SmallfootJan. 27-Feb. 2: Scoob!Feb. 3-9: Tom and Jerry The MovieFeb. 10-16: Detective PikachuFeb. 17-23: Space JamFeb. 24-March 2: Space Jam: A New LegacyMarch 3-9: The Lego MovieMarch 10-16: The Lego Movie 2 March 17-23: The Lego Batman Movie
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Fire & Ice Festival Will Host Biggest Christmas Light Display In Michigan In Rochester

Downtown Rochester is holding one final BIG winter festival the weekend of January 20th and 21st which will also give visitors their last chance to see the Big, Bright Light Show, which is Michigan's biggest Christmas light display. The entire downtown area will be decorated with over 1.5 million points of light all while celebrating the winter season. The annual Fire & Ice Festival draws thousands of people and will host a number of events and talented artists.
ROCHESTER, MI
wdet.org

Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren

“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
WARREN, MI
MLive

Check out more than 50 ice sculptures at annual Tecumseh festival

TECUMSEH, MI -- Downtown Tecumseh will soon get a whole lot cooler during its 14th Annual Ice Sculpture Festival. The festival, on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, will feature more than 50 ice sculptures sponsored by businesses in the area. The event will feature carvings from Ohio-based Ice Creations that will resemble business logos, dogs, a dinosaur, a piggy bank and more.
TECUMSEH, MI
MLive

Get free tapas, tacos throughout January at this Ann Arbor restaurant

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant is hoping to attract customers with one of everybody’s favorite things — free food. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., is offering certain dishes for free from 4-6 p.m. every day in January in an attempt to get more people in the door, said Nick Habbert, a managing partner of the restaurant and cigar lounge.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1077 WRKR

Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Restaurant Opening In Livonia

Those who have watched Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" show know all about Chicken Guy. But for those who aren't privy to the chickeny goodness, it's an idea they say was hatched from the minds of chef Guy Fieri and renowned restauranteur, Robert Earl, claiming that Chicken Guy! finally answers the age-old question of ‘‘what came first?’. The restaurant is set to open in March of this year, 2023 at 30130 Plymouth rd. in front of Dunham's west of the Red Lobster in Livonia. Their website describes their chicken selections as being unique from other restaurants:
LIVONIA, MI
visitdetroit.com

23 Things to do in Oakland County in 2023

Happy New Year, Southeast Michigan! The near year brings the opportunity to get out and explore our local attractions. Here are 23 simple ideas for things to do in Oakland County during 2023:. Visit the Oakland County Farmers Market, in Waterford – Open all year, including every Saturday during the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips from Detroit

Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
DETROIT, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Pheasants of Detroit

Ring-necked pheasants are generally found in rural fields and prairies. That’s why many people are surprised to learn the bird is thriving in Detroit, Michigan. As the city has seen its human population decline over the years, parcels of land that used to be occupied are now vacant and overgrown – perfect habitat for pheasants.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
338
Followers
404
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy