FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Firefighters battle a garage fire in Tunkhannock
Tunkhannock, Wyoming Co. — Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Wyoming County this evening. The garage on the property on Twin Drive in Tunkhannock went up in flames. FOX56 spoke with the assistant chief of the Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock, Chris Ritz. He said the call...
Garage fire in Berwick
BERWICK,COLUMBIA CO(WOLF) — Firefighters were busy this afternoon putting out a garage fire at a home in the 300-block of East 8th Street in Berwick which also damaged the back of the home. Firefighters got the call around 1 o'clock. We're told the homeowner was working on his pickup...
Police: Man chases husband with axe, threatens to burn down home
ASHLAND, SCHUYKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County man is behind bars awaiting a preliminary hearing after allegedly chasing his husband with an axe and threatening to burn down their house with him inside. According to Skook News, troopers were called to a home on Brock Street in Ashland...
Teen dies in Friday morning crash
ELDRED TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office and PA State Police are investigating the death of a teen who died in a crash on Friday morning. Officials say 17-year-old Hailey Bilbay was pronounced dead at 8:55 AM following a crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township.
State grant gives Police Departments in Monroe County over 3.4 million
Monroe County — State Senator Rosemary Brown (R-40) announced that 3 police departments in Monroe County were approved for 3 grants totaling over $3.4 million. State Senator Brown said that the money will be used to keep the police up to date for the community. “I’m very pleased to...
Lycoming Co. woman gets two weeks in jail for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A Williamsport woman was sentenced Thursday for her involvement in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Penn Live reports that 51-year-old Tammy Bronsburg was sentenced to 14 days in prison followed by two years probation. She is also being ordered to pay $500 restitution for her share of the damage done to the Capitol during the riot.
Police arrest man after a three hour standoff in Dunmore
Dunmore, Lackawanna Co. — Police say an arrest was made after a three hour standoff in Dunmore. At 7:39 p.m., police reported to Butler Street with a report of a domestic disturbance. The suspect, Abdul Nesmith, was threatening a female victim with a knife and had attempted to stab her.
Three arrested, one accused of assaulting officer after found driving stolen car
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Three men were taken into custody in Luzerne County after police say they were found driving a stolen vehicle. According to the Hazleton Police Department, around 2 AM Wednesday. officers received notification that a vehicle with a stolen PA Registration license plate was located in the area of Seybert and 3rd streets.
Monroe Co. man sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug delivery resulting in death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Stroudsburg man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for selling heroin and fentanyl for over a year, resulting in the death of at least one person. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 31-year-old Edward Johnson was sentenced following his conviction...
Scranton Royals led by Danzigs
This will be the last season a Danzig boy will be playing for his father at the University of Scranton. Ross Ethan and now Jackson, who is in his 5th season, have contributed to the Royals and Dad’s success. Jackson Danzig, Scranton Grad(Abington Heights) says ,” It is a...
Former Luzerne Co. Chief Public Defender weighs in on Kohberger case
(WOLF) — Al Flora, former Luzerne County Chief Public Defender, is no stranger to high-level cases. He spoke with us earlier Thursday afternoon to give some insight. Flora says that the gag order Judge Megan Marshall put in place is due to the large amount of publicity the Kohberger case has been getting.
