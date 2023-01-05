Read full article on original website
VALORANT Araxys Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. This time it was leaked a bit earlier than it has been in the past. Normally something comes out at least a few hours before the reveal and this time the leaks were about a day early. Are the leakers starting to get ahead again? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Araxys Skins.
New VALORANT Map Teased Multiple Times
VALORANT is seemingly back on track with their map additions. After skipping over Episode 4, there will now be new maps in back-to-back episodes. This is a great thing for VALORANT fans as these maps are generally creative and interesting in the way they help players attack either Point A or B. VALORANT Episode 6 is coming up soon and players have been getting antsy to learn more about the maps. Here are the teasers for the New VALORANT Map coming soon.
VALORANT Episode 5 Act 3 End Date
VALORANT continues its content campaign bringing out new skins, characters, maps and so much more. The consistency is something that fans have gotten used to. While each new episode or act will generally bring either a new Agent or Map, sometimes it is just a brand new battlepass and a video to move the story forward. With new Acts coming out about every two months and Episodes every six months, players will be wanting to know when each one starts and ends. Here is the exact VALORANT Episode 5 Act 3 End Date.
Is There a Potential Roadhog Rework On the Horizon?
Roadhog is one of those characters that players love or hate with a passion. In the initial Overwatch, Roadhog was simply just an annoying character that would pop up in certain metas thanks to an overtuning of his primary fire. However in Overwatch 2 the tank role changed, and tanks received a critical passive. With Roadhog emerging as one of the best tanks in the game, there could be a potential rework in the future.
Persona 4 Golden Rise Social Link Guide
With the launch of Persona 4 Golden, new players will stumble upon Rise Kujikawa, the Lovers Arcana. If players wish to progress their relationship with her, this Persona 4 Golden Rise Social Link Guide will help do just that. In order to start the link with Rise, players will have...
VALORANT 6.0 Patch Notes: Rise of the Lotus
Like the other big Riot Games franchises, VALORANT is consistently coming out with patches. The reason for this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. While VALORANT is not on as consistent of a schedule as League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, it is still patching regularly. Here is the latest patch, the VALORANT 6.0 Patch Notes.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Clavell Battle Breakdown
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for over a month now. But people have still been holding off on buying it. For those potential Paldeans, this piece will be breaking down the battle with the academy director with a champion-ranked team. This piece will be an overview of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Clavell Battle.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet-Levincia Gym Rematch
Part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet post-game is battling each of the gym leaders again, but with leveled-up and full teams of 6. Despite only being able to be fought once, these matches are fairly interesting. This piece will go over the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Levincia Gym Rematch.
When Does the Marvel Snap Savage Land Season End?
A new month means a new season for Marvel Snap. The popular card game has ushered in its new season, titled Savage Land, into the new year and players can get to earning rewards through the battle pass today. However some players might not be able to play everyday, and plenty more want to know when the season ends. Taking a quick look at the season pass panel inside Marvel Snap, it looks like the Marvel Snap Savage Land season ends on January 30. Players can anticipate the season ending sometime close to 10 PM eastern time.
Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities: The Space Dragon Is Coming [UPDATED]
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities.
TFT Season 13 Patch Schedule [Full 2023 Schedule]
Teamfight Tactics is one of the most patched games in the world right now. This is because Riot Games are always trying to keep things fresh and updated. They make sure that if something is too strong or even too weak that they give the game its best chance to be as close to balanced as possible. During these patches, they also release new content like Little Legends, champions and much more. League of Legends, generally aligns with these patches as well. With that, one may be wondering, what is the TFT Season 13 Patch Schedule for 2023? Here is a look at the TFT Season 13 Patch Schedule.
Professor Sada Final Battle Breakdown
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for over a month now. But people have still been holding off on buying it. For those potential Paldeans, this piece will be breaking down one of the best final battles in any Pokemon main series game. This piece will be an overview of Pokemon Scarlet’s final battle with Professor Sada.
Max Waldo Leaves Cloud9 Ahead of 2023 Season
In a surprise move, Cloud9 loses a coach just before the start of the 2023 season. On Thursday December 29, Cloud9 announced that Max Waldo is leaving Cloud9 to pursue a career in content creation. Max Waldo served as the Head Coach for Cloud9 in 2022, and was recently re-signed as a positional coach for the top lane.
Overwatch 2 January 5 Patch Notes
The first patch for Overwatch 2 in 2023 has arrived and it just may change the landscape of the game once again. Well, at least for tanks. On Thursday January 5, the Overwatch 2 developers announced a patch in which both Junker Queen and Zarya received notable buffs. Brigitte and Moira were also recipients of some additional power, gaining some additional durability in a faster 5v5 environment.
Apex Legends Spellbound Event Explained
Apex Legends has a new event to kick off the New Year right. The Apex Legends Spellbound Event will bring along the LTM Control, private matches, and new cosmetics when it launches on January 10. Control Returns. The limited-time game mode Control makes its return in the new Spellbound event....
Canal Plus To Acquire Orange’s Pay Channels, Film & TV Production Arm
French pay-TV giant Canal Plus Group and major telecom operator Orange have signed a memorandum of understanding under which Canal will acquire Orange’s OCS pay channel package as well as Orange Studio, its film and TV co-production subsidiary. A deal would result in Canal becoming the sole shareholder in both companies. Financial terms were not disclosed, however Les Echos reports that Orange has been operating at a loss and “has undertaken to pay minimums guarantees to Canal over three to four years.” OCS channels are distributed on all platforms including Canal Plus while Orange Studio has more than 200 co-productions to its...
Monster Hunter Rise Preorder Bonuses
There’s no better way to kick off the new year than some monster hunting. Monster Hunter Rise is finally making its way to Xbox and Playstation consoles after the release of Monster Hunter World. The question now though is what are the Monster Hunter Rise preorder bonuses if there are any?
Hogwarts Legacy – Everything To Know
With only a month left till launch gamers and Harry Potter fans alike will be gearing up for the release of Hogwarts Legacy. Before the title’s launch on February 10, 2023, there’s a lot of info gamers should know beforehand. Time To Get Sirius. As the game is...
