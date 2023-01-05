ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Strahan's Announcement

Michael Strahan and Skip Bayless both work for the same network, covering the NFL. However, that didn't stop Strahan from making a pretty notable announcement on Sunday afternoon: he 100 percent disagrees with Bayless' "inhumane" comments. “There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane,” he...
Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner. Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly an item. Rodgers has had some notable girlfriends in the past, including Danica Patrick. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Today's Game

The NFL World believes we might see an NFL head coach getting fired after Sunday's final game. The Arizona Cardinals are set to wrap up their disappointing 2022 regular season on Sunday. Arizona, 4-12 on the season, is set to play San Francisco in the final game of the year.
Erin Andrews Has 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

At the mid-way point of the 2022 NFL season it certainly looked like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would be enjoying the playoffs from their respective couches. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers closed out the seasons strong. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers last weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Package Deal' Rumor

Are Tom Brady and a retired NFL head coach a "package deal" for the 2023 season?. There's now talk that Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton could team up somewhere else for the 2023 season and beyond. Payton has already begun interviewing for other NFL head...
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'

If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
AOL Corp

Laura Ingraham abruptly ends interview on football safety after guest criticizes Fox News

Fox News' Laura Ingraham abruptly ended an interview on her show with activist and author Steve Almond after he called out the station for fear mongering and other controversial issues. Almond, who wrote "Against Football: One Fan's Reluctant Manifesto," appeared on Ingraham's show Wednesday to discuss Buffalo Bills player Damar...
Look: Bo Jackson's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been receiving support from some of the biggest names in sports all week. But football legend Bo Jackson had a special message for Hamlin that has really stood out from the crowd. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Jackson recalled Hamlin's "Did we win?" question...
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans

Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game

The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
FORT WORTH, TX
