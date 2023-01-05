Read full article on original website
Fillmore County Journal
Spring Grove boys fall to Dawson-Boyd in holiday matchup
Dawson-Boyd overcame 19 turnovers with sizzling shooting. The Spring Grove boys shot well at 44%, but D-B shot better – 58% overall, including an astounding 81% from 2-point range. The Blackjacks (with jackrabbit logo) handed the Lions their first loss, 66-57, at the annual holiday double headers at Rushford-Peterson on Dec. 27. The next afternoon, the Section 3, Class A program crushed R-P, 68-35 and returned home (over four hours northwest) with a 4-2 record.
Fillmore County Journal
Lion boys hammer Higher Ground, 83-39
The Spring Grove boys (3-1) matched a program-record 65 points before halftime on the way to an 83-39 rout of Higher Ground Academy (1-4) on Dec. 28, the second day of holiday double headers at Rushford-Peterson. It is the first season of basketball for the players from the St. Paul school, which had lost to R-P, 86-47, the day before.
Fillmore County Journal
Spring Grove girls fall to Annandale in holiday runaway
For the Spring Grove girls, it was the second straight challenge against a larger school, when the Lions fell to Class AA Annandale, 60-34, at the Dec. 27 holiday double headers at Rushford-Peterson. The Cardinals (3-2) opened the second half by scoring on 10 of 11 possessions to extend its seven-point halftime lead into a commanding 22-point advantage (48-26). Annandale is located northwest of the Twin Cities and plays in Section 5AA.
Fillmore County Journal
Defense, dribble drives provide victory over L/P for Grove girls
The Spring Grove girls overcame a sluggish start and frosty free throw shooting with defense and productive dribble drives on offense to get past Lyle/Pacelli, 58-45. The Lions (4-5, 2-3 SEC) boarded the bus for Austin on Jan. 2 – a day and half early to avoid an impending winter storm.
