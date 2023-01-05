Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey advertised for WWE Raw 30th anniversary episode

The event will take place Monday, January 23, 2023, from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

WWE

WWE is advertising two of its biggest stars for an important show later this month.

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are currently advertised on WWE.com for the Raw 30th Anniversary show from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on January 23, 2023.

Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley are also advertised to appear.

Our own Dave Meltzer reported in October that WWE was working to make the anniversary show a special event.

Meltzer wrote:

They’ve started on plans for a major Raw episode in January to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show. The first episode was January 11, 1993. Raw will in January 2032 become the longest running pro wrestling television show in the U.S. The current record is Portland Wrestling from January 10, 1953 to the end December 1991

Ric Flair also mentioned recently on his podcast that he has been invited to the show.

Flair said: