Illumination is the studio that is preparing the Super Mario Bros. animated film. A new animated film, based on The Legend of Zelda, will also be created. At least that’s what the website for the Giant Freakin Robot claims, and in that case, a source for which reliability has been repeatedly verified. This source apparently predicted other major movie news such as neoclassics who will not return to play Superman and neoclassics like Hugh Jackman returning to Deadpool 3? But the site itself has some ambiguous reputation, some rumors were confirmed, but many still remain an invention of the authors.

1 DAY AGO