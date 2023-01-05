Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Harvey mitigation grant helps improve Sour Lake infrastructure
SOUR LAKE — A new grant from the Texas general land office is allowing Sour Lake to make improvements to keep fresh water flowing. This comes after the city had issues accessing its water supply during Hurricane Harvey. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb.
KFDM-TV
Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
kjas.com
Feds arrest man in a Jasper home
No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits The Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival
BEAUMONT — Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival kicks off tonight with a sold out VIP dinner. The event continues tomorrow with the main event. The event will be held at The Beaumont Civic Center from 5 to 9pm. Doors open at 5 for VIP ticket holders and 6pm for general admission.
Houston man in custody following Friday robbery at Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man is in custody and could face federal charges after a robbery at a bank in Beaumont Friday. It happened at the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding a bank robbery at 3:47 p.m.
bluebonnetnews.com
El Burrito Restaurant family loses two matriarchs
The Medina family of Cleveland, Texas, owners of El Burrito Restaurants in Cleveland and Liberty, recently suffered a great loss with the passing of two matriarchs in a month’s time. The El Burrito restaurant in Cleveland was first founded by the late Henry May and Paula Lynn McGee, who...
KFDM-TV
Art Studio in Beaumont prepares for the Beaux Arts Ball 40th anniversary celebration
BEAUMONT — The Art Studio, Inc. in downtown Beaumont is preparing for the long-standing Beaux Arts Ball. On Saturday, some people gathered at the Art Studio to help get it ready for the upcoming event. The ball has become a staple and will celebrate its 40th anniversary this month...
KFDM-TV
Major power outage left Jasper County residents without electricity
JASPER COUNTY — A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon, knocking out power to almost all of north Jasper County. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, La.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont presents its first Whiskey Fest
BEAUMONT — Beaumont is kicking off the city's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival. On Friday night, whiskey lovers and master distillers attended a special dinner at the Beaumont Civic Center. The two-day event features tastings of more than 400 bottles of premium whiskey and fine spirits from more than...
KFDM-TV
H.S. Boys Basketball - District 21-6A: United 64 Summer Creek 45 Final
Beaumont, Tx — The Beaumont United Timberwolves improve to 3-0 in District 21-6A play with a win over Summer Creek. Wesley Yates III scored 17 points and became United's all time leading scorer with almost two months of the season left to play.
kjas.com
Driver injured in rollover crash
A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to Standifer, 31-year-old Cedrick Smith...
12newsnow.com
Man riding bike injured after apparent hit-and-run in Port Arthur Thursday night
Our 12News crew at the scene says it appears the driver left the scene. The condition of the victim is unknown.
KFDM-TV
Pour Brothers Brewery offers entertainment as it prepares to shut its doors for good
A Beaumont brewery will soon shut its doors for good, but before it does it's offering up entertainment for Southeast Texans. Pour Brothers will hold a special event every day until it closes on Jan. 28, 2023. The downtown brewery had shut its doors once as a result of the...
KFDM-TV
Three in custody after high speed chase in spray-painted truck without license plates
JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says three people are in custody following a high speed pursuit, and deputies are looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS Radio in Jasper.
