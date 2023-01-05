Supply chain planning leader honored by Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group and 2022 customer reviews show that 100 percent would recommend the solution. GAINS, a leading provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, announced that the company received accolades from its customers for its commitment to delivering measurable supply chain results in 2022. The latest reviews and a recent customer award showcase the company’s commitment to providing customer value. One hundred percent of customer reviews1 on Gartner® Peer Insights™ in the past 12 months stated they would recommend GAINS. The company was also honored by the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group for its successful participation in its strategic supply chain automation initiative, Vision 2030.

15 HOURS AGO