Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Ukrainian Forces Face Being Surrounded by Wagner Troops in Bakhmut—ISW
The financier of the mercenaries fighting for Moscow, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is taking all the credit for gains in the Donetsk oblast city fought over for months.
msn.com
Russia announces the death of 600 Ukrainian servicemen in retaliation for an attack on the city of Makyivka
Russia's Defense Ministry announced Sunday the deaths of more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen in a "retaliatory operation" for the New Year's Day attack on Russian forces in the eastern Ukrainian town of Makyivka, which cost the lives of at least 89 servicemen. The attack on Makivka, in the disputed Donetsk...
Washington Examiner
France offers 'high-performance' tanks to Ukraine, in contrast with Biden and Germany
French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to send “wheeled tanks” to Ukraine, a milestone arms transfer that could set a precedent for other Western states. “We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday. “This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks.”
Elon Musk sparks heated debate on Twitter saying Ukraine shouldn’t use tanks against Russia
Twitter owner Elon Musk has sparked yet another debate on social media after he described tanks as “deathtraps” that should not be used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Tanks are a deathtrap now,” tweeted Mr Musk before drawing parallels with the First World War. “With neither side having air superiority, you’re left with infantry & artillery – essentially WW1.”The comments from the tech tycoon came as Ukraine received tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid from the US.This included 50 Bradley armored vehicles and 500 anti-tank missiles they can fire. Germany also announced it would supply...
Washington Examiner
China and NATO agree: Dangerous to depend on each other
China is vulnerable to international restrictions on its ability to import vital supplies “once the international situation changes,” a senior official fears. “China has a high degree of foreign dependence on some important mineral resources, and once the international situation changes, it will certainly affect economic security or even national security,” Chinese Natural Resources Minister Wang Guanghua told state media, per a South China Morning Post translation.
Russia's Medvedev snaps back after U.S. appeal over Ukraine war
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned the United States that hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO’s shores after the U.S. embassy said in a video it stood in solidarity with Russians who opposed the war in Ukraine.
msn.com
Sweden Signals All Turkish Demands for NATO Entry Cannot Be Met
(Bloomberg) -- In the latest sign that Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization isn’t imminent, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Turkey is asking for too much of the Nordic country in exchange for ratifying its membership. Most Read from Bloomberg. While Turkey has confirmed...
Putin has gambled away gas leverage, says German vice-chancellor
Vladimir Putin has gambled away his gas leverage over Europe, Germany’s vice-chancellor has claimed as he sounded a note of cautious optimism over his country’s energy supplies during a visit to Norway. Russia’s war in Ukraine had caught Berlin at a vulnerable moment since it was over-reliant on...
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application
STOCKHOLM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sweden is confident that Turkey will approve its application to join the NATO military alliance, but will not meet all the conditions Ankara has set for its support, Sweden's prime minister said on Sunday.
Russia's 'Unprofessional Practices' Made Ukraine Strike More Deadly: U.K.
Moscow's commanders have come under fire even within Russia's borders for housing troops in close proximity to ammunition storage facilities.
defensenews.com
Poland signs deal to buy 2nd batch of Abrams tanks
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s defense minister on Wednesday signed a deal to buy a second batch of U.S Abrams main battle tanks as Warsaw beefs up its defensive capabilities and strengthens military cooperation with Washington in light of Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine. Officials said Poland is...
Russian Priest Says Ukraine War Is About Religion, Attacks 'Gay Parades'
"In Ukraine, even in wartime conditions, they are holding gay parades to show that they share Western values," Archpriest Svyatoslav Churkanov said.
Between battles, Ukraine’s soldiers have a place to recover
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Sitting on comfy armchairs in a low-lit room smelling of lavender and pine trees, the men take deep breaths as they close their eyes and listen to meditation music. But this is not a spa. Uniformed Ukrainian soldiers are taking a break at this rehabilitation...
msn.com
Ukraine claims to have killed 15,000 Russian troops in recent weeks as Putin seeks 36-hour truce
TRUCE RUSE: As of the morning, the unilateral Orthodox Christmas ceasefire ordered for front-line troops in Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin is in effect until midnight tomorrow Moscow time. But outside of Russia, nobody’s taking Putin’s gesture at face value. “He was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and...
'Sea Sparrow' Missiles Compared to Ukraine's Current Air Defense Options
While less capable than Ukraine's current arsenal, the new missiles are substantially cheaper and better suited for the current conditions on the ground.
France 24
Strike stirs unease in Russia over army's handling of campaign
The Russian army announced 89 soldiers were killed when Kyiv struck a temporary base in the Russian-occupied town of Makiivka with US-supplied rockets just after midnight at New Year's -- while Ukraine put the toll in the hundreds. Widespread reports of many recently mobilised men being among the dead stirred...
