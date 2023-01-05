Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Dr. Frank shows best of CES
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dr. Frank, also known as the gadget guy, shows off the best of CES, especially tech you can use at home. He talks about a new computer, movie projector, a health application that stores all you medicine information for doctors, and a USB drive that’s fast and can store all your data.
fictiontalk.com
The Top 3 Hotels for CES Attendees in 2024
CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is one of the largest technology trade shows in the world, attracting over 170,000 attendees each year. It’s held annually in Las Vegas, and if you’re planning on attending CES in 2024, you’ll want to book a hotel room well in advance. With so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to try and find the best place to stay. Here are three top hotels to consider for your trip to CES in 2024:
kyoutv.com
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies have showed off their latest products this week at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show officially opened with crowds of investors, media and tech workers streaming into cavernous Las Vegas venues. They are on hand to see the latest...
Americajr.com
CES Unveiled: Aiper cordless pool cleaner, Y-brush tooth brush and Kohler smart shower heads
Las Vegas — Nearly 200 companies–made up of established brands and start-up companies–exhibited at the 2023 edition of CES Unveiled. The official media preview for CES took place on Tuesday evening inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. A clean water pathfinder. An electric super...
Local wins Pai Gow Progressive jackpot of nearly $6.5M at Flamingo
A Las Vegas valley local hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot of nearly $6.5 million at the Flamingo, the Strip casino posted Sunday on Twitter.
Las Vegas Strip Player Building a 'Circus Village'
Las Vegas is known as the world's entertainment capital for its many charms, which come in a variety of forms. The 4.2-mile stretch that lights up the Las Vegas Strip features attractions such as Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Eiffel Tower at Caesars Paris Las Vegas, the Statue of Liberty replica at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report New York New York, and the popular fountains in front of Bellagio Resort & Casino.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Show | Shopping mall in Las Vegas, Nevada
Very close to Caesars Palace and The Venetian hotels, Fashion Show Mall is the largest shopping center in Las Vegas. They have the largest selection of clothing stores in Las Vegas which makes it a must visit for all shoppers. It is very easy to get to from any other hotel as it is also located on The Strip, at the end of the Boulevard. There are nearly 200 stores in this mall including five of the country's leading department stores: Saks, Nordstrom, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, and Dillard's.
Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack
The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
8newsnow.com
Veganuary aims to introduce more people to plant-based foods
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — January is Las Vegas vegan dining month or Veganuary and some local restaurants are taking part in the effort to introduce more people to plant-based foods. Carlos Corral of Tacotarian appeared on Good Day Las Vegas to show how to make perfect plant-based foods. There...
8newsnow.com
Local family prepares for Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge
Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest. Local...
sancerresatsunset.com
Day Trips from Las Vegas
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but you don’t have to. When you’re ready for a break from (over-)indulging in the non-stop action, there are several spectacular places that you can explore within driving distance of Las Vegas:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click...
Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going …. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. Adderall shortage impacting valley families. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an Adderall shortage in October. NV Crimestoppers...
8newsnow.com
Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The biggest women’s collegiate gymnastics competition is happening in Las Vegas. The Super 16 will feature some of the Olympians who will be competing Friday and Saturday and are hoping to represent the U.S. in the summer Olympics in 2024. There will be more...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas gentlemen's club unveils world's largest security guard mech at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new bouncer in town. The gentlemen's club Sapphire Las Vegas says it has unveiled the world's largest bouncer, known as Mech "The Bot" Johnson. Club-goers will run into "The Bot" starting on Friday, Jan. 6, in conjunction with CES 2023, according to a publicist for Sapphire.
8newsnow.com
NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media
President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news...
963kklz.com
Can’t Adopt In Las Vegas? Then Borrow A Dog For A Day
Okay, this has to be one of the coolest initiatives we’ve seen recently for our local rescue animals. If you’re someone who loves dogs but can’t adopt one, this is right up your alley. Many rental properties here in Las Vegas don’t allow pets, and other people just can’t afford an adoption. Or they work too much to give a dog proper care during the day. Whatever the reason, there’s someone amazing you can do for yourself, and a local rescue dog, if you’re in this boat.
8newsnow.com
Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
No-cost community market opens at Las Vegas school
"The Just One Project" is helping to tackle food insecurity by distributing groceries through a mobile food pantry.
jammin1057.com
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
