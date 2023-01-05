ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Village Looking for New Administrator

Wintersville, Oh. — Wintersville Council and Mayor Mike Petrella voted to dismiss longtime administrator Walt Ziemba Thursday evening. The vote ended in a 3-2 decision with no cause given. However, the mayor is making a quick transition and is already searching for someone to fill the position. "So, what...
WTOV 9

Group representing educators pleading for action on PEIA

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It was announced Thursday that WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital would no longer be accepting West Virginia public employees insurance starting July 1. Now, members of the West Virginia Education Association are asking legislators to step in and take action. In 2018, after a statewide strike,...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local shelter takes in pets with incarcerated owners

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We often hear of people’s pets being seized by the authorities due to abuse or neglect. But one area rescue organization is having to remove pets for another reason–because their owners go to jail. In one case, Belmont County Hoof & Paw was called to an area hotel when a […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Adena Health System announces passing of local physician

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Adena Health System announced the sudden passing of a local physician, Dr. Jack Berno. In an online statement, the healthcare provider said, “It is with great sorrow that Adena shares with you the sad news that our dear colleague and friend, Jack Berno, Jr., MD, passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Police closer to solving case of missing Whitehall man

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Authorities are awaiting dental records to confirm whether or not a body found in West Virginia this week is that of a man reported missing from central Ohio 18 months ago. The Whitehall Division of Police are not releasing the name until they have positively identified...
WHITEHALL, OH
WTRF- 7News

Mine closed in Marshall County after fire

A fire occurred at a Marshall County mine on Thursday. The fire happened at the Shoemaker Mine at the Whittaker Portal. Details are limited at this time, but the U.S Department of Labor released the following statement: ‘The Mine Safety and Health Administration’s immediate priority in these situations is to ensure miners are safe while […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Woman with local ties hopes invention curbs home gun violence

Kayla Austin may just be seen as a student at Howard University, but she's much more than that. She has invented My Gun's Been Moved, a product that she hopes will prevent gun violence within the home. My Gun's Been Moved is a patent-pending service that focuses on reducing gun...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Two Men Arrested After Traffic Stop

Two men are in custody in Guernsey County after a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the Village of Senecaville uncovered drugs. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that during the stop a sergeant recognized the passenger in the vehicle as 37-year-old Brandon Rossiter, of Byesville, a wanted fugitive known to be armed and dangerous. He was placed under arrest.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Teenager Dies from Gunshot Wound

A 14-year-old boy was taken to several hospitals where he later died due to a gunshot wound. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an 11-year-old, who reported that her brother had shot himself in the head. Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the call was chaotic as...
MINERAL CITY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy