Lima City Schools Superintendent Jill Ackerman
Lima City Schools Superintendent Jill Ackerman chatted with us. She talked about parent-teacher conferences and snow days.
Lima Chapter of the NAACP identifies 6 issues they want to see improved in Lima area
LIMA,OH (WLIO) - The Lima Chapter of the NAACP has created a list of key issues they will be focusing on in 2023 and beyond. The organization identified six game changers that they will be focusing on improving in the next two years, some include improving heath for minorities and criminal reform. Along with that, they want to see increased economic sustainability for individuals of color to help offset the rise of violent crime in the Lima area.
Delphos schools go into lockdown after an elementary student brandishes a BB gun in class
Superintendent Doug Westrick from Delphos City School District notified parents and the public that this morning an elementary student was waving a BB gun around in their classroom and the district went into lockdown. Westrick said the student brought the BB gun to school, brandished it in the classroom, and...
Hancock Park District celebrates Old Rock Day with public fossil exhibit
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - January 7th is National Old Rock Day, so the Hancock Park District brought the oldest rocks they could find to share with the public. There was a wide variety of fossils and minerals on display, from arrow heads to whale vertebrae. Attendees played bingo for the chance to win their own fossil to take home and could ask Program Specialist Chris Allen to tell them about any piece that caught their eye. The exhibit is her own personal collection and includes rare "miners' dollars" that were formed during the Ice Age and sent to her by her nephew who works in a coal mine where they are found.
Free performance of "Come to the Table" hopes to promote a sense of unity within Lima and the region
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Production of a new "Last Supper" event is set to begin in Lima. Rehearsals start Saturday for "Come to the Table", a last supper drama. St. John Catholic Church on S. Main Street will be the site of the production. It will include all types of art forms including poetry, dance, and singing. The drama will portray DaVinci's last supper in a non-denominational, combined faith event. The hope is to promote a wider sense of unity within Lima and the region.
One of the largest photography shows in the region happening at ArtSpace
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's one of the biggest shows in the region showcasing inspiring photographers. Saturday evening is the opening of ArtSpace/Lima's juried photography show where the photographer's work is judged to be hung in the show. There are more than 100 photos in 4 galleries from 30 photographers. ArtSpace says these are the best of the best in the region with images to catch anyone's attention.
Lima man on trial for arson requests to represent himself
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man facing a 2020 arson charge tries to represent himself in his trial. Timothy Messer requested that he act as his own attorney in his future trial. Judge Terri Kohlrieser said that that would not be in his best interest, because the aggravated arson charge he is facing is a felony of the second degree. If he is found guilty, that could mean between two to eight years in prison. Plus, if he represented himself he couldn't talk to his co-defendant Jason Raines Sr.'s lawyers before the trial. Messer will remain with his current assigned lawyer.
Johnny Appleseed teaches kids about camouflage in "Stories in the Woods" program
SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District taught kids why they might not always see animals when they go to the park. Families were invited to Johnny Appleseed's "Stories in the Woods" program at Kendrick Woods. The naturalist read a collection of poems about camouflaged animals, then the group took a hike where they spotted different colored pipe cleaners to demonstrate examples of good and poor camouflage in a natural setting. There was also a variety of animal skins, feathers, and a turtle shell that kids could feel and see the animals' colors close up.
Lima Community Christmas Dinner was held after being postponed due to snowstorm
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The VFW held their Lima Community Christmas Dinner Sunday afternoon after it was postponed due to the severe winter weather over the holidays. People were welcomed to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1275 on Elm Street to enjoy a free meal of turkey, ham, sides, dessert, and the company of others. This is the 18th year the dinner has been held, and the goal is to make sure that people who may not have the means to prepare a holiday dinner or anyone to have the meal with have somewhere to go where they can feel the spirit of Christmas. Last year a couple of hundred people came to eat and enjoy the sense of community.
Residents enjoy mild winter weather for start of Cabin Fever Hike Series
NEW BREMEN, OH (WLIO) - The mild winter weather made it a perfect day for people around Auglaize County to get out and take a hike. The Heritage Trail Park District kicked off their Cabin Fever Hike Series at the Lockkeeper's House in New Bremen. This series has been going on for around 10 years now and is a very popular event for residents around the county. All four hikes in the series take place at different starting points along the Miami Erie Canal Trial. Participants could take advantage of a trail mix bar before they hit the canal trail. Plus, some people are taking advantage of the hiking series to get closer to some fitness goals.
Two arrested after counterfeit money investigation in Van Wert
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Two people are now in custody after counterfeit money was circulating in Van Wert County. The Van Wert Police Department state that they have been investigating several issues of counterfeit currency being used in several locations within the city.
Fitness Fun Day returns to the Lima YMCA
LIMA,OH (WLIO) - If you have a fitness goal for 2023, the Lima YMCA could have a class to help get you there. After taking the last two years off because of the pandemic, the Y brought back their Fitness Fun Day. Members and non-members could come in Saturday morning and take part in eight different 30-minute sample classes. If you like the stretching that goes along with yoga, or building your core, or if you like to get your heart pumping with Zumba, there is a class for everyone to take. Plus, working out is much more fun with a friend.
Portion of Fourth Street to close for 18 days
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Starting Monday, January 9th, a portion of Fourth Street will be closed for construction. The railroad crossing on Fourth Street by McClain Road will be closed and the section of Fourth Street between McClain and Metcalf will be closed to all non-local traffic. An underground utility...
Watch out for scams on Facebook
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Think before you click! Facebook scams are more rampant than ever with the goal to steal your personal information. In a recent phishing scam, cybercriminals are using real Facebook pages to impersonate Facebook itself. It starts with a fake email stating your account will be deactivated unless you click a link. That leads to a spoofed website that looks like a real Facebook login, which allows scammers to take hold of your account. Whether it be a comment, message, or e-mail, scams often come with urgent headlines designed to grab your attention, and the better business bureau warns any link can be suspicious.
