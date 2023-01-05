The developers of World of Warcraft confirmed that all sorts of changes would be welcome in the patch 10.0.5; Druids and monks are affected by significant talent tree conversions. Recently, Blizzard devs shared detailed adjustments for wild combat druids, but that’s not the only news out there. The notes for the test server for the WoW version 10.0.5 have been expanded to include balance and talent updates for eight more classes. Dood, Warlock, Warrior, Monk, Paladin, Priest, Shaman and Rogue are affected. We translated the more detailed information for you. Have fun browsing.

18 HOURS AGO