The Spring Grove boys (3-1) matched a program-record 65 points before halftime on the way to an 83-39 rout of Higher Ground Academy (1-4) on Dec. 28, the second day of holiday double headers at Rushford-Peterson. It is the first season of basketball for the players from the St. Paul school, which had lost to R-P, 86-47, the day before.

