LG Electronics is recalling 52,000 of its 86-inch smart televisions and stands due to a risk of tip-overs and entrapments, federal regulators said. The televisions can become unstable while on the assembled stand, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children and others, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a Jan. 12 filing.

19 HOURS AGO