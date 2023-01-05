LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A Williamsport woman was sentenced Thursday for her involvement in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Penn Live reports that 51-year-old Tammy Bronsburg was sentenced to 14 days in prison followed by two years probation. She is also being ordered to pay $500 restitution for her share of the damage done to the Capitol during the riot.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO