People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
Selena Gomez Twins With 9-Year-Old Gracie For "Sister Date Night"
Fashion sense can run in the family. That at least appears to be the case for Selena Gomez. Despite her busy schedule filming multiple projects, working on a new album, and awaiting the Golden Globes, the star made time for a sweet "sister date night" with 9-year-old Gracie Teefey. The "My Mind and Me" singer shared mirror selfies of herself and Teefey in coordinating black ensembles on Jan. 6.
Cardi B's Green Hair Completes Her Bright Athleisure Look
Cardi B is taking monochromatic beauty to new heights. On Jan. 5, the rapper posted a picture that saw her hair, nails, and pants coordinating in various shades of green. The star's hairstyle of choice was a lob haircut, which was dyed an eye-catching emerald-green shade. Her extra-long nails were filed into a square shape and painted a simple mint color. To bring it all together, her pose highlighted the contrast of her nails against her teal pants, which also had a multicolored fringe detail along the sides.
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham Have a Girls' Night With Gomez's Little Sister
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham's newfound friendship extends to Gomez's little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey. On Jan. 8, the "Only Murders in the Building" star shared a photo of herself, Gracie, and Nicola enjoying a special girls' night out on Instagram. Gomez shared three photos from their evening, all of which feature the sisters kissing Nicola on her cheeks.
Sara Bareilles Swaps Diamonds For Feathers With Whimsical Engagement Ring
Sara Bareilles is officially writing her love story, and she has the best ring to show for it. The 43-year-old singer-songwriter announced her engagement to longtime partner and actor Joe Tippett in a Jan. 1 Instagram post, showing off an whimsical ring that matches her free spirit. Instead of boasting a huge diamond or a glittering pavé band, Bareilles's ring is a delicate gold feather, proving that not every ring has to be dripping in jewels to make a statement. "Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES," Bareilles wrote in her caption.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Allison Williams Says the AI Doll M3GAN Was Her "Most Temperamental" Costar
Allison Williams has worked with a lot of costars in her career, but none of them quite like M3GAN, the titular character in her new horror film "M3GAN." Williams tells POPSUGAR that the AI doll is "complicated and challenging, but really creepy and uncanny and effective also." She explains, "She's a temperamental one, this M3GAN, but she's my most high maintenance costar I've ever worked with by far."
Cardi B Shows Off Her Hip Tattoos in a Plunging Cutout Dress
From Jennifer Lopez's plunging bow gown to Hailey Bieber's exposed-thong cutout dress, celebrities rang in the new year donning alluring, edgy styles. Cardi B joined in on the fun, wearing a striking red gown for a New Year's Eve gig with husband Offset on Dec. 31. Alongside the Migos rapper at club E11EVEN in Miami, the "Up" artist performed in a custom ensemble by Valdrin Sahiti, featuring a deep V-neckline and large hip cutouts.
All the Stars Chilli Dated Before She Fell For Matthew Lawrence
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC fame has been in the spotlight for most of her life. The Grammy winner was a teen when she joined TLC, and as a result, her entire adult dating history has played out for the world to see. On Jan. 1, Chilli made headlines once again when she and Matthew Lawrence confirmed on Instagram that they are dating, but this is far from the first time she's had a high-profile romance.
TikTok's "Flip and Claw Clip" Ponytail Hack Is a Game Changer
WHAT DO WE THINK?! I love it💗🫶🏼🧡✨ #hairtok #easyhairstyles #viralhairstyles #cleangirl #cleangirlaesthetic #trending #viral #dayinmylife #grwm #schoolhairstyles #viralponytail #clawcliphairstyles #amazonfinds #amazon #thatgirl #healthyhair #hairhack #longhair #hairinspo. A claw-clip ponytail hack is going viral on TikTok. All you need to try it out are a claw...
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Thinks She Attracts "the Worst Men" — Here's Why
Emily Ratajkowski is done appealing to the male gaze. Or at least, has made it a "lifelong project" to rewire the brain to not think about it so much. But, of course, that's easier said than done. Throughout her career as a model, author, and actor (shout-out to "Gone Girl"),...
TikTok Swears By "Hair Cycling" — So I Tried It
"Hair cycling" recently went viral on TikTok. The trend involves alternating products in your hair-care routine in order to achieve healthy hair. One editor is sharing her hair cycling results. A few months ago, I stumbled across a video on TikTok all about "hair cycling," a trend similar to "skin...
Meet Drake's One and Only Son, Adonis Graham
When he's not churning out his next musical project, Drake is busy on dad duty. That much is evident in the father of one and his son Adonis Graham's courtside photos. Most recently, the father-son duo were spotted at a Toronto Raptors (Drake's favorite basketball team) vs. Los Angeles Clippers game in December. The pair seem to frequent their fair share of NBA games together, and it's always an adorable sight.
Will "M3GAN" Get a Sequel? Why It's a Definite Possibility
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. "M3GAN," the new horror movie about a terrifying AI doll, became instantly iconic the minute viewers saw her in the movie's first trailer. The movie stars Allison Williams as Gemma, a robotics engineer who designs M3GAN to be the perfect toy. She gifts the first — and only prototype — to her niece Cady (Violet McGraw), only for M3GAN to go on a rampage of terror.
