Disguised Toasts team, new Indian organization and more need-to-know VALORANT roster updates before NA Challengers

Neil Druckmann explains why Naughty Dog isn’t in a hurry to announce new games
Neil Druckmann, President of Naughty Dog and creator of hits like The Last of Us and Uncharted, said that the tendency to announce games too early has hurt the developers in the past. This is precisely the reason that new PS5 games still haven’t been revealed yet. Tenfold to...
The Xbox game will introduce 13 exclusive Microsoft games into the console in 2023
As you know, 2023 promises to be a very important year for Xbox. In addition, journalists from the Xbox ON magazine have published 12 exclusive games that will only be released this year on Microsoft platforms. Age of Empires II: A final editionForza MotorsportLightyear FrontierThe last case of Benedict FoxPlanet...
YouTuber Dunkey’s Bigmode announces Animal Well as first title
A Metroidvania-style game full of secrets.
DOTA 2 confirms the Bali Major for June and July 2023
Although the champion for the most popular MOBA games is held a year long and their league of legends remain in the arena, there still are a few places in the world where the competitors are from Valve DOTA which hold the biggest name. One of them? Of course, Indonesia has a Southeast Asian area. What great news? 2023 will be a slightly special year for DOTA games in the archipelago. No longer having fun as spectators, we were finally selected for the next major.
WoW: Mage Tower seems to be coming back with WoW Patch 10.0.5
Two of the best parts of World of Warcraft are the following: January 7 2023 at 3:30 by Susanne Braun. The developer of World of Warcraft’s latest book, WikiWoo. And they reveal that Mage Tower Challenge was returned to WoW with the main objective of a mission: To get the map out of the tower, a blustery tower has arrived in the long queue.
Tyler1 thinks that the restoration of the Arolion Sols is going to be totally broken
The League of Legends streamer Tyler1 gave his thoughts about the newly announced rework for Aurelion Sol after watching the roster reveal on his livestream. The streamer is still nervous about being completely broken when his rework finishes later this year. A few the talent found out about it, not...
Pokemon Go was officially announced by Chespin Community Day
After years of being excluded from the game in updates and Niantic talking about wanting to implement it properly, Kecleon is finally starting to appear in Pokemon Go. In the preparation for a Pokemon Go Tour (feb. 2010) with Hoenn, Gen IIIs Color Swap Pokemon appear unique in the form of a creature that is most likely invisible to the world.
Bandai Namco explained why they chose Symphonia Tales for remastering
Bandai Namco explained why the company decided to make Tales of Symphonia Remastered in the official Japanese FAQ for this game. However, the company announced a possibility of releasing new remasters to honor the famous series. Tales of Symphonia Remastered will come out on February 17th. This is the remastered...
The scorer went to the Premier League. Southampton signed a Croatian-born striker for the Croatian club
Southampton announced the signing of the Croatian forward Mislav Orsic, who played for Dinamo Zagreb. The agreement took two and a half years. Orsic took third place at the recent World Cup. In particular he scored a decisive penalty for the postmatch series with Brazil and brought to his team a victory in a bronze medal match with Morocco.
Starbase prepares for its next spaceship showcase on the 27th January
If you live like starships, especially those built in Starbase’s early access bays, then you’ve got some important calendar dates to keep in mind that the third Eos Con conference will take place on the weekend of Thursday, January 27th. The event will be held on the live...
Apex fails reminds players to always, always check where they are parking their Tridents
The game duress struggle allowing players to control their weapons. You’ve got trouble making it clear that they aren’t the best alternative to the Internet, but a lot of people can survive if you don’t know how to Shingo… the difference a day can save your money.
New year, new fox: The original artwork and sustainability update, brings in more innovative animations and sounds, and more to League in 2023
As one of the most famous champions in League of Legends, Ahri enthusiasts have been clamoring for a new generation of fdv news lately. After the last year of waiting and easing the player base, Riot Games finally unveiled the new Ahri changes for all to see in her upcoming art and sustainability update.
Pokemon News. Paradox Pokemon have been cleared for Scarlet and Violet Ranked series 2 and Go players riot over eggs
If youre one of the many Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players who got excited about the world-renowned Paradox Pokemon introduced in Generation IX, you’re luck. From Feb. 1 to 5pm, they will be available in Ranked Battles. The news broke today and the song spread to the ears of almost everybody.
Players expect Xbox to host their game show on the 10th of January
In the last few weeks, there have been many rumors from insiders that the Xbox team is preparing for the start of the year some sort of games, where they will talk about upcoming releases. The Xbox team hasn’t officially announced such a show yet, so players expect it to happen on January 10th.
PUBG Mobile announced the addition of the AGP plans for 2023
Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games revealed plans that they are going to bring to the esports side of PUBG Mobile in 2023. The announcement came under the watch of an interview that said, “In fact, if we could see the difference between events,” said James Yang, director of PUBG Mobile’s Global Esports, and the interviewer. That was the top of the list: they will make various upgrades to the PMPL, including a expansion into Southeast Asia, and the PMPL Malaysia and the PMPL SEA Wild Card (PH/KH/MM/SG). The region will host the PMPL Qualifier, which serves as the gateway for semi-pro and amateur teams to enter the PMPL for 2024. There are more regional Clash events to come this year, as well as two global tournaments. It will first be the World Invitational, which will be in Riyad in July 2023, followed by the World Championship, for the first time in Turkey. We have more information on what they revealed as shown in the following article.
JRPG Blue Reflection Sun announced a new trailer
The game Blue Reflection SUN is expected to be released on PC and mobile. This trailer introduces the game and focuses on cutscenes, and gives a glimpse of many characters well in this heroic JRPG. Out of the trailer, pre-registration has also started in Japan. They’re available on Google Play,...
Tamriel Infinium: Elder Scrolls Online faces a shaky battle in 2023
It’s very strange to go back to Elder Scrolls Online. After a tough season in the field last spring, I had a break at High Isles release and didn’t want to get started for the remainder of the year. There are very many different kinds of businesses that I don’t trust – but I don’t think that will change.
Minion Masters DLC is temporarily available for free on Xbox and costs 15 dollars normally
The Furry Fury Major DLC Pack is now available for free in the Microsoft Store. The expansion is available for free until January 13th. The standard price of the add-on is $11,99. The new arena, a new master, 3 legend cards, season pass bonuses, and many more. You don’t need...
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0: a new bug is ruining some players’ experiences
The call of duty warzone 2.0 launched two days ago, so that, while awaiting the arrival of the Rebirth map in Warzone 2 with season 2, the video ramblings of several bugs degrade the experience of several players, continues to disgrade. Indeed, it’s the one that the user reported on...
Red Dead Redemption – new surprises from unused games
Even though Rockstar Games ended Red Dead Redemption 2, the western franchise remains popular among the modders and players. It has been very unusual for a really curious dataman that recently found interesting discoveries among the unused game files “United Nightmare”. Yeah the modder in question, which translates...
