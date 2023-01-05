Read full article on original website
Related
There were some notable people at DeSantis’ inauguration ceremony. A look at who’s who
Gov. Ron DeSantis was the center of attention on Tuesday morning as he was sworn in for a second term in office.
As Gov. DeSantis Prepares To Approve Constitutional Carry in Florida, Gov. Newsom Reminds GOP That Guns Are #1 Killer
Guns overtake cancer and cars as #1 killer of kids. On December 16, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave his most recent commitment to approving the constitutional carry of handguns in the Sunshine State, declaring his readiness to approve the legislation.
Who is Byron Donalds? Meet the Florida man at the center of the congressional chaos
As the U.S. House of Representatives made its way through a historic fifth vote for speaker of the chamber on Wednesday, a Republican legislator from Florida found himself at the center of a political firestorm.
‘Stop WOKE Act’ puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum
ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act. “WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Ron DeSantis activates national guard after ‘alarming influx of migrants’ in Florida Keys
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order to activate the state’s national guard to respond to what his office called an “alarming influx” of migrants fleeing Cuba and other Caribbean nations.His order also directs state law enforcement agencies to support local governments responding to what Mr DeSantis called President Joe Biden’s “lawless immigration policies” that “continue unabated” and overburden resource-strapped municipalities.The order comes one day after the White House announced that migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua who cross the US-Mexico border with out legal permission will be immediately expelled, following a similar policy for Venezuelans.Mr DeSantis –...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Federal Judge Refuses To Dismiss Charges On Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum
A federal judge has refused to dismiss charges of lying to the FBI and wire fraud against former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, while also short-circuiting a Gillum contention that he is a victim of selective prosecution. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday issued
msn.com
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Plan to Tank "Woke" Companies
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced measures to reduce the share of “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) policies in Florida’s pension system. DeSantis said he was “asserting the authority of our constitutional system over ideological corporate power.”
Donald Trump tops Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in fresh national polls
The former President bested the Florida Governor in a crowded field, conforming with other recent polling.
Mike Lindell’s new conspiracy theory: DeSantis’ Miami-Dade win can prove Trump was cheated
The “My Pillow Guy” CEO has been attacking the Miami-Dade Elections Department.
Florida’s Senator Rick Scott Blames Southern Border Crisis for Rising Fentanyl Deaths in the Sunshine State
Republican's comments made after roundtable event in Volusia County. Late on January 5, Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott took to Twitter to air his frustration at the ongoing border crisis between the United States and Mexico, which he blames for the rising number of deaths attributed to the drug Fentanyl, in the Sunshine State.
DeSantis aide — using alias ‘Clarice Starling’ — helped ex-client bid on migrant flights
A top aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis used a private email address with the alias “Clarice Starling” — a reference to the Hannibal Lecter serial killer novels — to help his former client win a state contract to operate Florida’s controversial migrant flight program, recently released public records show.
Joe Biden Signs Florida’s Senators’, Darren Soto’s Restoring Resilient Reefs Act Into Law
This week, President Joe Biden signed the “Restoring Resilient Reefs Act,” which was included in the version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), into law. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. have been working on the “Restoring Resilient Reefs Act,” a proposal to update and reauthorize the “Coral Reef Conservation Act,” which expired 15 years ago.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Comments / 8