Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Donald and Jessica Berger announce the birth of their son Cailum Abel, born at 7:08 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. Cailum weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

Matthew and Mallory Charging announce the birth of their son Bennett Blake, born Jan. 3, 2023. Bennett weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.