Disguised Toasts team, new Indian organization and more need-to-know VALORANT roster updates before NA Challengers

By AlexGM24
game-news24.com
 3 days ago
game-news24.com

Neil Druckmann explains why Naughty Dog isn’t in a hurry to announce new games

Neil Druckmann, President of Naughty Dog and creator of hits like The Last of Us and Uncharted, said that the tendency to announce games too early has hurt the developers in the past. This is precisely the reason that new PS5 games still haven’t been revealed yet. Tenfold to...
game-news24.com

The Xbox game will introduce 13 exclusive Microsoft games into the console in 2023

As you know, 2023 promises to be a very important year for Xbox. In addition, journalists from the Xbox ON magazine have published 12 exclusive games that will only be released this year on Microsoft platforms. Age of Empires II: A final editionForza MotorsportLightyear FrontierThe last case of Benedict FoxPlanet...
game-news24.com

DOTA 2 confirms the Bali Major for June and July 2023

Although the champion for the most popular MOBA games is held a year long and their league of legends remain in the arena, there still are a few places in the world where the competitors are from Valve DOTA which hold the biggest name. One of them? Of course, Indonesia has a Southeast Asian area. What great news? 2023 will be a slightly special year for DOTA games in the archipelago. No longer having fun as spectators, we were finally selected for the next major.
game-news24.com

WoW: Mage Tower seems to be coming back with WoW Patch 10.0.5

Two of the best parts of World of Warcraft are the following: January 7 2023 at 3:30 by Susanne Braun. The developer of World of Warcraft’s latest book, WikiWoo. And they reveal that Mage Tower Challenge was returned to WoW with the main objective of a mission: To get the map out of the tower, a blustery tower has arrived in the long queue.
game-news24.com

Tyler1 thinks that the restoration of the Arolion Sols is going to be totally broken

The League of Legends streamer Tyler1 gave his thoughts about the newly announced rework for Aurelion Sol after watching the roster reveal on his livestream. The streamer is still nervous about being completely broken when his rework finishes later this year. A few the talent found out about it, not...
game-news24.com

Pokemon Go was officially announced by Chespin Community Day

After years of being excluded from the game in updates and Niantic talking about wanting to implement it properly, Kecleon is finally starting to appear in Pokemon Go. In the preparation for a Pokemon Go Tour (feb. 2010) with Hoenn, Gen IIIs Color Swap Pokemon appear unique in the form of a creature that is most likely invisible to the world.
game-news24.com

Bandai Namco explained why they chose Symphonia Tales for remastering

Bandai Namco explained why the company decided to make Tales of Symphonia Remastered in the official Japanese FAQ for this game. However, the company announced a possibility of releasing new remasters to honor the famous series. Tales of Symphonia Remastered will come out on February 17th. This is the remastered...
game-news24.com

Starbase prepares for its next spaceship showcase on the 27th January

If you live like starships, especially those built in Starbase’s early access bays, then you’ve got some important calendar dates to keep in mind that the third Eos Con conference will take place on the weekend of Thursday, January 27th. The event will be held on the live...
game-news24.com

Players expect Xbox to host their game show on the 10th of January

In the last few weeks, there have been many rumors from insiders that the Xbox team is preparing for the start of the year some sort of games, where they will talk about upcoming releases. The Xbox team hasn’t officially announced such a show yet, so players expect it to happen on January 10th.
game-news24.com

PUBG Mobile announced the addition of the AGP plans for 2023

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games revealed plans that they are going to bring to the esports side of PUBG Mobile in 2023. The announcement came under the watch of an interview that said, “In fact, if we could see the difference between events,” said James Yang, director of PUBG Mobile’s Global Esports, and the interviewer. That was the top of the list: they will make various upgrades to the PMPL, including a expansion into Southeast Asia, and the PMPL Malaysia and the PMPL SEA Wild Card (PH/KH/MM/SG). The region will host the PMPL Qualifier, which serves as the gateway for semi-pro and amateur teams to enter the PMPL for 2024. There are more regional Clash events to come this year, as well as two global tournaments. It will first be the World Invitational, which will be in Riyad in July 2023, followed by the World Championship, for the first time in Turkey. We have more information on what they revealed as shown in the following article.
game-news24.com

JRPG Blue Reflection Sun announced a new trailer

The game Blue Reflection SUN is expected to be released on PC and mobile. This trailer introduces the game and focuses on cutscenes, and gives a glimpse of many characters well in this heroic JRPG. Out of the trailer, pre-registration has also started in Japan. They’re available on Google Play,...
game-news24.com

Tamriel Infinium: Elder Scrolls Online faces a shaky battle in 2023

It’s very strange to go back to Elder Scrolls Online. After a tough season in the field last spring, I had a break at High Isles release and didn’t want to get started for the remainder of the year. There are very many different kinds of businesses that I don’t trust – but I don’t think that will change.
game-news24.com

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0: a new bug is ruining some players’ experiences

The call of duty warzone 2.0 launched two days ago, so that, while awaiting the arrival of the Rebirth map in Warzone 2 with season 2, the video ramblings of several bugs degrade the experience of several players, continues to disgrade. Indeed, it’s the one that the user reported on...
game-news24.com

Red Dead Redemption – new surprises from unused games

Even though Rockstar Games ended Red Dead Redemption 2, the western franchise remains popular among the modders and players. It has been very unusual for a really curious dataman that recently found interesting discoveries among the unused game files “United Nightmare”. Yeah the modder in question, which translates...

