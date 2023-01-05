ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideHook

Human Composting is Now Legal in New York

As 2022 came to an end, New York became the sixth state in the nation to legalize a form of technology that brings together human mortality and the natural environment. Governor Kathy Hochul, as reported by The Guardian, has legalized a practice known as human composting in the state — and, yes, it’s exactly what you think it is.
WASHINGTON STATE
tripsavvy.com

15 Best Islands in the US

U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Floating tent resort will see guests sleep hundreds of metres above the ground

A new floating tent resort will enable guests to sleep hundreds of metres above the ground, in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed line of tourist tents will host up to 10 canopies, which would be suspended from the mountainside. The ambitious resort has been dubbed the Floating Retreat, and plans for it have been drawn up by Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect. Ardh Architect was approached by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, with a view “to look into a new typology of hospitality”. Subsequent plans for the suspended accommodation followed, with the...
Daily Beast

Travel to Some of the World's Coolest Pools

All too often, we reduce our built environment to its functional abilities and its beauty. But sometimes these spaces give us more–they allow us to tap into memories, bringing forth some souvenir of the past. That, at least, is how the photographer Brad Walls sees pools. For Walls, “they can evoke the smell of [his] favorite food, or resurrect memories of [his] holidays.” It’s fitting, then, that the latest selection for Just Booked, our series on gorgeous new travel-related coffee table books is his new tome, Pools From Above, published by Rizzoli.
Cleveland Jewish News

Royal Caribbean introduces more ways to see best of Caribbean in 2024-25

Year-round and summer cruises across nine ships and 20 destinations make for a lineup of adventures in the Eastern, Southern and Western Caribbean. On the heels of winning “Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean” for the 20th year in a row*, Royal Caribbean International has introduced its 2024-25 yearlong and summer Caribbean cruises that will set the stage for the best family vacations with more adventure of all kinds – and less compromise – for every type of adventurer and all ages. From the world’s largest ships to adventure-packed weekend favorites, vacationers can have their choice of eight ships that sail to the best of the Caribbean.
TEXAS STATE
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

A Private Resort Vacation that Gives Back

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: As the world’s first private resort collection, ÀNI Private Resorts is your family’s ideal selection for remote hideaways in some of the world’s most beautiful locations. Whether searching for multi-generational holidays, adults-only group vacations or a single group stay for 20 to 30 individuals, consider ÀNI Private Resorts. These accommodations will be reserved for you just and your party, so that you can rest assure that you will receive one-on-one first-class service.
Robb Report

Exclusive: Six Senses Just Unveiled a Swanky New Wellness Retreat in the Himalayan Foothills

Six Senses has finally made it to India. The luxury hospitality brand, which now has more than 20 locations across the globe, has exclusively revealed to Robb Report that it is opening its first wellness retreat in the South Asian country. Located in the capital city of Dehradun, Six Senses Vana will allow guests to relax in a truly breathtaking setting. Spread across 21 acres in the Himalayan foothills, the retreat comprises 66 rooms and 16 premium suites. The standout is the Vana Suite: Spanning more than 3,000 square feet, it features one bedroom, a kitchenette, a dining room and a sundeck with a...
InsideHook

At Least a Few Airlines Were on Time This Year

After the year-end winter mess that resulted in canceled flights, mountains of lost baggage and numerous negative headlines for Southwest, some airlines can celebrate December knowing they had a decent amount of on-time flights this year. Cirium, an aviation analytics company, just released its On-Time Performance Review for 2022, an annual report that ranks North American airlines on their punctuality. The company tracked 99% of flights up to December 15 to calculate the findings in its report.
InsideHook

When Selling a Truck Every 49 Seconds Is a Disappointment

Ford did it again: The F-Series was the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2022. While the exact tally isn’t in yet, the automaker confirmed on Tuesday that sales for the pickups passed the 640,000 mark, making it the 41st year in a row it was the best-selling vehicle in America, and the 46th year in a row it was the best-selling truck.
Reuters

Tesla offers discount in Singapore on EVs in inventory

SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has begun offering discounts to electric vehicle buyers in Singapore who agree to purchase existing inventory of the Model 3 or Model Y, a company sales representative said on Monday.
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
