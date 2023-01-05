ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis activates national guard after ‘alarming influx of migrants’ in Florida Keys

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order to activate the state’s national guard to respond to what his office called an “alarming influx” of migrants fleeing Cuba and other Caribbean nations.His order also directs state law enforcement agencies to support local governments responding to what Mr DeSantis called President Joe Biden’s “lawless immigration policies” that “continue unabated” and overburden resource-strapped municipalities.The order comes one day after the White House announced that migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua who cross the US-Mexico border with out legal permission will be immediately expelled, following a similar policy for Venezuelans.Mr DeSantis –...
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
Joe Biden Signs Florida’s Senators’, Darren Soto’s Restoring Resilient Reefs Act Into Law

This week, President Joe Biden signed the “Restoring Resilient Reefs Act,” which was included in the version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), into law. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. have been working on the “Restoring Resilient Reefs Act,” a proposal to update and reauthorize the “Coral Reef Conservation Act,” which expired 15 years ago.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE

