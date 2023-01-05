Read full article on original website
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.1 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $358 Million After Taxes
Another drawing for the Mega Millions Jackpot happens Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 and it has reached a high of $1.1 billion, and people across the nation are dreaming of what they'd do with such an immense sum of money. But if the winner takes the lump sum cash payout, they won't receive $1.1 billion; after taxes, it will be significantly less.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
PARCLL Joins the ProShip Carrier Library to Provide International and U.S. Domestic E-Commerce Delivery Services
PARCLL, a leading global e-commerce logistics solutions provider, announces its integration with ProShip, a leader in automated multi-carrier shipping software. The partnership brings PARCLL’s best-in-class delivery services to all ProShip customers instantly and easily. PARCLL focuses on reliability and efficiency, servicing the U.S. domestic small parcel delivery market with...
Alcohol use is widely accepted in the US, but even moderate consumption is associated with many harmful effects
This month, millions of Americans are taking part in “Dry January” in an effort to forgo alcohol for a month and cleanse themselves of the excesses of the holiday season.
Nextpoint Launches New Data Mining Software with 30x Faster Processing Speeds for Early Case Assessment and Complex Data Analysis
Nextpoint breaks new ground in processing speed, analysis, reporting, and infrastructure-as-a-service for all law-kind. As Nextpoint, an industry leader in cloud-based ediscovery and litigation support software, enters its 22nd successful year, the company announces the full release of its Data Mining suite of tactical ECA tools for legal teams looking to mitigate risk, save time and money, and tackle their ever-growing data volumes in ediscovery.
TrustRadius Announces New Partnerships to Better Serve Tech Buyers’ Expectations
Six new TrustRadius partners help technology providers cater to the self-serve buyer with interactive demos and automated security documentation at no extra cost. TrustRadius, the B2B technology decisioning platform, recently partnered with six companies to enhance self-serve capabilities for buyers. According to the 2022 B2B Buying Disconnect report, virtually 100% of buyers want to self-serve when researching B2B technology. With interactive demos and automated security documentation now openly available on TrustRadius, buyers are better equipped to fully evaluate the best-fit products for their company.
Alibaba Cloud Unveils Its First International Product Innovation Center and Partner Management Center
-Leading cloud service provider manifests its commitment to global customers, starting from its international headquarters in Singapore. -The cloud leader also attains the highest tier of cybersecurity certification while facilitating local customers’ digital transformation in retail, logistics and gaming. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba...
GAINS Achieves Customer Accolades in 2022
Supply chain planning leader honored by Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group and 2022 customer reviews show that 100 percent would recommend the solution. GAINS, a leading provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, announced that the company received accolades from its customers for its commitment to delivering measurable supply chain results in 2022. The latest reviews and a recent customer award showcase the company’s commitment to providing customer value. One hundred percent of customer reviews1 on Gartner® Peer Insights™ in the past 12 months stated they would recommend GAINS. The company was also honored by the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group for its successful participation in its strategic supply chain automation initiative, Vision 2030.
Conversant Group Adds Chief Revenue Officer to Senior Leadership Team
As incoming CRO, Dave Burkitt will lead revenue operations and lay the strategic and process foundations needed to support the company’s rapid growth. Conversant Group, a leading provider of complete cybersecurity and infrastructure services, has hired Dave Burkitt as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Burkitt has 25 years of leadership experience in roles comprising strategic planning, operational optimization, client relations, strategic partnerships and sales within respected technology and services organizations.
KWIK Completes Proprietary Integration With Major E-Commerce Platforms
Shopify’s integration opens the doors to BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Magento, a global trillion-dollar market. KwikClick Inc., an industry-first, free, multi-purpose service platform that utilizes KWIK’s intellectual properties to pay “waves” of commissions and other incentives to anyone willing to make a product recommendation through social media is providing an investor and market update highlighting targeted sector opportunities, its KWIK platform, and plans for how the Company expects to penetrate a global E-Commerce market opportunity.
