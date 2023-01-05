The NFL officially gave its answer Friday on what to do about the AFC playoffs after canceling the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The AFC Championship Game could be held at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of regular-season games, and with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs being the two favorites in the conference, it’s a very plausible scenario that the title contest occurs at neither team’s home field.

