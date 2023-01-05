ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

– The video of the new Lotus map, inspired by Indiana Jones

According to an announcement, Riot Games has presented a new map these days from The Guardian, which is known as the Power of the Great People, with an image of Lotus by the new dedicated trailer in this new trailer. It’s a map made up of three zones similar to...
game-news24.com

WoW: Mage Tower seems to be coming back with WoW Patch 10.0.5

Two of the best parts of World of Warcraft are the following: January 7 2023 at 3:30 by Susanne Braun. The developer of World of Warcraft’s latest book, WikiWoo. And they reveal that Mage Tower Challenge was returned to WoW with the main objective of a mission: To get the map out of the tower, a blustery tower has arrived in the long queue.
game-news24.com

Neil Druckmann Explains why Naughty Dog didn’t announce a new game

Studio Naughty Dog is currently working on two games. One of them is a multi-user project on The Last of Usand the second is an as-yet-unannounced PlayStation 5 game. The co-president of the Naughty Dog, and Neil Druckmann, director of The Last of Us explained why the studio hasn’t yet unveiled its next major title.
game-news24.com

WOW 8.1: More balance is changed to 8 classes

The developers of World of Warcraft confirmed that all sorts of changes would be welcome in the patch 10.0.5; Druids and monks are affected by significant talent tree conversions. Recently, Blizzard devs shared detailed adjustments for wild combat druids, but that’s not the only news out there. The notes for the test server for the WoW version 10.0.5 have been expanded to include balance and talent updates for eight more classes. Dood, Warlock, Warrior, Monk, Paladin, Priest, Shaman and Rogue are affected. We translated the more detailed information for you. Have fun browsing.
game-news24.com

Official teasers for Ayaka and Lisa and reveal the skins of Genshin Impact

Just a day after the official Genshin Impact stream, where all the details regarding the January update were revealed, HoYoverse released the long-awaited costume previews for the characters Kamisato Ayaka and Lisa. The fourth episode of Teyvat Style, released on Genshin Impact, revealed two new skins in more detail. Both...
game-news24.com

PowerWash Simulator for PS5, PS4 and Switch launches 30th January

The new versions of PS 5, PS 4, and PowerWash Simulator’s 6 will go on Jan. 30th. Square Enix Collective and FuturLab have announced. PowerWash Simulator was released on April 19, 2021 on Steam, followed by a full release on July 14, 2022 on Steam and Microsoft Store. PowerWash...
game-news24.com

Tyler1 thinks that the restoration of the Arolion Sols is going to be totally broken

The League of Legends streamer Tyler1 gave his thoughts about the newly announced rework for Aurelion Sol after watching the roster reveal on his livestream. The streamer is still nervous about being completely broken when his rework finishes later this year. A few the talent found out about it, not...
game-news24.com

Players expect Xbox to host their game show on the 10th of January

In the last few weeks, there have been many rumors from insiders that the Xbox team is preparing for the start of the year some sort of games, where they will talk about upcoming releases. The Xbox team hasn’t officially announced such a show yet, so players expect it to happen on January 10th.
game-news24.com

Starbase prepares for its next spaceship showcase on the 27th January

If you live like starships, especially those built in Starbase’s early access bays, then you’ve got some important calendar dates to keep in mind that the third Eos Con conference will take place on the weekend of Thursday, January 27th. The event will be held on the live...
game-news24.com

NetEase bought Skybox Labs, they worked on Halo Infinite, Minecraft and Fallout 76

The Chinese company NetEase acquired Skybox Labsa Canadian studio that worked on games like Halo Infinite, Minecraft and Fallout 76. As a company in 2011, SkyBox Labs in Burnaby and Victoria has worked with some partners like Xbox Game Studios, EA and Wizards of the Coast. The company says its aim is to continue working independently in order to pursue creative opportunities.
game-news24.com

In the classic test, Suikoden IV (PS2) was tested (in the typical test)

Konami brings a new one to Suikoden always happy when there’s no such thing as role-playing fodder on the market. And after the final two months ahead of the event, the rest of the competition is still looking to be a little expensive, so it looks time to play Suikoden 4 good choise. If you don’t have anything else, someone will buy the dizzy infusion that evil tongues could claim. But are they right or just mean insinuations?

Comments / 0

Community Policy