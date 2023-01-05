ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.

It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
PORTLAND, ME
wshu.org

Western Massachusetts legislators hope Gov. Healey will draw attention to regional needs

Maura Healey was sworn-in as Massachusetts' 73rd governor Thursday. She became the first openly gay person to hold the office, and the first woman elected to the job. During her inaugural address at the State House, the Democrat focused less on those milestones, and more on her ambitious agenda. One priority will be combating climate change. Healey said creating the nation's first cabinet level climate chief.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Leaders respond to Holyoke, Springfield, W. Springfield police suspensions

A former West Springfield police captain accused of groping two co-workers at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade last March. A Springfield police officer who hasn’t worked at the department in nearly two years and faces criminal charges after using a stun gun on a cowering pregnant woman. A Holyoke police officer accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

Car vs House accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle at I-391 on-ramp in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the on-ramp from Grattan Street in Chicopee to I-391 Northbound Saturday evening. According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the Springfield State Police Barracks responded to the scene. Police added that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and...
CHICOPEE, MA
country1025.com

7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms

Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wshu.org

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Two years later

Today marks two years since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Norm Pattis has his law license suspended, a software problem in Suffolk County sends residents wrongful tax arrears notices, and evictions and homelessness are on the rise in Connecticut. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman makes grand gesture to son and grandson after starting new year by hitting on $1 million state lottery scratch ticket

A Massachusetts woman started the year off right by hitting big money on a state lottery scratch ticket and she already plans to make a big gesture towards her son and grandson. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ivy Veal-Sanders is the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $1 million prize winner...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!

Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts

For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy