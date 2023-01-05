Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Related
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
wshu.org
Western Massachusetts legislators hope Gov. Healey will draw attention to regional needs
Maura Healey was sworn-in as Massachusetts' 73rd governor Thursday. She became the first openly gay person to hold the office, and the first woman elected to the job. During her inaugural address at the State House, the Democrat focused less on those milestones, and more on her ambitious agenda. One priority will be combating climate change. Healey said creating the nation's first cabinet level climate chief.
Leaders respond to Holyoke, Springfield, W. Springfield police suspensions
A former West Springfield police captain accused of groping two co-workers at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade last March. A Springfield police officer who hasn’t worked at the department in nearly two years and faces criminal charges after using a stun gun on a cowering pregnant woman. A Holyoke police officer accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Jan. 1-7
A house in Springfield that sold for $56,200 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 94 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $306,920. The average price per square foot ended up at $198.
WCVB
Investigators examine pool in second day of search for missing Massachusetts woman
COHASSET, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators searched a swimming pool in an attempt to turn up clues that would lead to the whereabouts of a missing Cohasset woman who has not been seen since New Year's Day. In a joint statement, the Massachusetts State Police and Cohasset Police departments said...
westernmassnews.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle at I-391 on-ramp in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the on-ramp from Grattan Street in Chicopee to I-391 Northbound Saturday evening. According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the Springfield State Police Barracks responded to the scene. Police added that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
Spalding Hoophall Classic will put Springfield in the national spotlight
Greg Procino has been here from the beginning, so he knows the long road taken to make the Spalding Hoophall Classic the must-see national high school basketball showcase it’s become. He doesn’t sound surprised, but he is gratified. “From my perspective, seeing the different versions of it, it’s...
country1025.com
7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms
Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
wshu.org
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
3 $1M scratch tickets sold in Massachusetts in recent days
BOSTON — There have been three scratch tickets with a winning prize of $1 million sold in Massachusetts in recent days. Someone purchased a “100X The Money” ticket at a Speedway in Marshfield on Wednesday, Lottery officials said. The winner will receive their prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000.
Distribution of fentanyl gets Springfield man nearly 7 years in prison
A Springfield man was sentenced for drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl.
wshu.org
Two years later
Today marks two years since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Norm Pattis has his law license suspended, a software problem in Suffolk County sends residents wrongful tax arrears notices, and evictions and homelessness are on the rise in Connecticut. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman makes grand gesture to son and grandson after starting new year by hitting on $1 million state lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman started the year off right by hitting big money on a state lottery scratch ticket and she already plans to make a big gesture towards her son and grandson. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ivy Veal-Sanders is the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $1 million prize winner...
hot969boston.com
Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!
Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
wamc.org
Springfield public health officials issue COVID-19 mask advice as infections rise sharply
A surge in COVID-19 cases has led to a mask recommendation in Springfield, Massachusetts. The city’s board of health is advising seniors and people with underlying health conditions to wear masks in public indoor places. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the Omicron variant XBB.1.5 now accounts...
Massachusetts State Police warn of ‘Grandparent Scam’
The Massachusetts State Police have issued a reminder to residents; be aware of the 'Grandparent Scam'. 22News has reported on this ongoing hoax before which targets older adults by people posing as their grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall For 2023
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Comments / 0