Lifestyle Brand OluKai Chooses Jitterbit to Streamline its Sales and Fulfillment Operations
Footwear Company Connects Key Internal Systems to Boost Productivity and Save Time and Resources. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced that lifestyle brand OluKai, the Hawaiian-inspired footwear company best known for its underfoot comfort, has chosen Jitterbit to connect its key backend systems to streamline its sales and fulfillment processes and improve team productivity. Specifically, Jitterbit has helped OluKai connect its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with Amazon to improve the recording of sales, returns and inventory movement.
Cloudflare Announces New Solutions to Help CIOs Maximize Employee Collaboration and Productivity
Digital Experience Monitoring will provide unparalleled visibility and insights to businesses in the age of remote work. Cloudflare, Inc., the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring, an all in one dashboard that helps CIOs understand how critical applications and Internet services are performing across their entire corporate network. Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring, part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform, will provide IT leaders with predictive, historical, and real time intelligence around application outages, network issues, and performance slow-downs to keep employees productive wherever they are working.
Tuya and Partners Showcased Latest Use Cases in IoT Industries at CES 2023
Tuya Smart, a global IoT development platform service provider, hosted “Tuya Day” with leading companies and associations at CES 2023 in the City of Las Vegas, Nevada. Under the theme of “Be In Smart,” Tuya’s industrial partners – included smart appliances developers, connectivity protocol associations and other important areas of the vast IoT ecosystem got together at Tuya Day and shared the latest use cases of IoT technologies and joint vision of the development of the fast-growing IoT industry.
Selro Announces the Release of Its Latest Marketplace Integration With Bol.com
Selro a comprehensive multichannel selling platform, is proud to announce the release of its latest marketplace integration with Bol.com. Selro, a UK-based organization renowned for its great effort in revolutionizing the e-commerce industry by providing all the basic tools that are required of an e-commerce business proudly announces the release of its latest integration with Bol.com.
Germany Modernizes Automation Amid New Challenges
Industrial automation powerhouse catches up in business automation after pandemic shakes up established processes, ISG Provider Lens report says. Enterprises in Germany have stepped up their efforts in advanced automation and digital transformation after new challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic revealed how far the country had fallen behind in business automation, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Zuper Announces Global Momentum as Service Businesses Accelerate Adoption of Automated Digital Solutions
Company announces 2022 milestones as organizations with field service teams shift toward digital solutions that streamline employee and customer experiences. Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing businesses with field teams, today announced key 2022 growth milestones. As businesses with field service teams accelerate their efforts to modernize operations and provide superior customer experiences, Zuper’s value proposition has grown exponentially.
Digital Transformation Is Done
Nuspire reveals a compelling list of cybersecurity predictions for 2023. Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), announced the rollout of its 2023 cybersecurity predictions. Compiled from Nuspire’s senior leadership team, these forecasts go beyond standard prediction fare, and while some may be considered controversial, they’re designed to promote forward-thinking discussions throughout the industry.
Metapack To Bring Together Leading Retailers and Carriers at The Delivery Conference 2023
Speakers from John Lewis, HelloFresh, Shopify and Amazon Shipping are on the agenda for 7 February in London. Metapack, a leader in ecommerce delivery technology, announces that it will host retailers, brands, carriers and technology companies at the world’s foremost ecommerce delivery event, The Delivery Conference (TDC) on 7 February 2023 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. For the first time since 2020, TDC will be live and in-person as ecommerce leaders gather to discuss the most pressing challenges facing the industry in the year ahead.
Palantir Announces Strategic Partnership with Cloudflare Focused on Cloud Cost Optimization
Palantir Technologies Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Cloudflare, Inc., the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, to help organizations cut cloud costs, increase control, and improve predictability over multi-cloud workloads. Understanding cloud spend is complex, especially in environments where customers use multiple cloud vendors....
ShardSecure Announces New VP of Americas Sales, Lance Boyd
ShardSecure, a leading provider of cloud data security and resilience software, welcomes Lance Boyd as its new VP of Sales for the Americas Region. With his extensive experience in the cybersecurity and technology industries, Boyd will help accelerate ShardSecure’s already rapid progress in the cloud data security market. A...
