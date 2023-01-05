Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
City officials discussing moving OVRTA bus terminal, covering it with canopy
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After federal funds were earmarked for Ohio Valley Regional Transit, a new intermodal transit center plan is in the works in Wheeling. With the Streetscape Project beginning, one of the areas the city wanted to address is relocating the bus terminal. It would move from...
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?
WTOV 9
Security upgrades at WesBanco Arena among plans for federal money earmarked for Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — More than $250 million dollars in congressionally directed spending were distributed to West Virginia from the $1.7 trillion Omnibus Bill. Many spots in Wheeling were appropriated money, including WesBanco Arena, which received $645,000 for safety and security. The money will go toward exterior doors, new...
WTOV 9
Village Looking for New Administrator
Wintersville, Oh. — Wintersville Council and Mayor Mike Petrella voted to dismiss longtime administrator Walt Ziemba Thursday evening. The vote ended in a 3-2 decision with no cause given. However, the mayor is making a quick transition and is already searching for someone to fill the position. "So, what...
WTOV 9
With uptick in local house fires, chiefs discuss importance of smoke detectors
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With the recent uptick in fires across the Ohio Valley, local fire chiefs are stressing the importance of smoke detectors. This time of year, it is common for fires because of the alternate heating resources and holiday cooking, among other factors. The National Fire Protection...
WTOV 9
Group representing educators pleading for action on PEIA
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It was announced Thursday that WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital would no longer be accepting West Virginia public employees insurance starting July 1. Now, members of the West Virginia Education Association are asking legislators to step in and take action. In 2018, after a statewide strike,...
Local shelter takes in pets with incarcerated owners
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We often hear of people’s pets being seized by the authorities due to abuse or neglect. But one area rescue organization is having to remove pets for another reason–because their owners go to jail. In one case, Belmont County Hoof & Paw was called to an area hotel when a […]
WTAP
Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says he does not believe that suspected human remains found in Ohio County are connected to the search for Gretchen Fleming. According to reports, suspected human remains were found Thursday in Elm Grove, which is just outside of Wheeling. There have...
This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Adena Health System announces passing of local physician
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Adena Health System announced the sudden passing of a local physician, Dr. Jack Berno. In an online statement, the healthcare provider said, “It is with great sorrow that Adena shares with you the sad news that our dear colleague and friend, Jack Berno, Jr., MD, passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.
Police closer to solving case of missing Whitehall man
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Authorities are awaiting dental records to confirm whether or not a body found in West Virginia this week is that of a man reported missing from central Ohio 18 months ago. The Whitehall Division of Police are not releasing the name until they have positively identified...
Mine closed in Marshall County after fire
A fire occurred at a Marshall County mine on Thursday. The fire happened at the Shoemaker Mine at the Whittaker Portal. Details are limited at this time, but the U.S Department of Labor released the following statement: ‘The Mine Safety and Health Administration’s immediate priority in these situations is to ensure miners are safe while […]
WTOV 9
Woman with local ties hopes invention curbs home gun violence
Kayla Austin may just be seen as a student at Howard University, but she's much more than that. She has invented My Gun's Been Moved, a product that she hopes will prevent gun violence within the home. My Gun's Been Moved is a patent-pending service that focuses on reducing gun...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
ideastream.org
New COVID-19 variant likely to become dominant in Northeast Ohio in coming weeks, infectious disease doctors say
A new COVID-19 variant is getting a lot of attention after it became dominant in the Northeastern United States. But XBB.1.5, as it’s known, is not yet the dominant strain in Northeast Ohio or the Midwest. Local physicians agree, however, the new variant is likely to become the dominant...
WHIZ
Two Men Arrested After Traffic Stop
Two men are in custody in Guernsey County after a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the Village of Senecaville uncovered drugs. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that during the stop a sergeant recognized the passenger in the vehicle as 37-year-old Brandon Rossiter, of Byesville, a wanted fugitive known to be armed and dangerous. He was placed under arrest.
wtuz.com
Teenager Dies from Gunshot Wound
A 14-year-old boy was taken to several hospitals where he later died due to a gunshot wound. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an 11-year-old, who reported that her brother had shot himself in the head. Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the call was chaotic as...
