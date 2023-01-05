ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
VIDOR, TX
kjas.com

Feds arrest man in a Jasper home

No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits The Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival

BEAUMONT — Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival kicks off tonight with a sold out VIP dinner. The event continues tomorrow with the main event. The event will be held at The Beaumont Civic Center from 5 to 9pm. Doors open at 5 for VIP ticket holders and 6pm for general admission.
BEAUMONT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

El Burrito Restaurant family loses two matriarchs

The Medina family of Cleveland, Texas, owners of El Burrito Restaurants in Cleveland and Liberty, recently suffered a great loss with the passing of two matriarchs in a month’s time. The El Burrito restaurant in Cleveland was first founded by the late Henry May and Paula Lynn McGee, who...
CLEVELAND, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont presents its first Whiskey Fest

BEAUMONT — Beaumont is kicking off the city's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival. On Friday night, whiskey lovers and master distillers attended a special dinner at the Beaumont Civic Center. The two-day event features tastings of more than 400 bottles of premium whiskey and fine spirits from more than...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Driver injured in rollover crash

A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to Standifer, 31-year-old Cedrick Smith...
JASPER, TX

