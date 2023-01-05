Happy Birthday of eVE online! In a new year message from CCP Games, the developers of a young, but not badly-aged project, MMORPG EVE Online, have unveiled the plans for 2023. There’s much to celebrate for the developers and the players of the sci-fi game. This year the game turns 20! Following the birthday, there was an important note that the game was now booming, with its biggest in November. After the update, the increase in the number of PvP kills rose by 75 percent. We discuss why the game is still well under the belt for years, and why it’s still well before it’s released.

21 HOURS AGO